Al Sharpton slams Dem debate: ‘I didn’t see anybody’ who could ‘take on Donald Trump’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton reacted to Tuesday night’s debate by claiming he still doesn’t see a clear front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary race who can go up against President Trump and win.

Appearing on “Morning Joe” Wednesday, Mr. Sharpton echoed fellow commentators’ criticism that the debate lacked enthusiasm.

“The missing quality is, that if you are going to be the next president, you’ve got to take charge and take Donald Trump on,” he said in a clip flagged by the Washington Examiner. “And if you can’t take on and take charge in the debate, what gives people the confidence you can do that with Donald Trump?

“You really must connect with people,” he continued. “People must know you know and feel what they do. But at the same time, you cannot stand up and be, just, go-along-to-get-along and think you’re going to be the next president.”

Mr. Sharpton went on to use a boxing analogy to demonstrate that none of the candidates are ready to face Mr. Trump in the ring.

“One thing Donald Trump and I used to do is both of us would go to boxing matches,” he said. “You don’t become champion by just saying, ‘I’ll get by this round.’ You gotta take the title, and I didn’t see anybody on the stage last night, or in the ring, that really said, ‘I’m taking charge. I can be president. I can take on Donald Trump.’ ‘Cause he is going to come in with that kind of mindset, and I don’t see that mindset with any of the candidates.”

Mr. Sharpton wasn’t the only prominent liberal who was less than impressed with Tuesday’s debate. CNN’s Van Jones likened the event to “cold oatmeal” and said Democrats have to “do better” if they’re going to stand a chance in November.

“There was nothing I saw tonight that would be able to take Donald Trump out,” the former Obama adviser said.

