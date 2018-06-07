Al Sharpton: Democrats ‘too tame to deal with Trump’

Donald Trump is on course to be re-elected in 2020 because those in the current crop of potential Democratic presidential candidates are “too tame to deal with an untamed opponent,” one of the party’s key power-brokers has said.
Speaking to a group of Guardian journalists following a visit to 10 Downing Street and a session with black MPs, the Rev Al Sharpton warned that the likely challengers to Trump are failing to galvanise opposition to the president. “They’ve lost the ability to dramatise. He [Trump] understands spectacle and drama and they don’t.”
Citing the current controversy over migrant parents being separated from their children, the veteran civil rights leader said Democratic would-be candidates “should be right there, getting themselves arrested” by agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“What was the civil rights movement if not drama? Martin Luther King was the master of street theatre. No one would have listened if he just gave speeches.”
In a wide-ranging and candid conversation, Rev Sharpton expressed his fear that this lack of leadership could lead to disappointment in the midterm elections in November. Landslide wins for Democrats would take a mobilisation that he had not yet seen, he said. “You can’t just announce a wave, you have to organise a wave.”
As to who might take on Trump in 2020, he said that Oprah Winfrey “could beat Trump in a heartbeat”, speaking especially to poorer voters: “She’s been broke longer than she’s been rich,” he said. But he suspected the TV star and entrepreneur was not keen to run. Former vice president Joe Biden would enjoy strong black support, Sharpton said, not least because “he covered [Barack] Obama’s back for eight years”.
He noted that Bernie Sanders struggled to win African-American backing in 2016 because he “could only see class, not race and class.” He said Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, tipped as the possible standard bearer of the Democratic left, might fare better as she was more readily attuned to “the racial dimension.” But overall, he believed the current Democratic field was lacklustre and too easily distracted by Trump’s “bizarre and theatrical shenanigans”.
Democrats needed to pay less attention to the president’s tweets or the latest twists in Robert Mueller’s probe into collusion with Russia, Sharpton said, and craft instead a message based on “rights, jobs and healthcare. You got to get the message right; then you’ll get the messenger.” He added that waiting for Trump to self-destruct “is not a political strategy.”
The longtime campaigner and baptist minister also had stern words for the activists of the Black Lives Matter movement. “Where are Black Lives Matter now? You gave Obama hell, but where are you all now with Trump?”
Warning that civil rights once thought safe were again under threat, he cited Monday’s ruling by the Supreme Court in favour of a Colorado baker who had refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple on religious grounds. “This was one of the worst civil rights decisions I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Sharpton said, warning that once “homophobic” discrimination was allowed, sexist and racist discrimination would be next.
On Wednesday, following a meeting with black MPs, Sharpton visited 10 Downing Street to speak to Theresa May’s adviser on race issues, Nero Ughwujabo. Afterwards, Sharpton praised May’s establishment of a “race disparity audit”, measuring the effect of ethnicity on life chances in the UK, saying it was an approach he hoped to take back to the US.
But his admiration for the UK was not total. Referring to last month’s royal wedding, he said “the picture of inclusion created by the addition of a woman of a colour to the royal family” did not “reflect the reality” of a country that had also been rocked by the Windrush scandal.
As for Trump himself, Sharpton had concluded that the evidence of the president’s racism was now too overwhelming to dispute. “You don’t have to keep a white hood under the pillow,” he said, citing Trump’s baseless claim that Obama had not been born in the US and the president’s praise for neo-Nazi marchers in Charlottesville last year as “very fine people.”
But he urged opponents of racism and xenophobia in the US, Europe and beyond not to lose heart. “My message to the resistance movement globally is, don’t panic, but dig in.”
Copyright © 2018 theguardian.com. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Al Racebaiter Sharpton, you should be put on a new television show, “I Am A Racebaiting Drama Queen”, with you in the lead role! Oh and by the way Al Racebaiter, you owe the IRS four and a quarter million dollars, so you are nothing but a common criminal!
(“My message to the resistance movement globally is, don’t panic, but dig in.”)
Evil and Good. Two resisting forces. Sharpton’s stand within this resistance movement is this: Rob (through legislation) those who toil for their living to give to masses who refuse to lift a finger; the continuance of rewarding criminal entrance into our borders with subsidized living and additional offerings which legal citizens are not allowed to receive; sanction the murdering of the unborn since their intrusion into one’s life can oftentimes become ‘inconvenient’; even as a rev’rend, whose actions are evidently in conflict with the teachings of the Bible, he stands for gay activists; and his list of ‘resistance’ against that which is both morally good and Biblically sound is unending. These breeders of division and instigators of hate continue in their efforts as it is their mainstay in life….their livelihood…and evidently in the reverend’s case his ‘calling’ in Life. Question is: Which of the two sides was it that called him: Good, or evil?
By their fruits you shall know them…..
Great minds think alike, backpacker. I just posted a comment in which I called Al Sharpton a “race-baiting drama queen” before I had even read yours! 😀
Sharpton is a clown and a charlatan. I am embarrassed as an American for that fool to have addressed the British PM and Parliament regarding race. Race baiting is all he knows and if that is the democrat message for the midterms and beyond then I feel America is in good hands now and for the future, if you take my meaning.
Liz Warren – the Mass attorney with forked tongue – no chance in Hell. Bernies chance just died with McDonalds announcement of ‘thousands’ of self serve kiosks being installed. Gee, no more surly counter help and ridiculous lines? I’m down for that! So much for the 15 or Bust movement.
getting rid of the McDonald’s employees is a huge positive move. Now I can order a bag of swill and get the swill I ordered. plus I do not have to explain to a non English speaking Unionized lakie who demands 15 an hour for ineptness and liberal ideals.
He’s nothing more than a race baiter!
Is Sharpton now taking his bureaucratic extortion schemes to an international level?
Sharpton on racism….The pot, calling the kettle black!
Why do we have to hear from this federal criminal and known racist. He does not deserve a place at the table when discussing anything. Every time he opens his ugly mouth, someone makes it important, and it is not. He has nothing to say, and needs to go crawl back under the rock where he lives.
What he NEEDS is for the Feds to grab his car, his house, and everything ELSE he has bought with this “shakedown” money for NON-PAYMENT of MILLIONS of dollars in income taxes. And freeze his bank account where he can’t get AT t hose ill-gotten gains! Do you think the IRS would be so lenient with one of US if we owed that much in back taxes? I think not! And yet THIS little PUKE gets a PASS? SMH
Al Sharpton the most corrupt crook in America is partially correct. This is the first time the Republicans had someone to stand up to the Demcrat’s. But Republicans should not forget the Democrats are thugs when it comes to politics. They are street fighters, underhanded,liars, not Champions of our Country as a Capitalistic Republic. We cannot turn our backs on them as they spend all their time sulking, sad faced and plotting the Transformation of America. They are a more than formidable enemy of the country.
It’s a good thing for the survival of this country that they can’t resist doing a “victory dance” before the battle is won, cathy! Once they committed enough voter fraud to get Obama elected, they threw off their masks and stopped pretending to be ANYTHING other than the America-hating, Communist PUKES they truly are–thereby tipping off the REST of us to what they were doing and have been TRYING to do for the past 50-60 years or so–which is to DESTROY this country and herd us into the NWO globalist collective of their MAD dreams.
Yes, in my humble opinion the democrats are an existential threat to America now. They are, by many of their members admission, INCLUDING Hillary Clinton, socialists, communists, marxists, radicals. They do not like America. They have ruined our kids – check out any college or primary school. Most kids turn their backs on the flag and spout the praise of David Hogg and Emma Gonzales. America may be lost already, but we can at least try while we still breathe to save it or part of it.
Trump is getting things done. PERIOD! He’s keeping campaign promises and the economy is rolling! Unemployment is lower than it’s been in decades. Black and Hispanic unemployment is lower than it’s been in a long time.
All the dems want to do is eliminate the tax cut that Trump made happen.
I look to see Trump re elected in 2020.
Correction, jb80538, black and Hispanic unemployment is the lowest it has EVER been in this country’s history! Otherwise, agree with everything you said!
Foul al sharpton wouldn’t miss an opportunity, for decades, to get his porcine face into picture with Trump at NY functions. He was always up T’s asss looking for a handout. I wouldn’t refer to him as a “race baiter”, that’s far too kind. He’s a lying thief that has been enabled to pull his con for decades. His introduction to “the scene” was the infamous “tawana brawley” lie that came close to igniting, at the minimum, riots throughout the NY area. His next foray into “civil rights” was the “Freddy’s” incident ( a store in Harlem) where he incited a mob and referred to the store’s owner (Jewish) as a “white interloper”. One of his mutts took him at his word and set the store on fire resulting in several deaths. That slob is just a greedy, evil, shakedown artist who has been enabled by the NY liberal media and politicians. He also owes over 4 million ( imagine what his “income” must be) in back taxes for the last few decades and the cowards at the IRS won’t do anything.
He’s fond of saying “We built the pyramids while you were still living in caves.”
I have sad news for Al Not-So-Sharpton and his bastardized version of history: The Egyptians who built the Pyramids and the great civilization of ancient Egypt were HELENISTIC Egyptians–meaning of GREEK origin, meaning they were WHITE. So that pretty much blows his ENTIRE reverse racism narrative to HELL, doesn’t it!
Sharpton is a charlatan
HE DOES NOT DESERVE TO HAVE A SAY-SO ON ANYTHING!
Or maybe Trump has their number, and knows how to deal with them and you — of course, that’s beyond your comprehension wormtongue!
SHARPTON is a professional **** disturber!
Sharpton is so ignorant he doesn’t even notice that the vast majority of Americans, including blacks, view him as a clown and race hustler. Actually, he’s amusing to most of us when he goes into his racism rants, kind of like a carnival barker. Personally I just wish he would pay his taxes like the rest of us do.
Al Sharptongue is fighting for his piece of the pie. The only way this degenerate opportunist can live without working is by flaring false race issues. The Dems rely on this as well so they work well together. President Trump is not a pushover and calls a spade what it is. He understands people and his policies show it very well, lowest unemployment for blacks, hispanics since stats have been kept or in our history as well as lowest unemployment all around. This is hurting the Shaprtongue and Dems scam.
Sadly, Jack65, the better our economy and country does, the more DESPERATE the American-hating LOONS like Al Not-so-Sharpton and the Dems become! It is sad that one of the two major American political parties and their WORTHLESS propaganda shill counterparts in the media openly REJOICE at news that our economy is not doing well, or that something our President is trying to do–like the summit with North Korea–was possibly not going to happen, and get all long-faced and DESPERATE when he is succeeding at keeping his campaign promises, getting the economy back on track, etc.
The SAD TRUTH is, the BIGGEST FEAR the LYING COMMUCRATS and VERMIN like Al Not-So-Sharpton HAVE is that Pres. Trump will SUCCEED, and EXPOSE them for the lying, destructive PHONIES they truly are.
Please Al, go back to Egypt and build some more Pyramids .
As you claimed the Africans were the engineers and builders of the Pyramids.
Please build a Really Really Really big Pyramid so all you Bull S*** will fill up the inside.
woftam, that is just more Sharptongue BS. The “Egyptians” who built the Pyramid were Helenistic–meaning they were of GREEK origin and WHITE. NOT black. So his “We built the Pyramids while you were still living in caves!” BS is just that–a steaming pile of BS with NO TRUTH in it. Like pretty much ELSE that comes out of this worthless, race-baiting CHARLATAN’S lying mouth!
The party that calls recuperating from an operation “disappearing” doesn’t know how to be dramatic?
Well, one thing you can say for THIS little race-baiting drama queen, he CERTAINLY hasn’t lost the “power to dramatize!” (I guess “dramatize” is now a synonym for LIE.)
Once again, letting your alligator mouth overload your hummingbird ***. Go ahead big boy and step up to the plate and show them how it’s done or are you just gonna hide behind your skin color?
Oh while on my mind. How you been doing on that 4.5 million that you owe the irs? Wow, with penalties and interest that figure today MUST be yuge!
Maybe the UK Royal Family would trade us that Nero Ughwujabo(!) cat for our little Batpiss minister Al…we would at least have more fun with his name and he probably speaks much more grammatical English.
Ahhh, once again the NOTSoSharpton speaks…..and NO one listens nor do they care!