Home » News

Al Sharpton: Lack of black 2020 candidates is ‘wrong,’ a ‘problem’ for Democrats

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am December 5, 2019
21

FILE - (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Tuesday that the Democratic Party is going to have some explaining to do to black voters when not a single black presidential candidate appears on the next debate stage.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” the National Action Network founder weighed in on Sen. Kamala Harris announcing Tuesday that she was dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary.

“I think that the real problem the Democrats are going to have is the next debate, you have no black [candidate] on that stage,” Mr. Sharpton said. “And the Democratic Party cannot have a stage where black voters do not see themselves reflected — where they don’t see themselves reflected and expect that we’ll come out and vote in big numbers.

“You must have had black turnout, but we don’t turn up in the debate? There is something that is wrong with that, and some of us are not going to be quiet about it,” he added.

Mr. Sharpton went on to argue that Ms. Harris was “taken apart” and “treated badly” by the press, in part because “black women especially are held to a different standard” than others.

“Yes, there were organizational problems,” he said, referring to Ms. Harris’ campaign. “Yes, there were financial problems. But you have people on that debate stage who have no organization at all, and the press is not writing about it.

“What are you going to say to black voters when they look at that stage, and nobody like them is there?” he added. “The Democratic Party’s going to have to look at that and deal with that because that is a problem.”

Sen. Cory Booker and former Gov. Deval Patrick, the two remaining black candidates in the Democratic presidential primary, have yet to qualify for the Dec. 19 debate. Mr. Booker on Tuesday called that fact “a damn shame.”

“I’m a little angry, I have to say, that we started with one of the most diverse fields in our history, giving people pride,” Mr. Booker told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “And it’s a damn shame now that the only African American woman in this race, who has been speaking to issues that need to be brought up, is now no longer in it.”

We started with one of the most diverse fields in our history. It’s a damn shame that the only African American woman in this race is no longer in it, and we’re spiraling toward a debate stage without a single person of color. pic.twitter.com/rKbVcuDZZS
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 4, 2019

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.3/10 (7 votes cast)
Al Sharpton: Lack of black 2020 candidates is 'wrong,' a 'problem' for Democrats, 1.3 out of 10 based on 7 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


21 Comments

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:25 am December 5, 2019 at 8:25 am

the head racist in charge has spoken everyone.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (10 votes cast)

    Chubby Freen
    Chubby Freen
    9:55 am December 5, 2019 at 9:55 am

    Whaddya mean? Al Shitstain is my go-to guy whenever I need political advice…

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
Lewis Hartman
hardheaded
8:43 am December 5, 2019 at 8:43 am

Just how is the Color of one’s Skin make them a Presidential candidate??

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (6 votes cast)

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    9:08 am December 5, 2019 at 9:08 am

    It’s the same basic mechanics that make every black Democrat a victim.
    It begins with the assertion that whites are inherently unworthy because of their skin color.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.4/5 (5 votes cast)
    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    9:35 am December 5, 2019 at 9:35 am

    After 8 years of racial division preceded by a campaign promising racial unity, you can thank Obama who blew a great opportunity to make the UNITED States a reality, but just created the DIVIDED States of America. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on ME. The voters are just tired of losing with Democrats who never serve but like Sharpton’s’, Obamas, Clintons, and Biden’s just want to be served and get rich off the hard earned taxpayer’s money. On the American highway of Political integrity you don’t get a ticket for driving while Black, but for Driving while Democrat. Even Blacks today are refusing to be fooled twice.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
darby
darby
8:57 am December 5, 2019 at 8:57 am

Wouldn’t the problem be with the black voters themselves for being racist (according to Al’s logic) and not supporting black candidates?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (6 votes cast)

jefz
jefz
8:59 am December 5, 2019 at 8:59 am

Sharpton is a disgrace to his race. His background of deceit and corruption speaks for itself.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.6/5 (8 votes cast)

Jack65
Jack65
9:05 am December 5, 2019 at 9:05 am

The answer: The black community is not supporting the black candidates. 34%+ supporting President Trump.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.9/5 (8 votes cast)

jlrlee
jlrlee
9:08 am December 5, 2019 at 9:08 am

Well, Al can solve the problem by running for president himself. Of course, no one would vote for him.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)

rockthistown
rockthistown
9:10 am December 5, 2019 at 9:10 am

“MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Tues that the Dem Party is going to have some explaining to do to black voters when not a single black presidential candidate appears on the next debate stage.”

Dems: “Hillary was the most qualified candidate for President in history!”
Also Dems: “We don’t care if the person is qualified or not, as long as they meet the identity politics we champion!”

Al, the best way I know to fix the problem you’re complaining about is to get in the race yourself!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

William Merrell
William Merrell
9:17 am December 5, 2019 at 9:17 am

Being lectured by a tax evader is not something anyone should be listening to. The question should be why isn’t this racist clown in prison?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Rick Van Horn
Rick Van Horn
9:24 am December 5, 2019 at 9:24 am

Go take a dump, you racist idiot. It is people like you that are tearing this country apart. By the way, if any of your “black” candidates were smart enough, they would have applied to the dumbocrats to get nominated for consideration!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

litebulb
litebulb
9:31 am December 5, 2019 at 9:31 am

The only problem for the democrats is the 40% of blacks who woke up and are voting republican, and getting off the democrat plantation.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.7/5 (3 votes cast)

Wayne Casalino
Wayne Casalino
9:32 am December 5, 2019 at 9:32 am

Just why is race baiter not in jail for Tax evasion?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

AzRep
AzRep
9:41 am December 5, 2019 at 9:41 am

“When the 2012 Republican primary race came to South Carolina, a state that is 28 percent black, just 1 percent of the voters were black, according to exit polls. That was a year in which there was no Democratic primary and in a state where voters can cast ballots in either party’s primary. Black participation was also 2 percent or less in Florida, Mississippi and Ohio, other states with significant black populations.”

Unless they have changed in the last 8 years, the black vote has not had much of an impact because apparently blacks hardly vote. Ben Carson found this out when he ran, but as a Republican he was not highly supported. Obama on the other hand pulled (apparently) 98% of the black vote. So to get the majority of the black (apparently) you have to be you have to be black, a Democrat that offers everything but follows thru on nothing. But that is the case for most Democrats so maybe color doesn’t matter that much….sorry Sharpton.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Danny Noble
Danny Noble
9:41 am December 5, 2019 at 9:41 am

Black voters did not support KaMAla Harris. They didn’t give her the donations needed to stay viable. Just a fact.

Reasons are probably as many as there are voters but money talks.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Kramo
Kramo
9:56 am December 5, 2019 at 9:56 am

Ok Al. Lack of whites in the nfl and nba is “wrong and a problem.”

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Pacifino
Pacifino
9:59 am December 5, 2019 at 9:59 am

Racist blacks such as al brawley sharpton, al green, waters, omar, pressly, obama, holder, booker, lee, lewis, lynch, cummings, johnson, cynthia mckinney, who have exhibited everything except virtuous character, have soured the thinking public. Then blacks with virtue such as Herman Cain, Ben Carson, Condelezza Rice, etc have been chastised and disregarded because they are not “black enough” not racist enough, they don’t criticize the white people enough, they are pushing for, black people to become self sufficient, to stop demanding to be given a handicap, to see themselves as equals, to develop some pride in reaching their goals on their own without affirmative action, etc.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Don Baker
Don Baker
10:06 am December 5, 2019 at 10:06 am

Sharpton, a fraudulent bigot with no credibility, would have us believe race is a qualification for president. What a racist

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Pacifino
Pacifino
10:06 am December 5, 2019 at 10:06 am

Who watches msnbc? or cnn? Who cares what one of the most racist, tax evading shyster in the US has to say about anything? He is such a riot promoting snake oil salesman, as well as a friend of obamas’ , that the IRS is afraid of him. al brawley sharpton is always at the front of the next lynching mob.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Nealstar
Nealstar
10:21 am December 5, 2019 at 10:21 am

Yeah, that last one worked out great, didn’t he? One more like that and we’ll be worse off than Venezuela.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat