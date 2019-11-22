Home » News

Al Gore on climate-change threat: ‘This is the Battle of the Bulge. This is 9/11’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am November 22, 2019
9

Former Vice President Al Gore on Tuesday compared the seriousness of climate change to battles fought during WWII and the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“This is Pearl Harbor. This is Midway. This is the Battle of Bulge. This is 9/11. We have to rise to this challenge. We have to change,” Mr. Gore said during a speech in New Jersey after Gov. Phil Murphy laid out his plan to transition the Garden State to clean energy sources, a local CBS affiliate reported.

Mr. Gore made the same comparison on Wednesday during a speech at Vanderbilt University in Nashville promoting his Climate Reality Project.

“Gore called climate change ‘the life and death struggle of people alive today,’ comparing it to 9/11, Pearl Harbor and such World War II battles as Dunkirk and Midway,” the Associated Press reported.

The former vice president said the fastest way to address climate change is to vote out anyone who doesn’t support a radical agenda to curb it.

“We need to really clean house. Change is not happening fast enough unless we change policy,” he said. Later he added, “To change our policies, we’re going to have to change our policy makers.”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.0/10 (3 votes cast)
Al Gore on climate-change threat: 'This is the Battle of the Bulge. This is 9/11', 4.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


9 Comments

Bill 32958
Bill 32958
8:56 am November 22, 2019 at 8:56 am

If “climate change” is so paramount to Al Gore, why doesn’t he stop jetting around the world? I also read somewhere that his house uses 10-12 times the energy of a “normal” home.
Maybe Al should downsize.
It’s also comical that Obama is on the “Global-Warming, Oceans-Rising” bandwagon, but that didn’t stop him from buying a $15 million-dollar ocean-front mansion on Martha’s Vinyard.
I wonder where an ex-community organizer got $15 large to buy a place like that?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.5/5 (8 votes cast)

    Dido
    Dido
    9:15 am November 22, 2019 at 9:15 am

    I suppose he is above reproach — and he is an elitist hypocritical Democrat to boot!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
ggfilthy
ggfilthy
9:02 am November 22, 2019 at 9:02 am

The only “battle of the bulge” your concerned about … Mr. Gore …. is the one in your wallet! I find it very strange that all we have to do is pay more energy … and … it all goes away! This jackass would hard pressed to convince me the sky is blue, at this point!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
9:04 am November 22, 2019 at 9:04 am

OK… is just me … or is Gore looking more like Rodney Dangerfield every day… No disrespect to Rodney mind you that. Even though he did insist that he never got any.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

completelyoutsane
completelyoutsane
9:17 am November 22, 2019 at 9:17 am

This is COMPLETE BS on a massive scale! Man caused ClimateChange is but a cult o’ fools!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

mikemakesright
mikemakesright
9:18 am November 22, 2019 at 9:18 am

So what’s the timeline now, Al? 13 years ago you filmed An Inconvenient Truth and told us we had 10 years to disaster. Chicken Little was a better forecaster than you are. The sane, scientifically oriented people among us are tiring of the constant nattering of negative nabobs… particularly the ones who consume 10x the energy of the average consumer yet lecture the rest of us on our profligate habits.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

bcstan123
bcstan123
9:20 am November 22, 2019 at 9:20 am

It’s always the same with these left wingers, do as I say, not as I do. Plus climate change is just a cash grab like all leftist doctrine.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

praireliving
praireliving
9:24 am November 22, 2019 at 9:24 am

I read “Earth in the Lurch”. Oh, I mean “Earth in the Balance”. Essentially NOTHING that Gore predicted has happened. I really see no reason to believe him now especially since his lifestyle is anything but green. The only green he is about is money.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Greg Hernandez
Greg Hernandez
9:30 am November 22, 2019 at 9:30 am

Al Gore spent his time in Vietnam as an unarmed photographer with an armed escort.
He has never had a real job , ran a business or worked for a salary.What the hell does he know about anything ? He was such a stupid fool , that Clinton had him carrying bags of money from Buddhist monks and he claims he never looked to see what he was receiving. No wonder he thinks man made Global , Cooling , Warming , Climate change is somehow real.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat