Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Border conditions ‘unconscionable’

Illegal immigrants in detention in border facilities are told to drink water from the toilets, members of Congress reported Monday after a series of high-profile visits to see the conditions inside several of the buildings.

This was in fact the type of toilet we saw in the cell. Except there was just one, and the sink portion was not functioning – @AyannaPressley smartly tried to open the faucet, and nothing came out. So the women were told they could drink out of the bowl. https://t.co/rcu9Rt6B2x — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

“I saw young girls, under 5 years old, quarantined in a small box of a room, 8 by 10 feet, because they have the flu,” said Rep. Lori Trahan, Massachusetts Democrat.

Rep. Judy Chu, California Democrat, said she encountered an epileptic woman who was unable to get medication for her condition.

‘What we saw today was unconscionable.’ — @AOC spoke out against migrant detention camps after witnessing them firsthand pic.twitter.com/2nkmiaKTck — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 1, 2019

Meanwhile, one refrain we‘ve heard is that people are overcrowded in CBP concentration camps because the shelters (which are humane places where families can stay together) are full. So we went to a shelter. They said that wasn’t true at all. Only 150/500 spots were filled. pic.twitter.com/E0yPQ3o7CC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Members of Congress had to surrender their phones before today’s CBP trip. But @JoaquinCastrotx was able to get a device in. This photo is of the women we spoke to. We asked their permission to photograph – they said yes, please share what’s happening. https://t.co/4ZhOMlEBVA — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

These officers felt brazen in there. While mgmt was telling us it was a “secure facility” where *members of Congress* had to check their phones, we caught officers trying to sneak photos, laughing. CBP’s “good” behavior was toxic. Imagine how they treat the women trapped inside. https://t.co/wtkIy8EQWO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

Here’s another photo from inside taken by @JoaquinCastrotx, where we’re trying to comfort women trapped in cells. This woman was telling me about her daughters who were taken from her – she doesn’t know where they’ve taken them. We held & listened to them. They were distraught. pic.twitter.com/ca1GwKfDfU — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

Pro-concentration camp & Pro-Trump protestors tried to drown out our accounts. They yelled at Rashida Tlaib about pork when she talked about facilities. They called Joaquin Castro “traitor” for denouncing family separation.@AyannaPressley was heroic, speaking truth to vitriol. https://t.co/R5exxjRhKy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

https://twitter.com/KatzOnEarth/status/1145820285117112320

And to these CBP officers saying they felt “threatened” by me – They were literally discussing making a GoFundMe for an officer who attacked my on my tour. They confiscated my phone, and they were all armed. I’m 5’4”. They’re just upset I exposed their inhumane behavior. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

And several members recounted the story from a migrant who said she’d asked an agent for a drink.

“The Border Patrol agent told her if she wanted water to just drink from a toilet,” Ms. Chu said, recalling the words of the woman who spoke to members of Congress.

The conditions on the border have become the focus of the sprawling immigration debate.

All sides agree that the numbers have overwhelmed the government’s ability to handle the unprecedented surge of families and children.



But the causes are heatedly debated.

“What we saw today was unconscionable,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “No child should ever be separated from their parent. No child should ever be taken from their family. No woman should ever be locked up in a pen when they have done no harm to another human being.”

