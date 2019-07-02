Home » News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Border conditions ‘unconscionable’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 7:40 am July 2, 2019
56

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, talks about what she saw on her tour of area border facilities Monday, July 1, at the Border Patrol station in Clint. Ocasio-Cortez was attempting to talk over the protesters. (Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times via AP)

Illegal immigrants in detention in border facilities are told to drink water from the toilets, members of Congress reported Monday after a series of high-profile visits to see the conditions inside several of the buildings.

“I saw young girls, under 5 years old, quarantined in a small box of a room, 8 by 10 feet, because they have the flu,” said Rep. Lori Trahan, Massachusetts Democrat.

Rep. Judy Chu, California Democrat, said she encountered an epileptic woman who was unable to get medication for her condition.

https://twitter.com/KatzOnEarth/status/1145820285117112320

And several members recounted the story from a migrant who said she’d asked an agent for a drink.

“The Border Patrol agent told her if she wanted water to just drink from a toilet,” Ms. Chu said, recalling the words of the woman who spoke to members of Congress.

The conditions on the border have become the focus of the sprawling immigration debate.

All sides agree that the numbers have overwhelmed the government’s ability to handle the unprecedented surge of families and children.


But the causes are heatedly debated.

“What we saw today was unconscionable,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “No child should ever be separated from their parent. No child should ever be taken from their family. No woman should ever be locked up in a pen when they have done no harm to another human being.”

walrus1260
walrus1260
8:32 am July 2, 2019 at 8:32 am

Well, I guess it’s time to head on back home. Don’t let the door hit you in the butt.

    stadalberts
    stadalberts
    9:51 am July 2, 2019 at 9:51 am

    YES!!!!

    Jack Alope
    Jack Alope
    3:53 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    As annoying as this loud mouth twit is I say let her keep talking and reminding, on a daily basis, the US taxpaying citizens whose interests she is looking out for cause it surely is not ours. The majority of the country sees this for what it is: political grandstanding. Where was this twit when Obama was in office and the same was going on. Libtard policies and constant encouragement to break the law have exacerbated a problem that was already bad and made it even worse.
    At the end of the day”
    1. No one put a gun to the heads of any illegal invaders to enter the US illegally. They did that of their own free volition.
    2. Where is the outrage against the corrupt Central American and Mexican governments who have made economic conditions worse due to corruption etc?
    3. What makes these elected libtard morons think for a moment that American taxpayers want to be burdened with the citizens of these failed countries and have to
    support them with our tax dollars?

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:50 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    Exactly. IF YOU DON’T like the conditions you find when you get here, GO HOME, as we don’t want you!

FrankC
FrankC
8:33 am July 2, 2019 at 8:33 am

AOC should never be allowed near one of these facilities again, UNLESS Border Patrol has a camera crew documenting EVERY SECOND of her visit. Her lies and outright fabrications must be exposed.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:51 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    Pity we can’t stick HER IN ONE.. And lock the door, then throw away the key!

Overshadower
Overshadower
8:43 am July 2, 2019 at 8:43 am

“A group of pastors saw a very different picture described by Ocasio-Cortez and other politicians and media outlets.”—Fox News

    safebet
    safebet
    9:41 am July 2, 2019 at 9:41 am

    Unfortunately, religion is spit upon with venom by self-righteous libtards.
    Oh, and I wonder…what do ya think these pastor would find touring the nooks and crannies of Planned Parenthood? – hmmm…

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
8:45 am July 2, 2019 at 8:45 am

‘What we saw today was unconscionable.’ — @AOC spoke out against migrant detention camps after witnessing them firsthand

And what we saw was what YOU STAGED FOR THE PHOTO OP.

We’ll wait for the rest of the photos taken from different angles.

Overshadower
Overshadower
8:46 am July 2, 2019 at 8:46 am

Cortez is creating yet another false narrative.

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:48 am July 2, 2019 at 8:48 am

this is right out of george orwells 1984.

plant seeds and watch them grow.

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    11:41 am July 2, 2019 at 11:41 am

    The sad thing is, capricorn1, the sheeple out there–who are as DUMB as SHE is–will believe every LIE she spouts, and the media will repeat them ad nauseum until even MORE sheeple will believe what she says, and she KNOWS it. That’s why she keeps spouting these outrageous LIES.

      ltuser
      ltuser
      4:53 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:53 pm

      Exactly. SHOUT lies often and loud enough, and eventually folk will think its the truth.

      What gets me though, IS SHE VOTED TWICE against aid packages to FUND THESE border facilities.. SO IF THEY ARE shambolic, ITS ON HER AND HER FELLOW commucrats heads, for NOT GIVING them the money they need!

Michael McCarthy
Michael McCarthy
8:55 am July 2, 2019 at 8:55 am

I thought that this was a manufactured crisis and didn’t exist.

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    11:46 am July 2, 2019 at 11:46 am

    Only until AOC “discovered” it and declared it WAS one, did it become a REAL crisis, Michael McCarthy. So the trained parrots of the media–who worship at AOC’s altar, as they do at the altar of ALL these Leftist LYING LOONS–have no choice except to repeat her story and VERIFY that, yeah, NOW it’s a real crisis. After all, you can be SURE that dramatizing AOC’s LIES is in the script the DNC delivered to them to read following her visit to the border!

Texasbil Henson
Texasbil Henson
9:03 am July 2, 2019 at 9:03 am

it is obvious they don’t like it here so go home and quit trying just to get free stuff.

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    11:48 am July 2, 2019 at 11:48 am

    No–they’d rather stay in the detention center, in hopes they’ll eventually be able to SCAM their way into our country, where they can go right on living off the largesse of American taxpayers, just like they are NOW! Remember, that FOUR BILLION dollars Congress just approved is ONLY for the care and feeding of these ungrateful COCKROACHES! Meanwhile, they are LOUDLY complaining all the while about how “substandard” the facilities are, and they don’t like the food, and think they are being TERRIBLY abused by the mean old border patrol that CAUGHT THEM trying to invade our country!

      ltuser
      ltuser
      4:55 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:55 pm

      YET not one dime of that 4 bill, WILL GO TO DO a damn thing, to secure the border, so MORE CAN’T flood their way in..
      Despicable.

ac0522
ac0522
9:05 am July 2, 2019 at 9:05 am

Well, seems there isn’t anyone loud & gutsy enough to shout down Cortez & the gang with the fact that all illegal aliens / phony asylum seekers in the camps are FREE to round up their kids & go back home to make their demands of their own govt.

Need a crew of govt officials to ask the aliens on camera if they prefer to get their kids & go back home or stay in the camps.

Uh-huh, we know what their answer will be. Also ask them to choose between getting hugs & kisses from Dems or being sent home. Pretty sure they will all say pls keep the Dems far away from them.

Still have free speech so far, so we can loudly criticize & insult Cortez all we want to, just like she & her Marxist tyrant buddies do to the 62 million Americans who like Trump & loathe & despise her & the rest of the Dems.

fredk
fredk
9:07 am July 2, 2019 at 9:07 am

We can only hope that Alexandria is unelected in 2020. She is one of the worst petty tyrants in history, and needs to be assigned to the dustbin of society. She is totally delusional, and works as a puppet for a Marxist campaign manager.

MAGA Make America Great Again

MABA Make Alexandria a Bartender Again.

    billm622
    billm622
    9:32 am July 2, 2019 at 9:32 am

    I like that! MABA! The problem is her District in lower Manhattan are cheering every time she makes the news.

      ltuser
      ltuser
      4:56 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:56 pm

      Because they are just as brainless as she is..

Perry
Perry
9:20 am July 2, 2019 at 9:20 am

Is AOC what America has longed for? If she is America is a pretty pathetic place. She refused too appropriate aid for the humanitarian crisis at our border, besides a wall. She and the entire Democrat Party will be solely be held responsible for the next 911 and contagion. What have you become America? One thing is certain, I sleep incredibly well knowing Donald J Trump occupies the White House

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    11:55 am July 2, 2019 at 11:55 am

    She REFUSED numerous times to vote for the humanitarian aid, Perry–all the while LOUDLY blaming Pres. Trump for the lack of toothbrushes and combs. SMH Seems to me, SHE was the one denying them toothbrushes and combs, while REFUSING to vote for the money to BUY THEM. Border patrol officers were buying diapers and such for the babies OUT OF THEIR OWN POCKETS.–the situation was THAT desperate! But do they get any CREDIT–much less THANKS for that? NO–because the damned media are too busy fixating all their cameras and microphones on this LYING TWIT while she spews her LIES blaming EVERYBODY except those at fault–which iINCLUDES the bug-eyed, horse-teethed DONKEY she sees when she looks in the mirror.

      ltuser
      ltuser
      4:57 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:57 pm

      IF we just STOPPED ACCEPTING THEM IN, and used all 20 bil of that, to BUILD THE WALL, we’d not need to see them in such overcrowding..

    Jack Alope
    Jack Alope
    4:04 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    When you have elected officials who are purposely and knowingly not acting in accordance with the oath of their office, not looking out for the interests of their own citizens but instead are using their office as a platform to advance their own selfish political agenda, aiding, abetting and encouraging law breakers then the time for those officials to be removed from their appointed office has arrived.

John B
AstroJohn
9:21 am July 2, 2019 at 9:21 am

Just wondering WHY the media, even the right-leaning media, is giving this child so much press. It can’t simply be to expose her intellectual inadequacy – that was well established a long time ago. These articles are getting just plain ANNOYING! Lie after lie, and the left of course pins the liar moniker on Trump, never their own.

God, I can’t wait until the 2020 election is OVER! Maybe then the people who voted for her will have seen the light and she can go back to her real job – I can dream, can’t I???

mack2
mack2
9:24 am July 2, 2019 at 9:24 am

Hey, AOC, did you also discuss your phony photo op at the boarder, where you were photographed crying huge crocodile tears, while leaning on a chain-link fence (in a $3,000 designer outfit, and $600 watch), pretending you were weeping for the hundreds of little children locked on the other side – when a wide-angle shot showed that the only thing actually on the other side of the fence was an empty parking lot?

safebet
safebet
9:38 am July 2, 2019 at 9:38 am

NO surprise to see the queen socialist spouting off – again.
Progressives want nothing less than 5-star accommodations for illegals since that will guarantee loyalty, in the form of votes, for life.

Joseph Imhoff
joe23006
9:40 am July 2, 2019 at 9:40 am

Democrats take responsibility for your own mess! The crisis at the border was out of sight and mind when President Obama was in charge of the ‘concentration camps’; now under someone who is trying to correct the situation there is no cooperation only criticism. The Klown Kongress has done nothing to alleviate the situation and in fact has tried to block as much change as they can.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:59 pm July 2, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    SINCE when have dems EVER taken responsibility for anything they cause??

stadalberts
stadalberts
9:52 am July 2, 2019 at 9:52 am

The US of A does NOT need any more freeloaders. Stay in your own damn country and WORK to get it in the proper condition to live in so you DO NOT have to come here to freeload on American workers!

    ltuser
    ltuser
    5:00 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    AND hurry the hell up, to kick ALL THOSE ALREADY HERE< back home too!

copakeman
copakeman
9:54 am July 2, 2019 at 9:54 am

aoc should be able to recognize disgraceful conditions, just look at the neighborhood she represents. There are a lot of disgraceful conditions there ! aoc has a “d” next to her name, that means in nyc you will reelected forever, even if you are already dead. why is our wonderful lame stream media giving this airhead so much press time ? Oh I forgot, if you believe 2 + 2 = 35, you are qualified to be a member of our House of Representatives. Unfortunately for the rest of America, aoc fits right in there

messup
messup
10:13 am July 2, 2019 at 10:13 am

This one is easy! Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” is in plain site, visible and fully operational…for example, “keep the pressure applied.” AOC, Pelosi, Schumer Cummings. Schiff, Swalwell et al have only “Rules for Radicals” as their 2020 playbook. Mueller’s July 17 deposition before Congress, just before their August “break.” America, Lady Justice is crying! She needs you – The American Patriot. Read A Bible. Psalm 128

Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
10:16 am July 2, 2019 at 10:16 am

Why should I believe that lying jackass AOC. I’d believe Ted Bundy quicker, than I’d believe AOC. Kudos to our brave men and women who do the work on the border, they are under appreciated. They are working against impossible odds. with a lack of funding, and a over whelming influx of illegals. Ask me, if I really give a shite about them blowing off steam on facebook, while it may be against dept rules, it’s still a 1st Amendment right.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    5:02 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Not just with lack of proper funds, but LACK OF ANY Respect from the left, and the authority to do a damn thing to halt it all.. ALL no thanks to the commucrat leftist judges..

historybuff
historybuff
11:20 am July 2, 2019 at 11:20 am

What we are facing is an all-out propaganda war against America, and this is another example of same. The Administration declared a border crisis months ago, which the propagandists and their media lackeys dismissed as “a manufactured crisis.” And their willing accomplices in Congress would not provide funds to help alleviate the problem. Now, with the crisis reaching overwhelming proportions, those who actually manufactured it are now declaring one which they can blame on the Administration. And they are now blaming Pelosi for losing her “moral compass” by finally approving funding. DD – Democrat Duplicity. AOC – the Left has not had such a vocal propagandist since Rosa Luxemburg.

As to the unfortunate father and daughter who drowned, let’s focus on the blame being levied. Who warned them NOT to come to America? Trump. Who welcomed them? Shumer, Pelosi, et al So, who is really to blame?

2020 – which way does America go? At least we still have the Electoral College.

    JoAnn Graham
    oleteabag
    12:00 pm July 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm

    Here is the really SAD part about the House finally agreeing to sign on to the Senate bill–without attaching any TOXIC Dem crap that would GUARANTEE it would be vetoed, historybuff.

    The House Dems didn’t do that because they give a DAMN the illegals detained on the border running out of basics like diapers and toothbrushes. They passed it because they were EAGER to take off for their THREE WEEK 4th of July “holiday recess” and did NOT want to be forced to stay and deal with the fallout if they failed to sign it! And THAT is the sad truth of the matter that you won’t hear on the media or anywhere ELSE. I figured this out about 5 seconds after I heard they had signed on to the Senate bill!

    My logic is elementary: The damned conniving Dems never do ANYTHING that does not advance their agenda, or is simply CONVENIENT for them, personally. Those are the ONLY things that TRUMP their CONSTANT OBSTRUCTION!

      ltuser
      ltuser
      5:04 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:04 pm

      With as many bloody rescesses as they get, its a wonder ANY Work even gets done.

    historybuff
    historybuff
    3:37 pm July 2, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    One other thought for our Leftists propagandists. How about worrying about the homeless crisis in CA? LA and SF awash in stuff we don’t want to talk about, disease spreading, used needles lying about – and more. And you are on the border “saving” illegals, while American citizens suffer. Seems like a case of political, not humanitarian, focus from those “Friends of Tolerance.”

      ltuser
      ltuser
      5:05 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:05 pm

      Why would they care about a crisis like that.. THEY CREATED IT.

lomax
lomax
11:22 am July 2, 2019 at 11:22 am

AOC is a mindless idiot as well as a liar. Who gives a crap what she says?

Gary Burger
Gary Burger
11:34 am July 2, 2019 at 11:34 am

It would be interesting if an incompetent idiot who is scared of a garbage disposal paid as much interest in her constituents who are legally in the US as she does to a group of people who show up at the border, unwelcome, with no desire except to take what they can from the system that they never contributed to. Of course this self-proclaimed voice of the people comes from a country who takes all of the benefits of citizenship but avoids contributing by refusing to become a state.

These migrants travel thousands of miles with sick children, carrying diseases which have been previously eradicated from the US, carrying cell phones and in some cases cash claiming that they need asylum. Americans need to stand up and be counted. It is not heartless to want protection for Americans before tending to the desires of the rest of the world. #AOCMustGo

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
11:40 am July 2, 2019 at 11:40 am

What is UNCONSCIONABLE is the LIES she is telling–that border control officers are telling people to drink from toilets and FORCING them to do so because they have no water! And SCREAMING at the officers and threatening them, and NOW she is even pulling the RENT-A-SKANK scam and accusing them of sexually assaulting her, just in case none of her OTHER lies produce the desired result.

When is SOMEBODY going to call this IDIOT out for her BLATANT LIES and put a STOP to this crap she pulls on a DAILY basis?

This whole “border inspection” visit of hers is about as “genuine” as that FAKE photo shoot where she was supposedly gazing sadly at “kids in cages,” but was POSING in front of a fence that looked out on an EMPTY PARKING LOT. I guess the LIGHT was better there, for her lousy photo shoot. SMH

MadeinAmerica33
MadeinAmerica33
11:44 am July 2, 2019 at 11:44 am

propaganda, propaganda it just NEVER ends with these Progressive Socialist/Communist DEMOCRATS !!!!

    ltuser
    ltuser
    5:07 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    They have to use propaganda, as they ARE NOT REAL JOURNALISTS< and refuse to show/tell the truth.

Jota_
Jota_
12:05 pm July 2, 2019 at 12:05 pm

DON’T COME TO AMERICA!!!!

The “conditions ‘unconscionable”

You will be caged, like an animal. They will make you drink out of a toilet. They will take your children, possibly to eat them!

Of course, not a single illegal invader believes a word that comes out of nut job Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s mouth.

    Teri Eggert
    Teri Eggert
    12:27 pm July 2, 2019 at 12:27 pm

    Wouldn’t it be nice, if the illegals that are still coming believed her. Oh, wait they’re still coming.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    5:09 pm July 2, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    ANd since the home countries many of them come from ARE JUST AS ‘crummy looking’, why are these conditons so inhumane, THEY should be used to them.

