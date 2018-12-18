Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announces ‘self-care’ break before congressional session even starts

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez needs a break.
The Bronx-bred democratic socialist heading into her freshman term in the House of Representatives announced Monday she’s taking some time off to take care of herself before she officially starts her new job — and she’s taking her supporters along for the ride.
“I’m taking a few days to take care of myself before what is sure to be an eventful term,” the incoming New York congresswoman tweeted.
“For working people, immigrants, & the poor, self-care is political — not because we want it to be, but bc of the inevitable shaming of someone doing a face mask while financially stressed. So I’ve decided to take others along with me on IG as I learn what self-care even means and why it’s important.”
The 29-year-old progressive champion encouraged her followers to share their self-care regimens and followed up the post with a string of Instagram messages about how she had to give up her Zen lifestyle when she launched her congressional bid.
“Before the campaign, I used to practice yoga 3-4x/week, eat nutritiously, read and write for leisure,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “As soon as everything kicked up, that all went out the window. I went from doing yoga and making wild rice and salmon dinners to eating fast food for dinner and falling asleep in my jeans and makeup.”
Ocasio-Cortez — who unseated longtime Queens Rep. Joe Crowley in a stunning primary upset that made national headlines — vowed to not pretend to be something she’s not as she officially starts representing New York’s 14th congressional district on Jan. 3.
“I believe public servants do a disservice to our communities by pretending to be perfect,” she wrote. “A lot of campaigns are based on telling a ‘superhuman’ story and I respectfully disagree with that tactic…You don’t have to be perfect, but you do have to be 100% committed.”
She will probably be dead of a heart attack by age 35 if growing up and having an almost real job is stressing her out this much.
So what’s the surprise? Taking care of one’s self first and foremost, then taking people along for a ride is just what Liberal Democrat Socialists do. It’s just a prelude of the personalized political Pinhead personified dance to come. In the above picture she proves she is a quick learner, in displaying the Pelosi Trump pushback hand gesture. God knows what twisted body language will follow this sick twisted mind.
AND if she needs a “Health break”, why didn’t she take the time since winning before going to work TO TAKE THAT BREAK.
We can only hope.
Could this snowflake be any more self-absorbed?
We have a Marie Antoinette – of the liberal bent – in the making. Except she is keeping the cake and the facials for herself, and passing the taxes on to us. This lady is totally inebriated on her own hot air. Should be fun to watch when this love affair is over.
a true millenial, probably wants to be president before she even learns this job!
She’s a snowflake. She’ll melt quickly. This should be fun.
She’s on a horse she can’t ride. But, for the prestige, money and power, she’ll hang on till the end. Like Ted K., John No-name. Should have departed YEARS before they did. She’s the same: a party hound.
She said: “You don’t have to be perfect, but you do have to be 100% committed.”
At this rate – needing to take a “care” break, even before the job starts, she will definitely be 100% committed – to a mental institution before her next election.
Assuming any mental institutions are left.
She’s a coddled, brat! Welcome to life for us “regular people”. I am sure my wake up time of 3am and my 90 minute commute each way would kill her!
WHO voted for this ‘person’ to be a representative of American citizens?
Idiots.
I think only 13% of her district actually voted. I guess more people should have shown up to the polls! Let this be a learning experience, New Yorkers…
If only 13% of the voters in NY were out, and she won, that’s a sorry state of affairs up in NY..
She is representing a brain dead population that was educated by one of the worse school systems in the country and given goodies by a radical leftist mayor.
Like most liberals, she probably has yet to do a hard day’s work.
She probably considers a hard days work, a cuss word.
No one ever told me “stealing from the public and working would be sooooo hard!” Look at the time!! I need a nap.
Just wait until the session begins. Entertainment for the whole family! They can name a new show for it – the Idiot of Congress… Staring…. Play the theme from twilight zone.
The “care-break” is the real reason she is excited about. She gets to live the hypocritical life of a socialist using other peoples money to live big. She also knows that her International Relations and Economy degrees were given to her because of her minority+ status and nothing to do with academic prowess. She is aware she is pretty dumb and learned to fake it ’til she makes it, hence her statement, “I believe public servants do a disservice to our communities by pretending to be perfect,” the cat’s out of the bag so she’s defending her stupidity and covering by using “pretending to be perfect”. “A lot of campaigns are based on telling a ‘superhuman’ story and I respectfully disagree with that tactic…You don’t have to be perfect, but you do have to be 100% committed.” She feels good about her challenged self so nothing else matters.
Let me guess… Bellevue?
Why announce that you are taking a few days off..so what…who would really care…maybe go visit Venezuela and see how your policies are working out.
AND STAY THERE!
It’s Narcissists all the way down.
If Oblammie had a Puerto Rican daughter….
Somewhere in the world a village lost their idiot and Brooklyn found her. Thanks a lot Brooklyn. Perhaps the village will recognize her and notify you. Please send her back. Cordially, Idah0Boy.
Talk about an argument for barefoot and pregnant.
More like an argument for tubal ligation.
“I believe public servants do a disservice to our communities by pretending to be perfect,”
Where do I sign up?
I’m willing to sacrifice myself, for senator wages and benefits, to be as imperfect as YOU the People would like.
I could be your 20/20 VISION!!
Next Stop The White House. That was easy!
Thank you America.
Now I too can be proud like Michele Seotobamatoro was for a few days.