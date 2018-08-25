Al Sharpton slams sergeants union for $500 reward program for helping cops make arrests

The Rev. Al Sharpton slammed the police sergeants union for its $500 reward program for regular New Yorkers as an “attempt to exacerbate vigilante violence against black and brown people.”
Sharpton, the civil rights leader, launched the broadside on Instagram Thursday afternoon against the Sergeants Benevolent Association program to reward folks who jump in and help police officers make arrests.
“This attempt to exacerbate vigilante violence against black and brown people and now monetarily incentivize that violence is unconscionable,” Sharpton said in the statement.
He also slammed state Sen. Martin Golden’s proposal to make it harder to sue people who make citizen’s arrests.
“Golden’s attempt to codify this regressive legislation that resembles some of this country’s most shameful Jim Crow laws, is despicable and will be fought at every measure,” Sharpton said. “We are emboldened to act and resist this blatant and poorly veiled attempt to devalue the lives of black and brown people and put them into the hands of civilians.”
Ed Mullins, the head of the SBA, responded, “Everyone is entitled to their own thoughts as is Al Sharpton. However, I’m not sure what he is thinking. As I stated in the press conference the SBA is committed to bringing people to a table and working toward solutions for a better and safer city.”
On Wednesday, Mullins touted the program with video screen containing messages that read, “Attacks on police are attacks on all of us,” and, “Put down your camera and become good samaritan.”
“This legislation is certainly not discriminatory, it’s on the side of all government employees and those who would come to their aid,” Golden said of the Public Employee Good Samaritan Bill. “There is currently a loophole, which the bill closes, that leaves liable for damages someone coming to the aid of a government employee in danger of physical harm.”
Join the discussion
Al Sharpton vs. unions
Antifa vs. Bernie Sanders
David Hogg vs. old decrepit libs running the Dem Party
KKK vs. BLM
Does anyone else see the trend here? I see the Left killing itself. This is all Left vs. Left. There are no conservatives involved in any of these clashes.
When was the last time we saw proponents of limited govt attacking pro-Defense conservatives? Or when did we see proponents of lower taxes fighting evangelical Christians? How about pro-energy groups attacking supporters of the border Wall?
Here’s a better one, since the Left always says it’s a contradiction on our side. Where are the pro-life (anti-abortion) conservatives attacking those in favor of the death penalty for murderers? Not such a contradiction is it? This never happens.
Conservatives tend to have healthy discussions and even disagreements, but we don’t go out in the streets and bash each others’ heads in. The Left is consuming itself.
How about BLM not attacking black women for killing 900 black babies every day! Am I wrong or is Al Notso Sharpton saying that all criminals are black or brown?
It certainly appears, by huckster reckoning, to be the case that whenever law enforcement is enhanced it mostly “threatens” the livelihood of brown and black citizens.
It’s simple. You too can have white privilege. First avoid committing crimes. Second when interfacing with police, obey all instructions and do NOT argue. Even if you are right this isn’t the place to make your case.
Yet another way the left is consuming itself; their whole-hearted support for abortion on demand. Since the vast majority of liberals support abortion, they are voluntarily limiting their own future. And I’m fine with that.
We need more vigilante justice. That is the best way to clear the streets of the kind of vermin who support sharpton.
that is what the klan did back in the day.
blacks and whites i might add.
Nydaily news Sharpton is a civil rights leader? What a joke. Can I get a reward for notifying the Feds that there is a racial arsonist who owes millions in taxes roaming running loose in our cities?
Looks like Al is saying only black or brown people are committing all the crime. Assisting an officer is your duty no matter the color of the skin. Time for people to get off the color and on to what is right and just.
I find it interesting that lately any of the “voices of the black community” are lumping themselves with “brown” folks. Are they starting to realize that the percentage of black folks in this country will soon be eclipsed by their “brown” brothers? If they have not already that is, no one is really sure how many “undocumented – read illegal invaders are already in this country.
For myself, If I should happen on a police officer that might need my help, I will be happy to provide what I can, free of charge. Just another duty as a citizen.
NEWs FLASH BIG AL,
The 500. Assist payment is not only for assistance for arrest of brown or black people . Your a racist for saying that only black or brown people the assist fee is being offered. However maybe you know something that the rest of the American population doesn’t..maybe you are saying only brown or blacks resist police.
GO pay your 4 million in back taxes
Sharpton is still being his same stupid self.
#sharptonsmarts
oxymoron i know.
Sharpton is only a Rev. for the church of Satan! It seems to me that the fascist ANTIFA domestic terrorist thugs have a bunch of whites too. Equal opportunity thuggery! Have the white cops arrest whites, black cops arrest blacks, mixed race cops arrest either (claiming appropriate race to match of course). Happy now Dull-ton? Liberalism is a brain cell eating bacteria causing mental derangement syndrome.
My suggestion to black and brown. STOP BREAKING THE LAW!
Al.. once your people got their “rights” that gave you the freedom to change and improve your lives.. But, if you refuse to change? You call yourself Reverend?
“But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” 2 Corinthians 12:9
Al! Teach your people the Word of God. Can you? You are Biblical ignoramus who preaches hate, not truth! Study and teach God’s Word! They need truth so God’s grace power to transform can be administered! Not politics to FORCE change without changing!
The Church went into all the world and transformed the white man out from his ignorance. Its now your turn to turn! Politics bypasses God’s power of grace unless God’s people first are made free by truth! Wild animals are housebroken and tamed by God’s Word. All men needed it, not just blacks.
Only in America can a group of people that have every program and law skewed in their favor for over 50 years still claim to be oppressed!
They are being oppressed by the Democrat and Communist parties.
Al Sharpten SIGHH!!! When will he figure out that he just not matter any more and just go away?He just a rabble rouser with nothing to offer except hate. Shame on him!