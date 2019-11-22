Al Gore on climate-change threat: ‘This is the Battle of the Bulge. This is 9/11’

Former Vice President Al Gore on Tuesday compared the seriousness of climate change to battles fought during WWII and the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“This is Pearl Harbor. This is Midway. This is the Battle of Bulge. This is 9/11. We have to rise to this challenge. We have to change,” Mr. Gore said during a speech in New Jersey after Gov. Phil Murphy laid out his plan to transition the Garden State to clean energy sources, a local CBS affiliate reported.

Mr. Gore made the same comparison on Wednesday during a speech at Vanderbilt University in Nashville promoting his Climate Reality Project.

“Gore called climate change ‘the life and death struggle of people alive today,’ comparing it to 9/11, Pearl Harbor and such World War II battles as Dunkirk and Midway,” the Associated Press reported.

The former vice president said the fastest way to address climate change is to vote out anyone who doesn’t support a radical agenda to curb it.

“We need to really clean house. Change is not happening fast enough unless we change policy,” he said. Later he added, “To change our policies, we’re going to have to change our policy makers.”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 4.0/10 (3 votes cast)

, 4.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings

0 Shares









