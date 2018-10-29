Al Sharpton slams Trump over Young Black Leadership Summit

Black conservative activist Candace Owens is going all-in on her “Blexit” campaign this weekend, hoping to encourage blacks to exit the Democrat Party.
Ms. Owens, who has been praised by name by President Trump and been a guest host for Fox News, used this weekend’s Young Black Leadership Summit to push the “Blexit” slogan for ending African-Americans’ near-monolithic support for the Democrats.
“There is no group in America that has been more lied to, more abused, or more taken advantage of by the Democrats than black people. At long last, we can return the favor by ENDING their stranglehold on our votes. Support the #BLEXIT today, Patriots!” Ms. Owens, who is communications director for Turning Point USA, wrote in one of several tweets Sunday.
In a weekend column for Breitbart News, she described Blexit as “a national movement of minorities that have awakened to the truth. It is for those who have taken an objective look at our decades-long allegiance to the left and asked ourselves ‘what do we have to show for it?’”
Ms. Owens also put the hashtag into her bio on Twitter, which now reads “Black People Don’t Have to be Democrats. #BLEXIT.” She also told the New York Post that a national tour of major cities “that the Democrats have destroyed” is planned for next year.
Blexit also won an assist from Kanye West, a supporter of President Trump who also has said he likes how Ms. Owens thinks. The rapper has designed a line of T-shirts with the “Blexit” slogan, which were unveiled this weekend.
Perhaps the Black Americans, will wake up.
Sharpton is simply a pariah.
If there ever was someone that was irrelevant, this is absolutely one of them. In fact, if you look up irrelevant in the encyclopedia, his picture is there.
Go away Al. Take the “reverand jackson” with you. While you are at it, please take your good friend Farrakhan along for the ride.
What has the anti Jew sharpton ever done for the black community except profit off the backs of the blacks by promoting racial division…and hatred. In just 2 years trump has done more for blacks and minorities with jobs and economic opportunity.
Oh and like AL Sharpton never uses African Americans as props. Good grief.
And the whole world had slavery. It was not invented here. We were not the first to outlaw it, but neither were we very far behind in getting rid of it. It is time to stop trying to make white people feel guilty for being born white, and stop crying about slavery since no one in the US today was one, or knew one growing up. It is ancient history being used to sow unrest for Democrat political gain. The same Democrats that owned the slaves, fought against freeing them, created the KKK, and voted against Affirmative Action to give them a better life. Time to stop accepting the Democrat lie and move on with all of us knowing the truth and getting along peacefully together. Vote GOP and for school vouchers.
Thank God, Blacks are starting to realize that people like Al Sharpton are nothing more the wind bags looking for the Blacks and other minorities to donate money to them. Al Sharpton like the other DemoRats elite just keep trying to convince the Blacks that they will take care of them. The only time the Blacks see them is at election time. They never help the Blacks, and thank God the Blacks are starting to see that.
Cluck Foo Al, you bottom feeding Democrat!
I can remember when people like King, Jackson, Sharpton, and even Malcolm preached that Blacks had to stand up for them selves and stop depending on handouts from those whites who kept them down. That their future was in owning their own businesses and homes and seeing their kids got an education.
Then the Black Leadership got in bed with those same rich lefty Democrats and found a way to get rich off the backs of their own people. Those who wouldn’t join them died. The rest got richer and richer.
You’re not hearing about this from the MSM because a mere 10% defection will upset the Democrat AA apple cart. We’ll find out in less than 190 hours. All time best description of JJ and Al was offered by former Congressman JC Watts (R-OK)……..’Race hustling, poverty pimps.’ Be prepared for a battle royal in the AA leadership cabal, once JJ, Al and Calypso Louie assume room temperature. There are a number of wannbes but none around which they can unify. Almost like the ‘Queen Bee Syndroe’ where only one at a time can rule the hive. It could be especially ugly with in the Nation of Islam. Dictator’s do not like to annoint a successor, who might became antsy waiting in the shadow for the inevitable to occur.
Sharpton is one of the Black Leaders who is a crook, and agitator, and has gamed the Black Community for years. As many Blacks are wising up to what has been going on they are disagreeing with failed attempts by the Sharptons to gain solid ground whereby White people are in step with. As they go against his gaming he is furious that they have minds of their own and evaluate the same as most Americans and vote for other than what he says and join a different party where they agree more with their policies. Sharpie doesn’t want to lose control, and that is what is happening. I like a number of Black Republicans running and i will vote for them, the Black and Hispanic running on rhetoric I will vote against, same goes for Republicans. Al the game is up your out, common sense is in.
If the Blacks don’t find a way to shut up panderers like Sharpton & Jackson, they will never progress. They need to stand up to them and tell them to go away. Neither of these “reverends” have ever done anything for their people except fleece them of their money. It looks like some are finally awakening to the game that has been played on them.
Sharpton is just pissed because President Trump is actually trying to do something to help young black people while the Democratic Party has done nothing for blacks in the last 100 years.
Black people should really read one book in particular. And it was written by a black guy!
“Scam: How the Black Leadership Exploits Black America”
Sharpton doesn’t want the black rank and file to leave the Democratic party because if they do so he will lose power and control. When a person keeps a group of people down in order to hold onto power and aggrandize themselves (monetarily, power, prestige, etc.) it is a form of slavery. That is what many leaders are doing to the black people…slavery of this century.
Somebody tell Al that he’s not the gatekeeper to the black community.
Sharpton is so yesterday, but he doesn’t realize it yet. Candace Owens is today!