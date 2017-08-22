Agitators expected for Trump rally in Phoenix tonight

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will hold a campaign-style rally joined by thousands of supporters in Phoenix, Ariz., where protesters will also take to the streets.
Trump’s rally comes a day after he delivered a prime-time address on his administration’s war strategy in Afghanistan and after a tumultuous week following his response to violent protests in Charlottesville, Va., attended by neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan.
In anticipation of Trump’s appearance, which tens of thousands of supporters and protesters could attend, city officials and law enforcement agencies have pushed to shut down some roads and to close many businesses, offices, schools and state courts early.
Before his rally, Trump will visit the U.S. Marine Corps’ Marine Air Station Yuma base along the U.S.-Mexico border. The president is scheduled to take the stage at the Phoenix Convention Center at 7 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence expected to join Trump at Phoenix rally
There are several issues Trump could discuss in his rally. Trump is considering a pardon for former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, whose tough stance on illegal immigration while sheriff made him famous and popular among Republicans. Arpaio was convicted in July on federal criminal contempt charges for his treatment of immigrants.
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton has urged Trump to delay the rally, saying the country is too divided following the Charlottesville rally earlier this month. As demonstrators dispersed in Charlottesville, police said, rally attendee James A. Fields, Jr., drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen others.
Many public officials and business leaders throughout the country criticized Trump’s response to the incident.
Stanton said Trump’s rally will do more harm than good.
“I believe the true intention is really inflame people’s passion to further divide the country and that’s why I said the president should delay this trip to Phoenix,” Stanton said. “That would just, you know, put gasoline on that potential flame, that would be a really bad thing — not just for Phoenix for the entire United States of America.”
At the scheduled rally, Trump could also endorse Kelli Ward, a challenger of incumbent Sen. Jeff Flake, who has criticized Trump, for the 2018 Arizona Republican primary.
Mayor Stanton, a typical DemoRAT, trying to silence Trump and his Conservative base. You people on the left are communists, just like your MSM, which is in bed with you DemoRATS!
And what’s the betting if there IS violence it will all be blamed on Trump and his supporters.. NOT ON THe agitators setting up to protest him..
For all the agitators who attend the rally: Wood shampoos..!!
“Agitators expected for Trump rally in Phoenix tonight”
Agitators expected for Trump for the rest of his natural life.
Fixed.
Dems are all about hate. How many conservative agitators are there again? I forget. Oh, none? Yeah that’s what I thought.
They will hate Trump no matter what forever. Much worse than they hated George W. Bush. Hate, hate, hate. It’s all they have. They don’t know any other song.
I agree.. EVE since Trump won the 1st debate for the GOP nominee, he’s had haters.. AND IMO even if he resigns tomorrow will STILL have haters.
They showed up at Trump’s rallies.
The regular old average Americans who voted for him were eager to help toss them.
In this case if there is violence the spotlight will be on Yuma’s law enforcement, Yuma’s politicians, Yuma’s own.
Many Trump supporters will be there from out of town and many are very fine people who do not like radicals of any kind and understand that they are paid actors who have sold their birthright for very little money in comparison to what its loss will be.
Beware dissenters! “Trump” road warriors will be waiting for you. I believe they will teach each and everyone a life long lesson! When they do, I will applaud each and everyone of them that stand to MAGA!
Stanton could care less for the safety of the folks otherwise he would not be a supporter of Sanctuary cites. As far as Arpaio is concerned he got convicted for enforcing the law and not enforcing Obamas orders to ignore it. Take it from a lifetime Arizonan who lost a child to a illegal felon who had been deported 3 times for felonies. We need Trump and more like Arpaio.