Al Sharpton sells his life story rights for $531,000 — to his own charity

The National Action Network agreed to pay the activist preacher $531,000 for his “life story rights for a 10-year period,” according to the non-profit’s latest tax filing, which was obtained by The Post.
NAN can apparently turn around and sell those rights to Hollywood or other takers at a profit, but neither the reverend nor the charity would identify what producers are waiting for such Sharpton content.
Sharpton, who hosts the “PoliticsNations” show on MSNBC, managed to pay off a chunk of his tax debt to the state and feds in the last year.
He paid $172,112 to the state, but still owes $736,375 in personal income tax and taxes for three of his companies to Albany.
City records show a $1.3 million tax lien to the IRS was satisfied in February, but records show he still has $2.5 million in outstanding federal liens against him and one of his companies.
This is an excerpt. Read more at the NY Post.
Join the discussion
He is a money grubbing leach. When you go it’s not going with you.
Should be a very short story.
Not just that, but what idiot would pay to go SEE his life story on the big screen??
Crime does pay, doesn’t it?
how can that be legal?
It’s not. BUT like always, liberals will get away with it, cause no one has the balls to do anything about it.
If no lawmaker ever expected anyone to stoop so low, using this specific stooping method, then they never passed a law against it. That’s how it can be legal.
Sounds like they came up with a clever legal dodge. I doubt he’ll get in any trouble for this particular maneuver, seeing as he was never arrested for anything else he’s ever done.
I bet the saps who donated to his charity over the years are experiencing buyer’s remorse. He sure sold them a tanker truck full of snake oil.
He took a play right out of Hillary’s play book!
Yes, this is just standard money grubbing Far Left Democratic procedure – ripoff the system for all you can. And it appears that Hillary will get away with it. And good ole Al, the former drug dealer, and one of Obamas best buddies, found a new, more lucrative way to steal for a living.
This redistribution of funds destined to honest charity into the Sharpton payoff of dishonest owed taxes in truly Clintonian in stature. You can trust moral people with your money because you can take their word to the bank. You can trust and do business with immoral people because they blatantly brag about their immorality and have a track record to prove it. It is the AMMORAL people like the Clintons and Sharpton’s who you can never trust with your money, or your charity because they can like a chameleon, put on the face of a moral or immoral person to use and abuse you and your money strictly for their own charity which of course begins at home. As Jacob Marley warned: “I wear the chain I forged in life,” replied the Ghost. “I made it link by link, and yard by yard; I girded it on of my own free will, and of my own free will I wore it. ,,,,Sharpton’s chain must be ponderous.
What a shame. Weren’t the Charmin people interested?
This is not racism present in 15% of every subculture…it is CONMANISM…but, like racism, it is also in 15% of every subculture. Sharpton has a bad case of each.
Greedy , weasel face porcupine rat 🙁
Well serpent, are you gonna pay your fair share of taxes on this windfall? Of course not. It’s been put into a non-profit which flows right into your back pocket pre- laundered!
And where did he get the back money to pay off some of his tax liens??
Will he have to pay taxes on that sale? Just asking since he still owes back taxes, are they going to use that paper for toilet paper….
They’ll have to leave out all but the fictional aspects. The Whole Truth would get him a prison term or beaten to a pulp by his own crew.
If this is true, why isn’t the IRS freezing any assets from this book or anything else he owns, to pays his back taxes. After all, people have gone to jail for failure to pay their taxes, why is he still out walking about…is it because he has exempt status….how does he get by with that when we have millions of old folks on fixed incomes still paying taxes while he lives at taxpayer expense.
Sharpton:
An evil man, crooked as a cork screw, racist as they come, sold his own out for money, defamed many including teenagers and an all around ugly person inside and out.
Who in their right mind would even want to read it? Like Obama, Sharpton is a total fraud. From what I understand, the man, and I use the term lightly, wasn’t even a real ordained minister of anything. The National Action Network will be wasting $531,000 for B.S.
Sharpton is such a con. What an annoying waste of space. It blows my mind that anyone takes him seriously, let alone would give him a dime. He belongs in jail.
Sharptongue didn’t have much choice except but to sell to his own charity. Nobody else would be stupid enough to pay him even a penny for it.
So, everyone stupid enough to have donated to this “good cause” has actually put the money into Sharpton’s own pocket.
What will be done when it is sold. Are they going to make a movie out of it. If they do, I have no intention of paying good money to see it. Every time I turn around this phony is spreading God’s word. Only he ran out of God’s words long ago. To parphrase an old commercial; He sure has a way with B-O-L-O-G-N-A.