Alabama Dem lawmaker: ‘Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later’

Alabama state Rep. John Rogers sparked outrage this week after he defended abortion by arguing that “some kids are unwanted” and will die anyway.

Mr. Rogers, a Democrat, told lawmakers Wednesday that abortion “ought to be a woman’s choice.”

“I’m not about to be a male telling a woman what to do with her body,” he said. “She has a right to make that decision herself.

“Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later,” he continued. “You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, and you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later.”

Mr. Rogers made the comments during a Democratic filibuster against a sweeping abortion ban that passed the state house later Wednesday by a 74-to-3 vote.

House Bill 314, which defines fetuses as living children, would criminalize abortions in all cases unless the health of the woman was in danger.

Mr. Rogers, who said he is Catholic and personally pro-life, argued that women should reserve the right to abort their babies if they learn they will be born with physical or mental disabilities.

“Some parents can’t handle a child with problems,” he said, The Alabama Reporter reported. “It could be retarded. It might have no arms and no legs.”

Video of Mr. Rogers’ comments circulated by conservative outlets The Daily Wire and Breitbart News sparked a backlash on social media.

President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., called the remarks “truly sickening.”

“This is stomach curling and makes Ralph Northam look like a moderate on abortion,” Mr. Trump Jr. tweeted Wednesday evening. “Every Democrat running for President needs to be asked where they stand on this. The extreme turn we’ve seen from Dems on abortion recently is truly sickening.”

Mr. Rogers responded to the criticism Thursday, saying he considered it “an honor” to be rebuked by the first son.

“His mother should’ve aborted him when he was born or he wouldn’t have made that stupid statement, right?” the state lawmaker told reporters.

Mr. Rogers went on to say that Mr. Trump Jr. was “the best defense I got for abortion right there — looking at him.”

“He’s evidently retarded. Uh, crazy,” he said. “Donald Trump’s son, I know there’s something wrong with that boy.”

