Air Force veteran starts a GoFundMe to pay for the border wall — and raises $1 million in two days

Brian Kolfage, an Air Force veteran who lost his legs and right arm during his second deployment in Iraq in 2004, started a GoFundMe campaign to fund a border wall between the United States and Mexico — and has raised more than $1,000,000 in two days.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: At the time of this posting contributions to build a border wall stand at $2,992,603 of $1.0B goal.
“I was just kind of fed up with the way things were going politically, the games people are playing,” Kolfage told the Daily News. “I knew that it would be big, (but) I didn’t expect it that fast.”
Kolfage, 37, set the goal for his “We the People Will Fund the Wall” campaign at $1 billion because GoFundMe caps donations at that amount. He hopes to raise $5 billion, which will then be given to the government to fund the wall.
The Miramar Beach, Fla., resident says he hasn’t spoken directly with the Trump administration yet, but he has had discussions with members of Congress on how to put his plan into action.
Kolfage cited the case of businessman David Rubenstein, a billionaire history buff who donated $7.5 million to the U.S. government in order to repair earthquake damage to the Washington Monument in 2012.
“This is the same thing, only a grander scale,” Kolfage said. “People want this and they want a way to give for something they’re passionate about. They just didn’t have a way to give because politicians weren’t giving them those avenues to contribute or to do something.”
The GoFundMe page’s description says Kolfage — whose mother’s side of the family immigrated from Mexico — feels “deeply invested” in securing the United States’ borders to ensure safety for future generations.
Building a massive border wall between the United States and Mexico has long been one of Trump’s most prominent campaign promises, but the plan — which could cost anywhere from $5 to $25 billion — has failed to gain congressional approval.
Trump has in recent weeks threatened to allow a government shutdown if the wall funding isn’t included in any budget deals, but a short-term spending bill announced by the Senate Wednesday did not include any money for the wall.
Nevertheless, Trump insisted again Wednesday on Twitter that the wall will be built “one way or another,” and reiterated his claim that Mexico will indirectly pay for it through a trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
“Mexico is paying (indirectly) for the Wall through the new USMCA, the replacement for NAFTA!” he wrote on Twitter. “Far more money coming to the U.S. because of the tremendous dangers at the Border, including large scale criminal and drug inflow, the United States Military will build the Wall!”
For Kolfage, the means of getting the wall up — and Trump’s involvement in the plan — makes no difference.
“I don’t want to weigh in on any political aspects of this wall. I want to keep the focus on funding this wall,” he said. “I don’t really care what Trump has to say about it and what other politicians are saying about it. We just want to fund it, and that’s it… Whatever he’s doing to get the wall, that’s his own deal.”
Kolfage’s campaign claims that should it fall short of its goal, “every single penny” will be refunded to those who donated.
There is a live link to the Go Fund Me site in the second sentence of the story.
My check is in the mail,,,,,don’t refund it if goals not met, but donate it to buy more razor wire to top the wall and call it Christmas tinsel. Since 2000 troops are being withdrawn from Syria, the Military will have tons of extra money to kick in the Kittie. There will be plenty of time later to get Mexico to pay us back in tariffs.
There are ample funds for getting the wall built: it rests in the pockets of those who are profiteering in the illegal trade and human trafficking that has been a stench and a drain on our country for generations. While building the wall, begin arresting and convicting those involved in this invasion with penalties to include imprisonment and the forfeiture of ALL financial holdings, assets, and properties. Utilize these illegally gained assets as additional funding of the wall….being diligent to keep a tab as to the total cost which will at it’s completion be sent to Mexico withholding any and all future aid to Mexico until their bill is paid. Clearing out our own in-house criminals ….while building the wall to halt the foreign variety.
President Trump, it is time to stop the dilly-dallying and blaming others for not getting it done. You’re better than that. Appropriate the necessary funds to our military and get the job done in securing our borders utilizing our military personnel and equipment and stop the finger pointing. You stumped promising a wall….you have the means available via the military….cringing and cowtowing to your lessers is below you sir. Da*n the torpedos and the ever-whining do-nothing limp-wristed politicos…. Full speed ahead.
Not being politically astute, I believe he’s trying to play the game, but is failing. The money raised now is simply a slap in the face of those who are obstructing his efforts; both democrats and RINOs.
Screw congress. If they refuse to honor the President’s demand, we’ll build it ourselves. We’ll post civilian guards for security, and execute with prejudice anyone who attempts to interfere.
The sovereignty of the United States is in the balance.
10:20 EST, currently at $3.5 million.
Spread the word.
America today: Some deep staters in government have decided that they can send $10.8 billion to Central America without any representation, Congressional approval or a bill that the Presidentsigns. But, everyone and his dog catcher needs to approve $5 billion for the border wall. Sounds like we need to be throwing some deep staters into the Boston harbor.
Also, remember that these amounts are over and above the Foreign Aid that those countries are already receiving! This 10.8 billion shows be that our Congressmen and Senators have LOST their minds! My opinion is that all foreign aid should be cut 50% and we will have enough to build the wall. (shaking my head, shaking my head) Our elected Congress is a total disgrace. No Kate’s law passed, no end to birthright citizenship, and most of all NO concern for the CITIZENS of the USA!
How do I donate????!!!!!
Let’s get it done.
❤️MAGA❤️ TRUMP ❤️ 2020
❤️ BUILD THE WALL❤️
https://www.gofundme.com/thetrumpwall?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgnstaticxlarge_r&fbclid=IwAR1FesrSvtyS6dlIc6XjKnH6rCBLIxvyv7ipfipx4rywXuIwwPB98RJnreY
I’ve donated, have you?
There is another site as well….fund the wall dot com. I believe they are legitimate, but please do your own due diligence.
I made a small contribution to that site, and will also contribute on the go fund me site as well as soon as I post this. If the efforts really start to show progress, I’ll be willing to donate more.
I have also emailed the White House and urged Trump to do the same thing as far as funding. He can set up a pledge escrow account with say, a limit of $1000.00. When he gets his 5 billion, then call the pledges in. We would need 20 million Americans to chip in $250 bucks. The equivalent of the population of a couple of large American metro areas. It is doable.
Sure, some will fall through, but the $1000 limit will prevent someone from making a huge pledge which they never intended on honoring.
Trump should make an Oval Office address to the nation and lay out exactly what he is up against. Yes, the left will howl that “Mexico didn’t pay for it!”. LET THEM! I don’t depend on Mexico for the security of this nation.
“If not now, when? If not us, who?”