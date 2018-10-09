Al Gore warns ‘time is running out’ after U.N. gives world 12 years to fight climate change

Former Vice President Al Gore warned that “time is running out” after the release of a U.N. special report that gives the world 12 years to head off climate calamity by radically transforming “all aspects of society.”
“The report will encourage the development of new technologies, which is important,” Mr. Gore said in a statement. “However, time is running out, so we must capitalize and build on the solutions available today.”
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Special Report called for achieving “net zero emissions” by 2050 to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, from pre-industrial levels.
“The next few years are probably the most important in our history,” said Debra Roberts, co-chairwoman of IPCC Working Group II, in a statement.
Such a goal would require trillions of dollars to achieve “‘rapid and far-reaching’ transitions in land, energy, industry, buildings, transport, and cities,” including using unproven technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the air.
“Limiting warming to 1.5°C is possible within the laws of chemistry and physics, but doing so would require unprecedented changes,” said Jim Skea, co-chairman of IPCC Working Group III.
The report fired up activists even as critics dismissed the deadline as another arbitrary “climate tipping point,” as Climate Depot’s Marc Morano put it.
“U.N. issues yet another climate tipping point — Humans given only 12 more years to make ‘unprecedented changes in all aspects of society,'” he wrote.
Former George Tech atmospheric-sciences professor Judith A. Curry described the report’s conclusions as the “same old, same old,” based on questionable climate models, rather than on “new science or better ways of assessing uncertainty.”
“Even with erroneous attribution of extreme weather/climate events and projections using climate models that are running too hot and not fit for purpose of projecting 21st century climate change, the IPCC still has not made a strong case for this massive investment to prevent 1.5C warming,” she said on her Climate Etc. blog.
RealClimateScience.com’s Tony Heller ticked off past failed predictions of global-warming disaster, such as a 1989 U.N. warning that “entire nations could be wiped from the face of the earth” by rising seas unless global warming was reversed by 2000.
He posted a video Sunday on YouTube titled, “(Always) Ten Years Left to Save the Planet.”
“Every 10 years, climate scientists say we have 10 years left to save the planet,” Mr. Heller said. “Sometimes they want to save it from global warming, other times they say they want to save it from global cooling.”
Meanwhile, the climate group 350.org said the report supports the call for a halt to the use of oil, gas and coal and a “rapid transition to energy systems based on 100 percent renewable energy.”
“Within the next decade or so, we will need to radically change the way we build our houses, move from one place to another and grow our food,” said 350.org in a statement.
The report drew dire headlines such as CNN’s “12 years to stop climate catastrophe” and The Washington Post’s “The world has just over a decade to get climate change under control, U.N. scientists say.”
NASA climatologist Gavin Schmidt called such characterizations “neither correct nor helpful.”
“Making better decisions on emissions is always going to be helpful — whether it’s now, in 5 years or in 20 years,” Mr. Schmidt tweeted.
The report’s release is expected to energize the annual U.N. Climate Change Conference, scheduled for December in Katowice, Poland, which marks the deadline for nations implementing the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Limiting global warming to 1.5 instead of 2 degrees Celsius by 2100, as called for under the Paris climate agreement, would curtail global sea level rise, reduction of Arctic sea ice, and the decline of coral reefs, according to the report.
President Trump announced in June that the U.S. would pull out of the Paris accord, which was not ratified by the Senate, saying it would put the U.S. economy at a global disadvantage. The United States already leads the world in reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
Mr. Gore, who said the report illustrated the need for “an urgent and rapid transformation to a global clean energy economy,” took a shot at the Trump administration’s energy and environmental policies.
“Solving the climate crisis requires leadership,” Mr. Gore said. “Unfortunately, the Trump administration has become a rogue outlier in its shortsighted attempt to prop up the dirty fossil fuel energies of the past.”
Limit rise to 2.7 degrees from pre-industrial levels? That is when the Little Ice Age occurred. All this talk of science and yet they ignore some of the most basic information.
Of course they ignore solid verifiable scientific evidence, because if they actually admitted their manipulation of data sets and disregard for the scientific method their $$$ would stop flowing from the OWG financial backers. Compare the data set from the early 1800s with the Error Bars which must be applied to those measurements [depicting the uncertainty of the “measured value” because the accuracy of measurement instrumentation was very poor until about 1920] and you’ll see that the data set is useless for predicting changes to average global temperatures.
“Info**ation”? Watch your language. There are liberals around. The thought that Truth may be lurking will trigger them as sure as “Algore is chubby”.
How’s about we start with China, India and Pakistan?!!! As imo all 3 countries combined are worse than the entire US and Eurpoean continents combined!
That ship has sailed!
You had eight years of opportunity to do something about it. Barry Seotoro could have issued an executive order banning climate change.
But you are aging and we can see how you might want to be “PAID IN FULL” before the clock runs out.
Plus didn’t they make some similar sort of prediction 25+ years back, about how we already would have died twice over from all the floods and ice age etc??
Al Gore is full of hot air. He has made so much money with this climate change, that now he has a big house, lot of land, and uses more energy that a small city. I love their big mouths that are all talk. They want us to all this, but they want their Jets, big houses, and big cars. Do as I say not as I do. Ha! Ha!
Al Gore is such a phony and a fool.
Gore knows the Global Warming farce is a baseless paid for fictional story (like the Clinton/DNC paid for phony Trump-Russia collusion story) to justify his get rich quick Cap and Trade scheme.
Dr. Evil Al Gore also actually thought he could trick the world into believing he invented the intenet, even though he knows much less about using a computer device than the average elementary student.
Gore needs to Cap and Trade himself to another country with a lower Human Development Index, or another universe with gullible sub human beings. If we are lucky, the evil Clinton camp of liars, losers, murderers and fools may follow Gore too.
This new exercise in futility is far worse than ever before. The money extorted from the world economy in the past is chump change compared to what they plan with their new round of Chicken Littleism.
LINK
They now demand 48 Trillion dollars (yes Trillion with a T) from now until 2035. If they get even 1/100th of that, do you really expect them to declare the climate “fixed” in 2035? No, there will be a new invisible monster that they and ONLY they are capable of defeating.
Hypocrisy time:
A. The alarmists say that Global Warming will hit the poor the hardest. But the world’s poor have been lifting themselves out of poverty in the last few decades by using more energy. Gore et ilk would reverse that and make them poor again.
B. They still hate nuclear, even though nuclear is the cleanest, safest power source we have.
C. Also they lie about wind and solar, which range between 10 and 100 times less effective than advertised. It’s just not good enough.
A MUCH cheaper and more effective solution in search of a problem would be seeding the oceans with iron dust.
LINK
Last time it was tried, it greatly increased the ocean’s ability to grow underwater plant life, and as a result the fish populations rebounded. We have a very real problem with over-fishing the oceans, and have turned to “farm-raised” catfish, salmon, and other fish to alleviate the problem. Raising fish in small “farms” causes intense contamination issues.
More plants mean more CO2 sucked out of the environment. Tons and tons and tons of it. No need for Al Gore and his sanctimonious doomsaying.
I take all of Gore’s pronouncements with a very large dose of salt. According to him, the entire east coast and half of Florida would be under several feet of water by now. My daughter is studying Geology and her teachers, all professional Geologists (they do field work in the summer), say there is direct evidence for four past ice ages occurring about a hundred thousand years apart. The last one ended about fourteen thousand years ago.
Yes, the planet is warming up. It always does during the inter-glacial period. What causes the ice to melt in the first place? By the way, the last ice age might be just that, the last ice age. If we don’t blow ourselves back to the stone age we should have the technology to stop the next one.
Tell that to China and India, which put out about 70% of all pollution in the world. Comprised they make up about 4/7 of world population of 7.5B.
But AL Jr. can’t make any $$$$ that way.
Add to that, why doesn’t he and all his rich cronies start, by
A) STOP OWNING 3+ mansions
B) get rid of their gas guzzling Hummers, limos and the like
C) Get rid of their flying on private jets, and only go on public transportation, IN COACH!
The UN report indicates (demands) an incredible gas tax ($49/gallon by 2030 and $240/gallon by 2100). But the left asserts that their lifestyle demands will be near painless. Climate change is a socialist dream, a mandate to force massive global socialism. Our dear Democrats are anxious to carpet bomb the economy to satisfy their lust for power and control. Beware that suburban moms are the target of Democrat dreams of grandeur.
“However, time is running out, so we must capitalize and build on the solutions available today.”
The only solution available today that would actually work is nuclear power. But Fat Al is silent about that. To provide firm power, wind and solar need at least 400 watt-hours storage per watt of average capacity. An all-electric US economy would need about 1,700 GWe. Batteries cost about $0.38/Wh, and last about five years. Do the math. That works out to three times US GDP every year for batteries alone. The Columbia Nuclear Generating Station in Washington produces firm electric power with a capacity factor exceeding 93% for 3 cents per kWh. Diablo Canyon charges 5 cents. Palo Verde charges less than 4 cents. But greenies want to shut down nuclear reactors, not build new ones. What’s their reason? They’re not safe. But nuclear power is the safest-ever way to make electricity (or indeed do anything) — 43 deaths, worldwide, in sixty years. Nothing is safer. And we’ve known what to do with nuclear “waste” (actually valuable 5%-used fuel) for fifty years, and refuse to do it (thanks again, Sierra Club and Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth and fellow-traveling liars).
As I have said before, watermelons need to come up with a new song, because this one has lost any power to scare the people into submitting to their tyranny.
maybe if al gore stopped breathing the earth would cool.