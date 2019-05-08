Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez battles Rick Scott… and her garbage disposal? Dem doxxing again!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Rick Scott got into a Twitter battle over who is more embarrassing to Congress. And if you are placing bets, just know that this comes after an Instagram session in which Ocasio-Cortez said that she was AFRAID of her garbage disposal and has no idea what it is or what it does. Also, a militant Democrat in Pennsylvania, Brian Sims, is harassing, intimidating, and threatening protestors who disagree with him. Welcome to the world of tolerance!

Ocasio-Cortez took issue with Scott’s sarcastic comment about her Green New Deal, but as far as embarrassing is concerned, she apparently doesn’t know what a garbage disposal is and has never seen one in her life. She felt compelled to announce this on Instagram for all to see.

Also, Democrat State Rep. Brian Sims from Pennsylvania is making it a practice of harassing and intimidating people outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in his district. His tactics are beyond disgusting and could be illegal. Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating