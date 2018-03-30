Al Sharpton eulogizes black man shot by police; criticizes Trump

Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights activist and former adviser to President Barack Obama, called out President Donald Trump on Thursday for his silence following the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark this month.
“He has not said anything about this,” Sharpton said. “Trump should speak out and there should be policy.”
Sharpton, an MSNBC talk-show host, spoke to The Sacramento Bee shortly before a packed funeral for Clark, who died after being shot March 18 by two Sacramento police officers in the backyard of his grandparents’ home. Police responded after a neighbor called 911 to report broken car windows.Sharpton came Thursday to Sacramento to give the eulogy for the service, held at the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, where Clark’s grandmother attends services.
“We will never let you forget the name of Stephon Clark until we get justice,” Sharpton told attendees.
Sharpton’s response comes a day after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the Clark shooting was a “terrible incident” but one that local police should handle.
“It’s not a local matter,” Sharpton said in response to Sanders’ comments, pointing to the decision by Louisiana officials on Tuesday to not charge two Baton Rouge officers in the fatal 2016 shooting of Alton Sterling.
Sharpton advocated for an independent federal prosecutor to investigate police shootings across the country and “clear federal laws about police use of force that supersede all these state laws.”
He added that local community members should ask candidates this election year about where they stand on police shootings.
Sharpton spoke with Clark’s mother the day after the shooting and watched the body-camera videos that were released by the department three days later, he said.
“We came to support the local activists that have been dealing with these issues for a long time,” he said.
When asked about protesters closing Golden 1 Center and preventing thousands of fans from attending Sacramento Kings games, he said “people express their protests in different ways.”
“The only violence that has happened in the Stephon Clark situation has been the police shooting,” he said.
In an MSNBC appearance Thursday morning, Sharpton wondered why officers felt they had to corner and shoot Clark when a helicopter was tracking his movements overhead.
Law enforcement experts said this week that each decision to shoot a suspect is challenging — and one many critics never have had to make.
“I was involved in numerous officer-involved shootings and they’re very intense situations,” said Sacramento police Sgt. Vance Chandler, a department spokesman and 12-year veteran of the SWAT team who has seen a number of protests. “Each one is unique. You don’t have time to think or react to information …
Speaking to the Bee, Sharpton, questioned the officers’ muting of their body-worn camera microphones in the minutes after the shooting. He also said that it remains unknown whether Clark was the man reported by a neighbor breaking car windows.
Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn said last week that he believed Clark was the one who prompted the neighbor’s call, though he said “you can’t say factually it was him yet.”
“That’s why we have the courts,” Sharpton said. “This young man has two children. He has a family.”
He also pointed out that one of the officers who fired his gun at Clark was not white.
“This is not about white and black,” he said. “This is about right and wrong.”
Its coming up on April 15th,,,,,is not Al due for an IRS audit? He was $4 million in arrears last time I heard. He no longer has Obama in office to keep him from jail for tax evasion so put him away for good. If there is a dime to be made on racial division old Al will show up like the bad penny he is. Time this behavior gets defunded in fines.
But what does that have to do with the situation? And the police is, obviously, wrong in this matter, just like they’ve been wrong in so many other shootings of blacks. And why shouldn’t a black person be concerned about this. Why shouldn’t everyone?
It’s too bad that this man lost his life but he bears some responsibility for his own actions.
As the video clearly shows he was running through back yards, pausing to peer into cars. Neighbors had reported broken windows and thefts.
When police are chasing you, ordering you to get on the ground, get on the ground. If you disobey those orders and instead advance on officers holding something in your hand and pointing it, you will get shot. And your color won’t matter. It was dark. He was wearing a hoodie. Do you really think they could tell what color he was or what was in his hand in the dark? Think it through. Cops have a right to protect themselves.
Follow their orders and you will live to argue about it in court. Disobey their orders and advance toward them in the dark and you will be shot, no matter the color of your skin.
Why did he run? Why didn’t he stop?
Admittedly, emptying their weapons was a bit over the top.
His color had nothing to do with it.
Yes, he was in his gparents yard, b7t had been elsewhere.
He should have stopped when told to.
Life gives all of us choices.
He made a wrong choice.
Al sharpton is the lowest form of life on this planet.
Certainly not one of Gods’ teachers.
Amy Thompson,
It is clear you did not watch or listen to the video.
The suspect’s identity was unknown. His race was unknown.
Here is what the video reveals: A citizen called 911 to report a vandal breaking windows. The 911 operator asked for a description of the vandal, specifically the race and the 911 caller stated that he could not identify the race of the vandal.
The suspect was tracked by helicopter. When confronted by police the suspect ran.
When the police arrived in the backyard, the vandal came towards the police. He did not stop. He did not surrender.
In the DARK one officer saw something in the vandal’s hand and yelled, “gun, gun, gun”. Officers opened fire in self-defense.
The vandal is dead because…
1) He was breaking the law.
2) When confronted by the police, he ran.
3) When cornered by the police, the vandal did not surrender. He moved towards police when something in his hand.
4) His death had nothing to do with race. It had everything to do with the vandal’s criminal activity.
If you are black, you are more likely to be murdered by another black person than you are a cop.
This has been touched upon God knows how many times, but Al Sharpton and Black Lives Matter refuse to bring this up. Almost like they have an agenda…
(hint, hint)
Amy, The police have to make split second decisions. They cannot take the chance if a person pulls something out of their pocket and the police do not know if it is a gun. Secondly, when the police tell you to stop and get on the ground, you do what the police tell you to do. Thirdly, if this scum would have been home and not breaking into cars, he would not have been shot. Not all blacks, but too many of you blacks make up excuses when blacks commit crimes. That is why you blacks have so much crime in the inner cities, because you make up excuses for it, you play the race card and you then blame the police.
“But what does that have to do with the situation?”
I downloaded the video, watched it repeatedly
They did a terrible job of editing
They keep interrupting the video with screen messages to tell you what you could have seen if they did not cover it with messages
You do get the impression he has moved through backyards and it does appear to be the same individual each time, but thanks to their fragmenting the video it could be two different people
Which makes me wonder what I would do if the police came running into my backyard and I had no idea why they were even there. Would I tell them to get off my property? The need to protest our innocence is strong. It is about standing up for yourself
I think the police got the right guy but the video does not conclusively show that and there is zero footage of them chasing him, and the helicopter voice keeps saying he is running when he was clearly walking
When one puts themselves in the shoes of both the police and the person they shot, I think if this incident was played enough times they would actually be killing as many innocent people as guilty
There is definitely room for improvement
Of course, if it had been a cracker, the race-baiting hypocrite Sharpton would have been praising the police
“The vandal is dead because…
1) He was breaking the law.
2) When confronted by the police, he ran.
3) When cornered by the police, the vandal did not surrender. He moved towards police when something in his hand.
4) His death had nothing to do with race. It had everything to do with the vandal’s criminal activity.”
On each of these points, you are making an assumption from facts, not in evidence
They saw someone with a hoody moving through backyards, but there is no footage of it being him breaking windows
We do see him running around his backyard as the police approach but in the safety of your own home police approaching with drawn guns would trigger the flight response in most people
I see no frames in the video where it shows him moving towards them and have to wonder what would be the response of anyone with an expensive cell phone. I think we would all naturally try to put it in our pocket, which would trigger the police to say you are going for a gun.
And agree it had nothing to do with race and it had to do with the police responding to a crime, they did not know it was him.
I think if this was played out repeatedly will result in multiple innocent people being kill
@ JOTA
For about 100 years now, law enforcement has been armed, so unless one is ready to return fire with superior force, self preservation should override “the need to protest our innocence.”
When a police officer says STOP! GET YOUR HANDS UP! Or shouts any other command, innocence and common sense tells me to first defuse the situation by complying to their commands (they got guns, remember), and then provide reason once everyone is calm.
When people have a pre-disposition against police they tend to find ways to excuse the criminal and blame the cops. It’s as though they think they can convince others that it’s normal to be running through back yards at night, peering into car windows and it’s really quite wrong of the police to interfere with that oh-so-innocent activity.
Whether one has sympathy because they have their own criminal background, long time associations with criminals or whether their opinions are formed based on skin color makes no difference.
Whether you are the criminal running through the dark yards looking for something to steal or the innocent homeowner coming outside to see who’s in your yard doesn’t matter either.
If you hear someone yelling, Police! Police! Get on the ground! over and over, then put your DUMB *** on the ground so you don’t get shot. You can argue about how wrong the cops are for chasing criminals later.
“There is another class of coloured people who make a business of keeping the troubles, the wrongs, and the hardships of the Negro race before the public. Having learned that they are able to make a living out of their troubles, they have grown into the settled habit of advertising their wrongs — partly because they want sympathy and partly because it pays. Some of these people do not want the Negro to lose his grievances, because they do not want to lose their jobs.” ― Booker T. Washington
Iluminatuo, i’ve wondered WHY TRUMP has not been pushing the IRS to audit or even ARREST this scumbag since day one of his office, since it was WELL KNOWN he owned 4+ million in back taxes and penalties..
SO WHAT THE HELL is trump waiting on?
The reverend has once again exploited a tragedy and, once again, made it about himself.
Honestly, would anyone with intelligence expect anything different from a race-baiting, Trump hating, tax fraud?!
I didn’t think so.
Nope. Heck i am surprised he wasn’t already ON AIR about this shooting day ONE after it happened..
Why would ANY FAMILY have this piece of excrement speak at anyone’s funeral?…this is now proving to be exactly what it has always been…a racial movement that won’t be satisfied no matter what the investigation show just like all the others….maybe, just maybe if these low lifes stopped putting themselves in precarious positions then they wouldn’t be in this mess in the first place…I can’t remember the last time I broke into a home or a vehicle…but wait, I’m just a regular law abiding citizen who has worked and contributed to society for the past 70 years…and HAVE NEVER been chased by any police officer…coincidence?…I think NOT…
Stephon Clark, another criminal eulogized by a criminal Al Sharpton. Hey Al, last I heard, you owe the IRS four and a quarter million dollars and you owe New York about seven hundred thousand dollars. Why aren’t you in jail, Al the adviser to Barack Obama the communist?
This young man shouldn’t have been killed. The police wouldn’t have been there if they were not called for broken windows on cars. It all boils down to choices & decisions you make. This young man should have been home taking care of his kids or something else worth-while. I feel sorry for his grandmother.
I smell a shakedown coming for Sacramento! Just look who is in the picture with Sharpton, the attorney that cashes in everytime a black man is killed by the Police…usually justified!
My first question is, has Sharpton paid his taxes yet? He definitely has a cash flow. When are these folks who owe millions going to pay up? John Conner, too, owes millions. I am sick of hearing “injustice” yelled all the time, it will sort itself out. People in this year of our Lord are not responsible for a few bad actors in the 1800’s. That’s what all the hate speech and rhetoric is about!
Trump had nothing to do with it. Anything for a dig on Trump. Al should be worried about his felon half-brother instead.
Hell, he should be more worried about himself!
I have personally known several officers in different states some that has been on the force for 30 plus years and never drew their guns.
Now to some of you racist people making comments here, it’s obvious that you couldn’t give a **** because they’re black however the real truth is you don’t care about anyone. We have convicted our own officers in the military by court marshaled for killing innocent people in war in other countries. But we allow officers here to kill our citizens and we pat them on the back and say a good job. Eventually **** rolls downhill and who’s going to be laughing then? Actually, it has already begun.
Some of you “racist” people on here?? Actually from my experiences in life most black folks are racist. Most of them have a gigantic chip on their shoulder and want to blame almost everything bad that happens in their lives on white racism, instead of on the bad decisions and choices that they’ve made.
So true! It is about time for their own fellow American-Africans to take responsibility for their own actions…
Right on>>
“Actually from my experiences in life most black folks are racist. Most of them have a gigantic chip on their shoulder and want to blame almost everything bad that happens in their lives on white racism, instead of on the bad decisions and choices that they’ve made.”
Have observed that too. I have also observed racism, them being treated a particular way just because they are black and I am sorry for it but when the probability of being killed by one of them is multiple times greater than other races, because they have a grievance and want to blame all white people, means I am going to be on guard until I get to know them
And as long as they hold up individuals like Sharpton to speak for them, my presumption will be they are murders and rapist until proven different
When betting with my life I play the odds that favor me not losing it
If they want me to think different, start by holding up individuals like Walter Williams, and hundreds of others like him, as a person you admire
And should say am beginning to think the same of individuals of Mexican decent for their support of illegal aliens. They all look like criminals until proven differently
And this is said by someone who was very much in love with a woman whose ancestry was Mexican, and was the absolutely most beautiful woman in the world and had a personality which was even more beautiful
This is the damage individuals do to their own race when they start supporting and excusing criminals
Should add one more thing both blacks and Hispanics have liberals to thank for giving them bad reputations
In fact, show me anywhere the liberals, who disguise themselves as Democrats, govern anyone’s life so peace and prosperity reign supreme?
It does not exist because their whole platform exist by convincing others to play the victim, rather than the power is in you
If one reads the Bible one will see G-d giving man all he is, then we have just a few verses later having the serpent telling Eve he left something out but THEN you will be like him
And that is the story of the cross, it is G-d’s proof he held nothing back and gave his only begotten son
It is why liberals hate Christians because the one who speaks in their ear hates man because G-d has given him all he is and Christians know it
And when you believe G-d is for you who can be against you and you step out in faith and start receiving all the riches he has given to you
And any black or Hispanic who tells me they have Jesus as their savior is a brother or a sister, and I will defend you with my life
And anyone who cannot say that about someone just because they are of a different race is not a Christian
Gal 3:28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.
I don’t understand your statement, The Officers are doing their jobs, if the person does what they are asked to do when they are asked to do it ther would not be the Shootings.
What’s worse is if the Officers stop doing ther jobs.
““This young man has two children. He has a family.” Yeah, I bet he was a real shining example of fatherhood, Al. Those two children likely had two different mothers, too.
Al ‘Tawana’ Sharpton is lucky he has someone like Trump in office and not me. I’d pull an Obama and politicize the IRS and then sik them on Big Mouth Al.
So since this Thug was shot, there have been 100 plus black on blacks shot in Baltimore, New Orleans, Chicago, not sure how many were killed. But I am sure of one thing Al does not know the name of One of the 100. They only count if Police shoots a black.
Keep on Marching Al. Oh, wasn’t your brother arrested for participating in a Killin last week ????
Yet another young black man shot by cops while fleeing. Why is it that young black men continually feel its permissible to run from the cops and/or resist arrest? Such behavior generally ends up causing their own death. You just don’t hear of that occurring very often with other races, including other minority groups. Apparently blacks are not taught from an early age that submission to an armed officer of the law is always the prudent thing to do. I blame parents, teachers, coaches and clergy members for failing to instill this vital truth in the minds of their youth at a very early stage in their lives.
Why is this dingus still free? His race hustling is to blame for 2 NYPD cops murdered, and he owes more in income taxes than any white celebrity….
jbh2792 said, “But we allow officers here to kill our citizens and we pat them on the back and say a good job.”
Really ? Give ONE example of an officer being congratulated for “killing our citizens” happening.
3,000+ babies aborted daily – you’d think that, or the daily killing fields in Chicago, would keep Sharpton busy enough.
Sharpton has worked for decades now stirring the pot of racism and inciting violence.
Let this incident be a loud warning for ALL people, regardless of ethnic group. When the police tell you to stop, OBEY THEM. It is better to remain alive until your innocence can be shown than to die and your guilt / innocence later be debated.
It is widely (and understandably) believed that the guilty run but the innocent stop. Teach this simple fact to your children and grandchildren if you want to have them live.
Al Sharpton was right in one aspect: It is not about right and wrong, it is about actions and consequences, and has nothing to do with race. If the man had not fled and acted like a criminal; if the man had surrendered peacefully, he might still be alive, but the leftist don’t want to look at it that way. They want to look at it as a racial issue, and it is not. It is a conduct issue.
A story of 2 Als. Al Capone owed $150,000 in back taxes. He gets sent to Alcatraz prison. Al Sharpton owes over $4 million in back taxes. He gets to dine with Obama at the White House.
So Sharpton GOES to Sacramento to euologize a black guy with criminal record who was running from police. Several months ago, Sharpton ALSO tweeted, “OUTRAGE, we must join the family in demanding justice in the police shooting of Justin Damond in Minn. We stand w/ the call for Justice.” This was where an islamic Somoli immigrant made into a cop shot a white woman who had called police to report a possible rape occurring in the alley behind her home. That cop, by the way, was finally arrested and charged with murder on 20 March 2018. And that was the extent of Al’s actions. Pretty obvious he has a truly biased agenda. In a way, though, I’m glad he didn’t physically intercede in the Minnesota matter: wherever he goes, real trouble has a habit of accompanying him or following him. Isn’t it past time for Sharpton to become a memory?
Comply or Die! Live to fight another day! Be a good citizen, pay your taxes. Stop being a racist. Stop being an ANTI-AMERICAN. Join America.
He’s a huckster, a traveling snake oil peddler, and most of all a race baiting PO$…he’s a parasite, nothing good comes from the mouth of this vile carnival hack!
Just because Obama ignored the rule of law so many times and offered his mindless and emotional responses on incidents before they could be investigated, Sharpton thinks he can provoke Trump into doing the same. Sorry Sharpton, that dog don’t hunt. Imagine letting the case proceed logically. Not Sharpton’s strong suit, logic.
This case could be interesting an autopsy paid for by the family, has the person doing the autopsy, saying he had eight bullet holes and seven were in the back
In the video which is linked above in this article, one can clearly see him falling forward towards the direction of the gunfire
If you view the video frame by frame you can actually see him crawl on the ground with his right side, the side with all the bullet holes, towards the gunfire
You can also hear them continuing to fire when he is crawling on the ground. Can also see a spark of light as what possible would be a bullet striking a metal object
It is fairly clear he was facing forward when the gunfire began and had his right side to them, for half the rounds, as he fell forward. He could have been dropping to the ground
It was those seven bullets he received to his right side as he was crawling along the ground which killed him
I think the police are in the wrong
You can hear the gunshots for only one gun, then the second, then it sounds as if both guns firing
That is why the video from the helicopter has a pause in the firing, the body cam records it coming from one gun then another. He was clearly on the ground when the second gun began to fire
I am sorry but police opening fire like that makes them more a threat to everyone’s lives but if we would start hanging criminals our police would not have to work in such violent situations that they are constantly in fear for their life. Of course, if we did not have a social welfare system which breeds them from single mothers kids would not be growing up so violent
I do think if this is the way they conduct themselves everyone needs to drop to the ground and lock their fingers together behind their head, whenever you see them, even if you are just grocery shopping because you don’t know why they are there and why they might think they needed to shoot you
Of course, this individual most likely was the one breaking windows but firing a gun in a residential area that clearly had people inside their homes then have bullets ricochet off solid object was endangering others lives
al sharpton is a pimp and a blood sucker. He’s been stealing from black people his entire life!
He’s a liar like tawana brawley, remember her ?