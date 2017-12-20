Alabama secretary of state launches investigation into voter fraud concerns in Senate special election

ALABAMA (WALA) – Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is investigating a concern over potential voter fraud in last Tuesday’s special Senate election.
It all stems from a brief interview FOX10 News Reporter Kati Weis conducted at the Doug Jones victory party on election night when a young man made a comment that has now gone viral on social media.
But, it was this question and answer that has caused controversy:
“Kati: Why are you excited to see this victory? Man: Because, we came here all the way from different parts of the country as part of our fellowship, and all of us pitched in to vote and canvas together, and we got our boy elected!”
Merrill said he is trying to find out who the man is, and if he really meant what he said, or if he only misspoke.
“Well, it’s very disconcerting when someone who’s not from Alabama says that they participated in our election, so now it’s incumbent upon us to try to identify this young man, to see what kind of role he played, if it was to simply play a canvassing roll, or if he was part of a process that went out and tried to register voters, or if he himself actually became a registered voter,” said Merrill.
Once… just once I would like to see a democrat whatever-elect tossed out due to voter fraud. That would absolutely make my day.
It won’t take much looking I have a hunch the Soros gang had busses rolling in, checking dead files etc.
Roy almost won against the stacked deck anyways
Voter fraud and the only one willing to tackle it is Trump. The RINOS and DemoRATS in Congress, will not touch it!
I’d heard that the buses rolled into Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile to insure that there were sufficient votes for Jones. Soros & his team learned after Nov. 2016 that their projections of the needed additional votes was too low; so they doubled down in this election and seemed to obtain a squeaker win for Jones. All the Rep. Secretaries of State need to double down on all investigations of ANY reports of vote fraud, AND prosecute to the full extent of the existing laws these individuals committing any type of fraud. Prosecuting a bunch of individuals who voted multiple times OR voted under another person’s name will set the tone and result in many of the individuals who “got away with it this time” deciding to not participate in the fraud schemes next time. Aggressive enforcement of existing laws will work, but it must be done in the next 6 months to nullify the billions Soros & his lackeys will spend for the Nov 2018 elections.