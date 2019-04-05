Home » News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bully-tweets Donald Trump on taxes

GOPUSA StaffCheryl Chumley, Washington Times Posted On 7:35 am April 5, 2019
8

FILE - (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the freshman lawmaker bent on bringing socialism into America’s government — which, by itself, should disqualify her for public office — bragged in a recent tweet that Congress wasn’t requesting, but rather demanding with all expectant air that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

Here’s a matchup that should prove interesting: Trump versus Ocasio-Cortez. Or, how about this one: The Constitution versus Ocasio-Cortez. That’s the one that matters, after all.

But here’s what transpired. Democrats have been trying for years to gain access to Trump’s tax returns — heck, even Republicans like Mitt Romney have been trying to goad Trump into releasing his personal tax records for years. Remember when Romney, in early 2016, titillated that Trump’s tax records could very well contain a “bombshell”? Right.

Well, House Democrats have recently taken up the mantra once again, sending an official request to the IRS to release Trump’s returns. And Ocasio-Cortez weighed in on Twitter with this: “Congress: ‘We’re going to need a copy of the president’s tax returns from 2013-2018.’ ’45: ‘No, I’m ‘under audit.’ ‘Congress: ‘We didn’t ask you.’ “

There’s a real bully-tweet for you. In a world run by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, that’d almost be hate speech, in fact.

But here’s the thing: Where in the Constitution — remember the Constitution? — does it require a president, either campaigning or sitting, to release tax returns?

The constitutional requirement for a U.S. president is that he or she be a natural-born citizen, that he or she have lived in this country for 14 years and that he or she be at least 35 years of age.

All this tax talk is politics.

All this tax stuff is the left trying to get its next “gotcha” moment against the president.

Perhaps if Ocasio-Cortez read the Constitution a bit more, her tone and rhetoric wouldn’t be so demanding and arrogant on this point. Then again, perhaps if Ocasio-Cortez read the Constitution a bit more, and applied it, she wouldn’t be a socialist.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (4 votes cast)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bully-tweets Donald Trump on taxes, 10.0 out of 10 based on 4 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



8 Comments

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
8:23 am April 5, 2019 at 8:23 am

I’m sure after President Trump stopped laughing… he instructed his lawyers to leave it up to the court system that will take years and years to come to an conclusion long after he’s out of office… meanwhile back at the farm… AOC will have added several million more dollars to debt chasing …ANOTHER… useless waste of time… killing more oxygen producing carbon eliminating trees to create obscene amounts of paper work that wastes more of congress’s time.. well.. ok.. that’s a good thing… I’ll give her that. Then they wont be focused on extracting more money from the taxpayers and adding more to their own wealth.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

The_Messiah
The_Messiah
8:45 am April 5, 2019 at 8:45 am

aoc does not even believe in the constitution as written. She picks and chooses what she wants to use. What she dislikes she wants removed. She is as anti-american as they come. Heck, she thinks Republicans were responsible for keeping FDR from running for president again. This democrat has the IQ of an infant and the face of Mr. Ed.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

disqus_uRDhNeJbHn
disqus_uRDhNeJbHn
9:01 am April 5, 2019 at 9:01 am

More Wasted Time By Democrats while 20,000 Illegal Immigrants are building a Caravan Headed to America !If the Democrats don’t Stop this Stupid , Foolish Nonsense about Jewish Money , Our President’s Tax Returns and seeking out ways to steal money from the American People we will soon be wondering What in Hell Happened to our Country ?
The Democrats should be Investigating Hillary’s Crimes against America in the Collusion and Conspiracy to sell Uranium for her own Profit and Obama’s Crimes for Allowing it , Benghazi, the Death of Americans with no regard except for a Phony Cover up to cover their A***s with Lies !

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

MJBadagliacco
MJBadagliacco
9:13 am April 5, 2019 at 9:13 am

AOC believes she is the “BOSS”… This IDIOT is merely a puppet of the Socialists “Justice Democrats”, she has no brain inside her head… Her eyes make her look like the Aurora Theater Shooter… All bug eyed and such…

Even the socialist minded boneheads who elected her are not happy with her idiocy, saying “she is only interested in Fame for herself” and does not care about the people she is supposed to represent. And they rightfully blame her for the loss of thousands of high paying jobs that Amazon would have provided by adding HQ2 in her district… citing that if we have 3 Billion to give Amazon, we can use it to provide more stuff to the people, not understanding the basics of tax BREAKS to lure in businesses that will generate multiples of taxes over the “breaks” they receive rather than what she perceived as writing Amazon a check…

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

invertedpendulum
invertedpendulum
9:16 am April 5, 2019 at 9:16 am

Do we, as private citizens, have the right to have our tax returns private?

If yes, does President Trump retain this right as a private citizen? Or is he somehow obliged publish it to the world?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

    The_Messiah
    The_Messiah
    9:35 am April 5, 2019 at 9:35 am

    He is not obliged. That is the whole point here. The democrats want to circumvent the laws and protections citizens have in their zealousness to smear people they hate. They already used the IRS under the obama administration to target conservative groups and have no qualms about forcing the IRS to hand over private tax returns so they can leak anything they can use to try and smear people. How any person that has an ounce of decency in their body could be a democrat is beyond me.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
baitfish
baitfish
9:31 am April 5, 2019 at 9:31 am

Keep talking ocrazio. Every time you open your idiot mouth, President Trump’s approval rating goes UP.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

ruffalo
ruffalo
9:37 am April 5, 2019 at 9:37 am

I really hate to ask this, but why would any anybody CARE what AOC wants or says?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply