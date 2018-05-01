Al Sharpton, others, plan protest of Waffle House over arrest of Alabama woman

Activists are calling for a nationwide walkout of Waffle House this Friday over the brutal arrest of a woman at one of its Alabama locations.
But the Atlanta-based company is sticking by staff in Saraland, Ala., for calling the cops on Chikesia Clemons, even as civil rights leaders protested at its headquarters Monday morning.
The activists, who were invited into Waffle House’s offices to watch surveillance footage of the arrest, told reporters they planned to protest the April 22 arrest.
“For Waffle House to call the police, they put this woman in jeopardy,” one activist told executives Monday. “And this is what goes on (in) this country on a daily basis. When you’re going to call the police on black and brown communities, it ends up in violence.”
Cellphone footage of the incident shows cops pulling Clemons to the floor and trying to handcuff her in a scuffle — during which her breasts were exposed.
Saraland police, who released surveillance footage last week, said Clemons and her friend appeared to be drunk when they went into the Waffle House, and became belligerent when told plastic utensils would cost an extra 50 cents.
Waffle House executives backed that up Monday.
“Witnesses say several threats were made to our associates including threats of violence, and that’s why the police were called,” Waffle House said in a new statement Monday. “The security video that has been released to the public by the Saraland Police Department tells the story and does support our associates calling the police.”
The company didn’t immediately return the Daily News’ request for comment Monday.
Her relatives previously said a Waffle House worker called the cops because Clemons asked for a corporate number when told about the extra utensil charge.
She finally broke her silence Sunday when she appeared on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton.”
“There are two independent white women who were in the restaurant that night that said what the waitress did, and more importantly what the Saraland Police did, Reverend Al, was just unacceptable,” she said Sunday.
Sharpton plans to hold a town hall in Mobile, about 12 miles south of Saraland, to discuss Clemons’ arrest.
Waffle House wants an extra $.50 in order to give you eating utensils?
Dang, gimme $.50 or eat with your fingers!
You do this to me one time and I NEVER eat at Waffle House again!
As for the arrest; what makes anyone think they are entitled to disobey police instructions or resist arrest? Being black does NOT entitles one to resist arrest.
For eat-in orders, WH provides metal utensils free…based on “…Clemons and her friend appeared to be drunk when they went into the Waffle House, and became belligerent when told plastic utensils would cost an extra 50 cents”, it looks like they wanted a take-out. Not sure if WH charges for plastic-utensils in take-out (the occasions that I go to a WH, it’s eat-in), but they do charge 10% on top of such orders (flat-rate) to compensate the preparers (which is stated o the menu).
The explanation to me seems aboveboard and straightforward — and IMO, Wormtongue’s jumping into it on Clemons’ side is close to proof that it is!
Old Al may be starving to death but he can still smell an easy dollar from the illiterate black masses. Normal people of all ethnicities reject his carping. Unfortunately there are others of lesser intellect, both black and white. Let’s see how badly he bends the truth to support 2 drunk sluts who decided to resist the cops.
They give you free utensils to eat in the store with and free plastic ones if you BUY carryout. These women didn’t want to buy carryout, they just wanted free plasticware. I think that the store did the right thing as these women were not paying customers and as drunks would scare away potential paying ones. They needed to go to a facility to take care of them. I like what they do in some jurisdictions and that is after the cops have determined that a person is drunk, they take them to a facility to sleep it off for 2 days and only then can they make rational decisions about their future with regards to the police.
Scruffy,
You know how to read..
became belligerent when told plastic utensils would cost an extra 50 cents.
To think all these ferel animals are who requested, no, demanded all the video cameras which seem to mostly prove the police are justified.
Hahaha. Careful what you wish for
“…Clemons and her friend appeared to be drunk when they went into the Waffle House, and became belligerent when told plastic utensils would cost an extra 50 cents” — AFAIK, WH is known to state explicitly on its menu that take-out orders cost extra 10% (as compensation to the preparers), not sure about the plastic utensils (only times I’ve had WH food, it’s been eat-in — for which utensils are metal and free).
Looks to me like an open-and-shut — and Wormtongue’s jumping-in on Clemons’ side removes any doubts on that score!
I don’t get the .50 cents for utensils. That makes no sense unless they wanted it to go. And this does not happen everyday in this country. It only happens when you have an attitude, become belligerent in a public place and then resist arrest. Idiots!
Give Al and his traveling minstrel show some free pancakes (but charge them for plastic utensils.)
If it was up to that race-baiting Al ‘Tawana’ Sharpton, it will soon be illegal to arrest a black for murder. I wonder what is the dollar value of the pay-off he wants.
God Almighty, please don’t show that scary mummy picture with a disgusting brain, again.
?? Has Al paid his back taxes yet?? If not arrest him when he shows up there
Why do people who start arguing with cops always blame the cops when they get in trouble?Al, you little dummy, boycotting doesn’t solve squat, it just makes people angry with you and Jesse. Speaking of boycotts, I won’t watch any T.V. station on which you appear on a regular basis,even if you don’t actually work on contract with them.
Stories such as this happen every day: Blacks make a scene…cops called…blacks get belligerent…cops attempt to make arrest…blacks resist arrest…cops get physical…media get giddy…another bad cop story…Al Sharpton and/or Jesse Jackson see/s another photo op situation…etc….etc….zzz…zzz…
I don’t think this story is about charging for plastic utensils. It is about mouthy, apparently drunk people showing their behinds and resisting arrest with verbal violence. It is a shame that Al wants to organize a protest under the guise of a town hall meeting!
Exactly. First comment set up a rabbit trail and others followed it. Sounds like a troll.
This loud mouthed woman is a menace to society. I wouldn’t want to be in business these days. You have to give the protected class everything they want or take a chance on being shutdown.
It would make more sense to protest over their corporate “no guns” policy, which violates the civil rights of customers. If you can’t ban black people because it violates their civil rights to equal treatment, then you can’t ban legal gun carriers either because it violates THEIR civil rights to equal treatment too.
“For Waffle House to call the police, they put this woman in jeopardy,” Wow, how far America has come. Will I be sued if I call 911? Wowie, I thought if you see sometime, say something. Out of date in the world’s Richest Banana Republic? Well, if Square Shooter Al is involved what can be expected?