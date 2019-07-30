AG Barr restricts asylum claims based on family connections

Attorney General William Barr on Monday restricted migrants from seeking asylum based on their familial connection to people under threat in their home countries.

His decision overturned an earlier precedent-setting decision made by the Board of Immigration Appeals. Previously, a migrant could ask for protection in the United States if a family member faced threats in their home country and being related to that person also put the asylum-seeker at risk.

U.S. law says the government can grant asylum if a person is unable to return to their native country because they have or expect to face persecution because of “race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion.” Barr said family connections don’t constitute “membership in a particular social group.”

Barr’s decision stemmed from a case in which a Mexican national who illegally crossed the border in 2011 asked for asylum because his father “owned a store targeted by a local drug cartel,” CNN reported.

The case, the Matter of L-E-A, now goes back to immigration court for further review.

The asylum-seeker was represented by the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, which said it intends to press its client’s case.

“We will continue to fight for Mr. L-E-A in his quest to live a life free from fear of harm,” the organization said. “We are confident that the federal courts of appeal will overturn the attorney general’s misguided and legally erroneous decision.”

