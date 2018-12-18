Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announces ‘self-care’ break before congressional session even starts

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez needs a break.

The Bronx-bred democratic socialist heading into her freshman term in the House of Representatives announced Monday she’s taking some time off to take care of herself before she officially starts her new job — and she’s taking her supporters along for the ride.

“I’m taking a few days to take care of myself before what is sure to be an eventful term,” the incoming New York congresswoman tweeted.

“For working people, immigrants, & the poor, self-care is political — not because we want it to be, but bc of the inevitable shaming of someone doing a face mask while financially stressed. So I’ve decided to take others along with me on IG as I learn what self-care even means and why it’s important.”

The 29-year-old progressive champion encouraged her followers to share their self-care regimens and followed up the post with a string of Instagram messages about how she had to give up her Zen lifestyle when she launched her congressional bid.

“Before the campaign, I used to practice yoga 3-4x/week, eat nutritiously, read and write for leisure,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “As soon as everything kicked up, that all went out the window. I went from doing yoga and making wild rice and salmon dinners to eating fast food for dinner and falling asleep in my jeans and makeup.”

Ocasio-Cortez — who unseated longtime Queens Rep. Joe Crowley in a stunning primary upset that made national headlines — vowed to not pretend to be something she’s not as she officially starts representing New York’s 14th congressional district on Jan. 3.

“I believe public servants do a disservice to our communities by pretending to be perfect,” she wrote. “A lot of campaigns are based on telling a ‘superhuman’ story and I respectfully disagree with that tactic…You don’t have to be perfect, but you do have to be 100% committed.”

