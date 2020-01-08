Home » News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cited as ‘Porker of the Year’ for 2019

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am January 8, 2020
FILE - (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A watchdog group named Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday its “Porker of the Year” for 2019, citing her sponsorship of the costly “Green New Deal” proposal.

Citizens Against Government Waste President Tom Schatz said the New York Democrat received 54% in the group’s online poll, easily beating out Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who garnered 25%, and four other candidates.

“The results are not surprising, as Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s $93 trillion proposal exemplifies the Congress’s failure to protect the taxpayers’ hard-earned money,” Mr. Schatz said. “For pushing a radical plan that would destroy the American economy, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez deserves the distinction of 2019 Porker of the Year.”

The Green New Deal is a liberal blueprint for everything including cutting carbon emissions and guaranteeing every American a job. A left-leaning think tank estimated in 2018 that the jobs guarantee portion of the plan alone would cost the government about $543 billion per year.

President Trump and the Republican Party have seized on the Green New Deal as proof that Democrats have turned too far left heading into the 2020 elections and are trying to enforce a costly, socialist utopia on the rest of the country that would ruin the economy.

Asked last year how she would pay for the plan, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez told NPR: “I think the first thing that we need to do is kind of break the mistaken idea that taxes pay for 100% of government expenditure. It’s just not how government expenditure works.

“We can recoup costs, but oftentimes you look at, for example, the GOP tax cut, which I think was an irresponsible use of government expenditure,” she said at the time. “But government projects are often financed by a combination of taxes, deficit spending and other kinds of investments.”

CNN pointed out that her agenda of “Medicare for All,” guaranteed jobs, eliminating student loan debt, free college tuition, paid family leave and Social Security expansion would cost $40 trillion over 10 years. She has proposed tax increases on wealthier Americans to pay for $2 trillion of that.

The freshman Democrat also won the CAGW’s “Porker of the Month” award in March when she introduced the Green New Deal.

“Her bill would be a disaster for American taxpayers for a litany of reasons that are difficult to count,” the group said in a statement. “Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and her allies have yet to submit a plan that comes even remotely close to paying for this tsunami of new spending.”

The taxpayer group noted that a fact sheet introduced with the Green New Deal cited a goal of replacing every combustion-engine vehicle and create a rail system that would make air travel unnecessary. Her office later distanced itself from those goals.

Ms. Warren, one of the top contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, also won a monthly “porker” award last year for her proposal for “free” college and a taxpayer-funded bailout of most student loan debt.

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

9 Comments

FrankC
FrankC
9:16 am January 8, 2020 at 9:16 am

Give her some time, and she will begin to look like Nadler…

    chrose
    chrose
    10:27 am January 8, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Frank, give her and all the other democrat communists NO TIME but remove them now as they are our SERVANTS/EMPLOYEES and should be out of there NOW. They hate America but live the high life, they hate freedom but use to commit treason and/or sedition. Wake up and smell the coffee that we the People ARE the government and power and they are employees which can be fired. They are a Legislature Dept. and not government and since they don’t represent us and our country, we must remove them just as did our Founders removing muslims, which we also need to remove from our soil as Iran has advised us there are many here just waiting to pounce on us!

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
9:26 am January 8, 2020 at 9:26 am

This communist bug-eyed, big-mouth Democrat promised her district voters she would bring jobs to the region. Instead she chased away high paying Amazon jobs and the tens of thousands ancillary jobs. She blamed cattle for global warming and advocated elimination of cattle, and then treated her large staff and herself to jumbo beef burgers. Hypocrisy personified.

baitfish
baitfish
9:28 am January 8, 2020 at 9:28 am

The brainless bronx strumpet never tires of demonstrating her total detachment from reality.

Terry Gillham
elderal
9:46 am January 8, 2020 at 9:46 am

What better way for AOC and her fellow communists to bankrupt American free enterprise than to tax it out of existence??

This, of course, is the deliberate plan.

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
9:49 am January 8, 2020 at 9:49 am

Occasional Cortex is not just any kind of pig, but a FERAL Pig.
“There will be serious consequences if feral pigs establish a permanent population in your state. Aside from their potential to transmit diseases, rooting and wallowing behaviors lead to soil erosion and degradation of water quality, they compete with native population for food, destroy wildlife and human habitat, reduce species diversity, and prey on ground-nesting birds and small and young mammals. Feral pigs, by definition, can be stray domestic pigs that have adapted to living in the wild, introduced foreign Eurasian wild boars, or varied hybrids of each. They often split into separate groups once their numbers reach a certain threshold, that is why it is imperative immediate action is taken to get rid of them. Anyone who observes or suspects the presence of feral pigs should immediately call local law enforcement.”

gpo1913
gpo1913
9:55 am January 8, 2020 at 9:55 am

That’s pitiful, 1st year in Congress and already a PORKER. But that’s how SOCIALIST work, especially when they hate America.

William Connery
William Connery
10:27 am January 8, 2020 at 10:27 am

She is not on America’s side!

alethia
alethia
10:42 am January 8, 2020 at 10:42 am

She is dangerous. Don’t underestimate her. She, along with the other mob squad bureaucrats and Socialist celebrities, among others, want to shut America down. I know of no better way than to eliminate all business from cattle to oil and beyond. Government never paid a dime for anything, “We the people. . . . ” pay with our sweat equity to provide for all who enjoy the benefits. Her very paycheck is paid by the taxpayer. And I am tired of watching AOC, Talaib, Omar, Pressley, et al look down their arrogant noses at those of us who love this country and know high tone skunks like these socialists. They don’t like us because we know a phony when we see one. And a Socialists to boot.

