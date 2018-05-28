Al Sharpton’s National Action Network tells Detroit Lions they must pick side on NFL anthem policy

The message sent by the National Action Network was direct and clear — the Detroit Lions should not adhere to the NFL’s new national anthem policy unless they endorse bigotry.
The Rev. Charles Williams II, 37, president of the Michigan National Action Network, said Friday that owner Martha Ford and the Lions need to publicly declare where they stand. Otherwise, he said, protests will begin on opening day.
“We’re here today because we’re very, very disappointed in the National Football League’s stance on those who choose to kneel for justice,” Williams said. “We’re standing here to send a message to Martha Ford and the Detroit Lions organization demanding that they do not adhere to the NFL policy that’s being set by Roger Goodell.”
Attempts to contact the Lions on Friday were not immediately successful.
NFL owners approved a proposal Wednesday that requires players to stand and show respect for the flag and anthem. Teams with personnel that do not follow the new policy are subject to a fine from the league, and the league may levy “appropriate discipline” as well. Players are no longer required to be on the field for the anthem and may remain in the locker room if they choose to. Additionally, teams have the latitude to impose their own restrictions as long as they follow the spirit of the new league policy.
Williams noted that a few teams immediately denounced the rule, and New York Jets owner Christopher Johnson reportedly said he’d pay any fines levied against his players.
“The New York Jets, they didn’t waste a minute,” Williams said. “When this initially came out, the New York Jets came right out and said, ‘This is not a policy that we believe in and this is not a policy that we endorse, and we are standing with our players.’ ”
Williams says the Lions should do the same.
“It should be instinct to say, we’re not standing with hate. We’re standing with those who would like to make their voices heard around the issues that matter to them.”
Williams was accompanied by a few other members of the National Action Network, including local activist Sam Riddle.
Kayla Kennard, 20, president of the National Action Network Wayne State University chapter, also lent her voice to the cause.
“I believe that this policy is completely nonsensical, in the sense that players can use the field as a platform of influence,” Kennard said. “The American problems that we see — gun violence, police brutality — those are public issues, so it requires a public redress.”
Williams said he and his organization believe “silence is consent” when it concerns NFL teams not stating whether or not they will comply with the new policy.
“If we turn our head at hate, we run the risk of letting hate win,” Williams said.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started protesting police brutality and social injustices in America by sitting or kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.
The action hit a fever pitch in September, when President Donald Trump said players who protest during the anthem should be punished, saying, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now? Out. He’s fired. He’s fired!’ ”
Players began protesting in masse after the comments, including eight Lions prior to their Sept. 24 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
This is a good illustration of what is the purpose of engineered diversity: to weaken national cohesiveness and make Americans uncomfortable to be openly patriotic.
I am having enough trouble getting the Lions to protect Matt Stafford without dealing with this distraction. Al, it is one thing to inflame your ignorant worshippers and get them to kill defenseless people; it is another to unduly burden my Lions staff. Kindly undergo cranio-rectal surgery at your earliest convenience. Hope ya die on the table from bleeding hemmorhoids.
I hope they DO boycott. That way the teams are getting hit from BOTH sides!
If you comply with the demands of bullies, aka “Rev Al”, you go down the path of repeated, more outrageous demands, and smear the renowned names of Ford and Firestone.
Exactly. Give into a bully once, and he knows he can bully you again and again and again..
No need to read this. Anyone familiar with Al “The Sharpie” Sharpton knows that he is simply “looking out for Al!” He must need to gin up more “donations,” in order to keep him in those sharkskin suits, and jet set life style!
Agreed! Anything Al “The Sharpie” does is only to reap benefits/attention/money for himself. This whole situation would have been over long ago if he, and others like him, would have stayed out of it. Their involvement, in anything, creates more division among everyone.
He should be in jail, NOT out on the hog.. Last i checked he STILL OWED over 4+ million to the IRS.
I’m sorry, I just can’t go along with DISRESPECT for flag and country. Please don’t let the gate hit you on the butt on your way out. As long as this continues I shall refuse to support the league.
Al, pay your taxes then lecture us
I agree. If the lions cave in, i hope they lose ALL the remaining fans they have.
Don’t forget what brought this clown to the national stage, Tawana Brawley. For those too young to recall, Google her.
It’s Al Sharpton, the Black’s fake profit.
I like how you willfully misspelled Prophet into Profit..
Al Sharpton and his National Action Network disgust me. The people of Detroit should tell him to go f..k himself.
amen to that!
And trump should kick his butt into a prison cell!
Here’s the thing. I am an employer or owner of a business. I set a policy. You don’t like it and act contrary to my instructions while in a company uniform on the clock. To coin a phrase: “YOU’RE FIRED!!!!!”
all of us know Al Sharpton “hates” white people! he should move to another country and start spewing his hatred there! football players are “PAID EMPLOYEES” and they are on the JOB when they are playing football. They can do all protesting and disrespecting they want when they are off clock! People that go to games and buy players merchandise should find other places to spend their money and lets see how long beforebig stadiums will be empty! God bless America! I’m disabled but I STAND FOR NATIONAL ANTHEM and I stand for PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG!
It seems to have been forgotten that these are employees – that are paid very well for their job. As with any company, when you put on your uniform you are no longer representing only yourself. You are representing your employer, that pays your salary, and the ‘company’ whose uniform you are wearing. When did it become OK to follow only the rules that you want to follow at your job? In this situation this ‘disagreement’ should not even be going on. On this Memorial Day weekend we remember and honor all those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and those that continue to fight for our freedom and safety. The National Anthem is respected and sung for these brave men and women. It has nothing to do with individuals and their issues!! Grow up adults and set good examples for children who look up to football players. I believe there are many, many more football players and owners that stand and respect our flag and country than the few that have gotten attention for disrespecting our flag and country. Perhaps those who are showing disrespect should spend a couple of months in a country where the citizens are not free!
I didn’t watch football last year after rooting for the Broncos for 54 years and I won’t watch again till all of this stops. It might be too late by then though as this is disgusting and I am losing my interest in the Professional Game. When enough of us decide to stop supporting them then there will have to be pay cuts and cheaper tickets. Let them learn who actually pays for all of this.
WHile i’ve not watched anywhere near as long as you, i too have totally stopped.. And will keep not watching as long as ANY team encourages or otherwise condones this insanity..
Al Sharpton = a short used to be very fat heavy haired lite weight. Larceny extortion, bully, needs a smack in the face. He organized Black lives matter and they have been killing Policemen since, what an animal. He looks it acts it and is one. Detroit Black Players don’t get into his bathtub, it is polluted, do wants right and be gentlemen, this man is a phony and hasn’t helped the blight of Blacks other than make money off them. Still hasn’t pain his income taxes, a few bucks that is it. An ugly mess
This seems so simple but what a mess! The media is stoked with politically and emotionally charged rhetoric every day. Most folks look to entertainment as a way of escape, and they don’t want the entertainers shoving their issue or message down our throats. The NFL also used a time when many still respect the flag and National Anthem and to protest during that time rubs people the wrong way. Come on NFL players and owners – the public doesn’t mind you protesting, but not at games we have chosen to pay for or watch as entertainment!
Look – it is no longer the NFL; it is the NEL (National Entertainment League). Real football fans, please dump all these bozos until the league dies and can be reborn as a football league again, not a bunch of overpaid clowns demonstrating politically against the “unfairness” of America while dropping off their bags of bread daily at the bank. Why don’t they form a group which will pay for those less fortunate – of all colors? 1st Amendment rights? Watch what would happen were I to demonstrate publically against them. Sorry to vent, but I am sick and tired of being called a racist when I disagree, and a xenophobic nationalist because I respect America, its flag and its institutions. Wake up, America!
thats right al baby just keep pouring gas on the fire to stir your racist pot.
trust me when i say a racial war will not be civil nor merciful and it will be you and the libtards who pull your strings that are to blame.
I guess Al Sharpton thinks only *his kind* of bigotry is acceptable.
OF course liberals feel THEIR intolerance is ok..
It’s Beelzebub on Earth and…will he devour the NFL? Cause at this rate, no one will watch the BS going on and the ways things are going, who knows if there will even be a full season. Maybe they will take to demonstrating outside the stadiums and disrupting things. And funny enough among people who can think and write here…no one is in favor of Sharpton.
It has become so clear that all they are attempting to do is sow strife. Otherwise they would meet at halftime and kneel in a circle for a minute. They can make their point and the flag and service members and their families aren’t disrespected.
Max, as long as that kneeling is done OFF the field, out of sight of the public, and done BEFORE any anthem gets played, i’d be ok with them doing so..
This has gone way past stupid.
Let me get this straight, supposed man of the cloth telling a bunch of overpaid children to disobey the very people that pay their inflated salaries! Makes sense to me dumb Al! Why can they not just play football! The NFL is dead to me, college football is much better!
I was an enthusiastic NFL fan for many years. No More. I will not be watching any NFL games this coming season. If those spoiled, overpaid brats get over their self-destructive snit and show respect for the national anthem and the flag again, I might consider watching them in the future.
In the meantime I’ll be watching high school and college football.
More of the Sharpton, Jackson, Lipscum “if you don’t do as we say then you are (fill in the blank).
Hmm…so….I think, if the Detroit Lions do adhere to the NFL’s new anthem policy they endorse America.
This is how Sharpton makes a damn good living. He causes divisive issues and uses the race card to succeed , he is a professional agitator. I believe his days are numbered as more and more blacks are realizing that the Sharpton of the world are charlatans that benefit from division!