Agenda: Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs more blacks

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has challenged the University of Michigan to get more black students as she received an honorary degree from the school.
Asked Monday about what public universities will look like in the decades ahead, Sotomayor said they’re going to “look a lot like” the University of Michigan but more diverse — a remark that drew applause. She says the number of black students at the Ann Arbor school is a “real problem.”
Sotomayor says the U.S. can’t “reach equality in a larger society” without equality in education. She made her comments during a forum with German Justice Susanne Baer.
The percentage of black undergraduate students at the University of Michigan has been pretty steady at less than 5 percent since 2012.
Last time I heard, giving preferential treatment to people according to race is called RACISM! ,,,unequal treatment under the law. Obama’s racist choice has finally shown her true colors and proved that stopping his last nomination was a wise move.
Now!!!!! Ain’t that a beautiful picture?????? A Supreme Court Justice in a church wearing her uniform with the Black Panther salute advocating more racial preference for an already over pandered to race. Let QUALIFICATIONS determine admittance, after all, this ain’t a fire department or a police department, or even the US Military………..
I knew this so-called “justice” was bad news for our country! SCOTUS Jurists SHOULD NOT be political activists!! You are further dividing this country, propelling more bigotry, and (so-called tolerant, equal rights, hypocritical altruistic liberal) not upholding your duty to this country, the legal citizens, nor the US Constitution.
As far as her comments: if the Dem strongholds of cities changes so that the generational erosion can be reversed (public schools, OPM, illegal drugs, illegal immigrants, socialization and socialist engineering, gangs and violence/murder, FAMILY [mother and father living together and morally/ethically raising their offspring]), then there is a good chance that equality will permeate society and there will be a legitimate increase in non-white students.
My daughter is enrolled in a big ten university. In her chemistry class there is a female “preferred student” incapable of determining the average in a given data set. Middle school math…yup we need to fill universities with diverse backgrounds not academic ability.