Al Sharpton: Evangelicals would sell Jesus out if they felt they could get something from it

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am December 24, 2019
FILE - (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Rev. Al Sharpton implicitly compared evangelical supporters of President Trump to Judas on Monday, saying they would betray Jesus for worldly gains in the realm of politics.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mr. Sharpton took the side of Christianity Today in its dispute with conservative evangelicals over its editorial last week calling for President Trump to be removed from office.

“The reason they’re so offended,” Mr. Sharpton said of the pro-Trump evangelicals, “is it’s exposing all of them that they would take this shameless con man over the principles that they’re preaching in the holy season as we celebrate Jesus.

“They would sell Jesus out if they felt they could get something from it,” Mr. Sharpton said, summing up what he said was the point of the CT editorial. “And that’s sad on many levels.”

Christianity Today’s editor-in-chief Mark Galli “made it very clear, this is not a political position, it’s a moral one. And by raising it to that level and putting it in that perspective, he not only exposes the president, but he exposes a lot of the evangelical leaders saying ‘I support the president on his judicial nominees. I support the president on a lot of things,'” Mr. Sharpton said.

The preacher-activist said such political gains are selling out the church, saying he was reminded of Jesus’s rhetorical question “What profits a man to gain the world and lose his own soul?”

By “bargaining and selling your soul for some judicial appointments,” Mr. Sharpton said, pro-Trump evangelicals have “given up the soul of the church.”

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:23 am December 24, 2019 at 8:23 am

Al Sharpton: Evangelicals would sell Jesus out if they felt they could get something from it”

Thirty pieces of silver was the price for which Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus.

Democrats are getting paid more than thirty pieces of silver to betray our President Donald Trump

Al Sharpton is the million-dollar a year minister.
Who is using the church for their own profit?

The Rev. Al Sharpton raked in $1,046,948 from his own charity last year, according to National Action Network’s latest tax filings obtained by The Post.

Sharpton got a $324,000 salary — 32% higher than his 2017 pay — in addition to a $159,596 bonus and $563,352 in “other compensation.”

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    9:15 am December 24, 2019 at 9:15 am

    Let’s not forget how much money they are getting from their sacred cow, the abortion industry.

    Abortion mills are killing babies by the million, and somehow people like “Reverend” Al Sharpton can’t find any passages in the Bible that say anything bad about this practice.

    As we saw with Cain and Abel, Abel’s blood cried out to God after Cain slew him (Gen 4:9-10). On the spiritual level, how loud must the screams be from the millions of babies slain in this abominable practice?

    Eventually, God’s patience does run out. Then you face His vengeance. In Rev 14:10 we see God pouring out His wrath unmixed (undiluted) upon the followers of the Beast.

    Sharpton has no fear of God.

      safebet
      safebet
      11:13 am December 24, 2019 at 11:13 am

      True.

      Not only that, most of those lives were black fetuses.

      So progressives, where is the outcry of “murder” here…and what has the good “reverend” done to help the black-on-black murder capital Chicago?? Where’s obama?

      Don’t black lives matter??? LOL!

    Frank Brown
    Frank W Brown
    9:40 am December 24, 2019 at 9:40 am

    But, I’ll bet that that STILL has not paid his TAXES, throw that BUM in jail, NOW would be GREAT!

    rosech
    rosech
    11:14 am December 24, 2019 at 11:14 am

    He has lied from day one and sadly so many follow him with his greed, lies, ripping them off, etc. He does no know God but worships money and owes us a huge amount of taxes which we want NOW since he got that great raise which really was a theft from his groupies. Unfortunately, there are still blacks who accept being owned and used so we pray for their release to freedom and come to know GOD and not a creep like him.

William James Ward
William James Ward
8:58 am December 24, 2019 at 8:58 am

Al Sharpton is not to bright shooting himself in the foot while it’s
in his mouth………..William

Ol Gyrene
Ol Gyrene
9:00 am December 24, 2019 at 9:00 am

This man is no more qualified to be called Rev. Than the local junkyard dog, he is not a man of Christ although he may be Satans man just as is the current Pope, it boggles ones mind that there are people gullible enough to think this person speaks from a position of knowledge about anything let alone things having to do with Christanity on any level.

stadalberts
stadalberts
9:06 am December 24, 2019 at 9:06 am

Al Sharpton, a waste of a human life…..

    tremors1
    tremors1
    10:24 am December 24, 2019 at 10:24 am

    And when will Sharp-tongue just go away and die. The country would be much better off with him gone.

Missemma
Missemma
9:09 am December 24, 2019 at 9:09 am

Sharpton is anything but a Christian.
He is a greedy , lying , self serving minion of evil.
Reminds me of the money changers Jesus tossed from the Church.
I would trust a rabid junk yard dog before I would EVER trust this useless devil.

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
9:12 am December 24, 2019 at 9:12 am

Sharpie the Liberal Harpy with half a human and half a bird brain, who couldn’t tell the difference between a Self-hung House Impeachment Jury and a Self-hung Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler Judas Goat, has no room to point the Judas finger of accusation at any other human being without goosing himself in his now-outed non-Christian prayer closet of swamp water baptism and anointment. Give them enough audience or give them enough rope and these fools will like the true Judas’ they just hang themselves every time.
Allowing a non-degreed in Christian Theology, Christian self-educated preacher imposter like Sharpie to sit in judgement of any true Christian is like asking Barabbas if he would sit in place of Jesus to judge the American innocent. This wolf in sheep’s clothing does nothing, and shows up no place unless his 30 pieces of silver speech fees are paid up front. He created the social scam to shear the sheep in sheep creating speech donations, and the Clintons embraced and perfected and took it to the highest levels of citizen shearing in their charities and vanities of their gods. Tell me who your black community innocence aborting judicial nominees are, and I’ll tell you what you are. Abortion of the American innocent under leaders like Sharpton is indeed the only place where the Black community in action approaches an American majority, the same kind of confused House immoral majority that attempts to abort innocent American Presidents as well.

jbscpo
jbscpo
9:45 am December 24, 2019 at 9:45 am

Once again, hard-core liberals blaming conservatives for what liberals already do! Which political party took Christianity out of their stand? Which party upholds that which is hateful to Christ? Need I go on?

Grant Deel
Grant
9:48 am December 24, 2019 at 9:48 am

What a pathetic human being Al Sharpton is. He’s not only a race baiting con man, but calling himself a reverend makes a mockery out of an otherwise honorable profession. Anything he says about Christians or Christianity isn’t worth listening to.

johnw1120
johnw1120
9:49 am December 24, 2019 at 9:49 am

Old al would understand the theory, since he will sell out blacks to line his own pockets.

KSlady
KSlady
10:09 am December 24, 2019 at 10:09 am

IMO: Al prayers at the alter of AL…he being the worm he is, has no right to lecture anyone on religion.

Nealstar
Nealstar
10:10 am December 24, 2019 at 10:10 am

Not altruistic like you, huh Al?

kes59
kes59
10:11 am December 24, 2019 at 10:11 am

So what old bait and switch Al is telling us is that he thinks somebody stole a page out of his book.

Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
10:12 am December 24, 2019 at 10:12 am

So now I’m suppose to let Sharpton, be the judge of moral authority. The most vocal grifter, shakedown artist, race baiter, conman. liar and thief. Not, in this lifetime or any others.

jbscpo
jbscpo
10:43 am December 24, 2019 at 10:43 am

So, like the “Reverend” Jeremiah Wright (Obama’s “Christian” Preacher) Black people will listen to him because he’s Black. Thanks to these two (and others like them) Black people will stay on the slave market and allow themselves to be used by people who don’t for or about them! A hundred years many Blacks couldn’t read because they had been kept ignorant. I put no blame here because we know that part of that blame belongs to all people alive at that time!

There isn’t a person born in the US that hasn’t had access to at least some education! Stop listening to people just because their skin color is the same as yours! Do your own research!

dleiland
dleiland
11:00 am December 24, 2019 at 11:00 am

The left will never understand the right; as we have been born again. Our Kingdom is His Kingdom. All are welcome to join; however, you must accept Jesus as the only door!

