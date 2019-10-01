Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Trump ‘cowardly and plainly pathetic’

AOC says there’s nothing worse than fanning the flames of “civil war.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens) resumed her war of words with President Trump by accusing him of being “cowardly and plainly pathetic + reckless” for retweeting an evangelical Christian pastor’s threat that impeachment could lead to “Civil War.”

The firebrand lawmaker called Trump a would-be dictator who is using divide-and-rule tactics to hold onto power.

“This President has never been interested in leading,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “He’s interested in consolidating power with a cult of personality.”

Rattled by the impeachment inquiry and rising support for his removal, Trump has turned to desperately rallying his right-wing base.

The president quoted Rev. Robert Jeffress, a far right wing pastor who warned that impeachment would spark uncontrollable anger among evangelicals.

AOC leads the progressive “squad” that has repeatedly sparred with Trump.

But the president also drew intense criticism from moderate Republicans for comparing a political fight over his alleged wrongdoing to actual armed conflict.

“This is beyond repugnant,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)

There are some early signs of cracks emerging in the GOP’s solid backing of Trump.

Rep. Mark Amodei (R-Nev.) seemed to become the first Republican member of Congress to support the impeachment inquiry, although he later backpedaled.

At least three Republican governors say they support the probe. And several senators have said they are disturbed by Trump’s behavior although they have stopped short of supporting any action to hold the president accountable.

