After the Coup, What Then?

That the Trump presidency is bedeviled is undeniable.
As President Donald Trump flew off for August at his Jersey club, there came word that Special Counsel Robert Mueller III had impaneled a grand jury and subpoenas were going out to Trump family and campaign associates.
The jurors will be drawn from a pool of citizens in a city Hillary Clinton swept with 91 percent of the vote. Trump got 4 percent.
Whatever indictments Mueller wants, Mueller gets.
Thanks to a media that savages him ceaselessly, Trump is down to 33 percent approval in a Quinnipiac University poll and below 40 percent in most of the rest.
Before Trump departed D.C., The Washington Post ran transcripts of his phone conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia.
Even Obama administration veterans were stunned.
So, it is time to ask: If this city brings Trump down, will the rest of America rejoice?
What will be the reaction out there in fly-over country, that land where the “deplorables” dwell who produce the soldiers to fight our wars? Will they toast the “free press” that brought down the president they elected, and in whom they had placed so much hope?
My guess: The reaction will be one of bitterness, cynicism, despair, a sense that the fix is in, that no matter what we do, they will not let us win. If Trump is brought down, American democracy will take a pasting. It will be seen as a fraud. And the backlash will poison our politics to where only an attack from abroad, like 9/11, will reunite us.
Our media preen and posture as the defenders of democracy, devoted to truth, who provide us round-the-clock protection from tyranny. But half the nation already sees the media as a propaganda arm of a liberal establishment that the people have rejected time and again.
Consider the Post’s publication of the transcripts of Trump’s calls with Mexico’s president and Australia’s prime minister.
When reporter Greg Miller got these transcripts, his editors, knowing they would damage Trump, plastered them on Page 1.
The Post was letting itself be used by a leaker engaged in disloyal and possibly criminal misconduct. Yet the Post agreed to provide confidentiality and to hide the Trump-hater’s identity.
This is what we do, says the Post. People have a right to know if President Trump says one thing at rallies about Mexico paying for the wall and another to the president of Mexico. This is a story.
But there is a far larger story here, of which this Post piece is but an exhibit. It is the story of a concerted campaign, in which the anti-Trump media publish leaks, even criminal leaks, out of the FBI, CIA, NSA and NSC, to bring down a president whom the Beltway media and their deep-state collaborators both despise and wish to destroy.
Did Trump collude with Putin to defeat Clinton, the Beltway media demand to know, even as they daily collude with deep-state criminals to bring down the president of the United States.
And if there is an unfolding silent coup by the regime Americans repudiated in 2016 — to use security leaks and the lethal weapon of a special counsel to overturn the election results — is that not a story worth covering as much as what Trump said to Pena Nieto?
Do the people not have a right know who are the snakes collaborating with the Never-Trump press to bring down their head of state? Is not discovering the identities of deep-state felons a story that investigative reporters should be all over?
If Greg Miller is obligated to protect his source, fine. But why are other journalists not exposing his identity?
The answer suggests itself. This is a collaborative enterprise, where everyone protects everyone else’s sources, because all have the same goal: the dumping of Trump. If that requires collusion with criminals, so be it.
The Justice Department is now running down the leaks, and the ACLU’s Ben Wizner is apoplectic: “Every American should be concerned about the Trump administration’s threat to step up its efforts against whistleblowers and journalists. A crackdown on leaks is a crackdown on the free press and on democracy.”
That’s one way to put it. Another is that some of these “whistleblowers” are political criminals who reject the verdict of the American electorate in 2016 and are out to overturn it. And the aforementioned “journalists” are their enablers and collaborators.
And if, as Wizner’s asserts, protecting secrets is tantamount to a “crackdown on the free press and democracy,” no wonder the free press and democracy are falling into disrepute all over the world.
By colluding, the mainstream media, deep state, and the special prosecutor’s button men, with a license to roam, may bring down yet another president. So doing, they will validate John Adams’s insight:
“Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of a new book, “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.” To find out more about Patrick Buchanan and read features by other Creators writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators website at www.creators.com.
John Adams is correct, that Democracy commits suicide. If Trump is brought down, I believe there will be a civil war. Also, Like Pat Buchanan pointed out and like the Fox News Channel pointed out, good old Mueller convened a Grand Jury in Washington DC where these people voted overwhlmingly for Hillary CRIMINAL. Great job, Rod Rosenstein! Also, great job, Jeff Sessions for recusing yourself and for appointing Rod Rosenstein, as your Assistant Attorney General. Sessions, what the heck were you thinking?
backpacker, at this point it looks very much like Jeff Sessions is a career politician “Trojan horse” who PRETENDED to support President Trump in order to get in a position to do him in–which is EXACTLY what he has DONE with turning the reins of DOJ power over to that nasty, prissy little PUKE, ROSENSTEIN. Isn’t HE an Obama holdover? What was Sessions thinking, allowing HIM to choose a Special Counsel? It was a no-brainer that he would pick one who is implacably HOSTILE to Pres. Tump, which is EXACTLY what he has done!
Which is why all the people here, who say “Give sessions a chance” IMO are full of it.. CAUSE he keeps proving by his actions, he is NOT A conservative, nor a straight shooter..
If Trump is “taken down”, there will be an uprising this country has yet to experience. The war of Northern aggression will look like an afternoon of paintballing and liberals will have no idea.
There are already several groups that have amassed assets and manpower, and can easily be found on line, though I just discovered one of the leaders was silenced last year, coincidentally before the election.
Yes, Civil War is coming. Sharpen your knives and oil your gun barrels.
Just remember, they wouldn’t have shown us any mercy. Where’s the mercy in the IRS? Or Obamacare? Or Fast and Furious? Look at any liberal SJW rant and it’s all the same – blind hatred.
When peaceful change becomes impossible, violent change becomes inevitable. None of us want a Civil War, at least none of us with any brains. But the Left will make sure to run us out of peaceful options.
At this rate, even an alien invasion imo won’t be enough to Unite this country..
>> even an alien invasion imo won’t be enough to Unite this country.. <<
There's already one in place.
Too true. However i was on about the outerspace ones.. Not the illegal ones..
Personally, I hope President Trump issues blanket pardons to cover anyone and everyone that Mueller attempts to indict, including himself. Second, I hope he engages in guerilla warfare tactics by setting up a special team to go after Mueller, the deep state scum, the RINOs in Congress, and all of the journalists who have conspired to bring him down. He should go after these people and charge them with TREASON, and have them tried by military tribunal.
If, on the other hand, this farce stands, and a duly elected President is removed in this manner (especially after allowing the country to be gutted by 8 years of a man who was never legally eligible to be President in the first place), then there can be only one response–an appeal by way of the 2nd Amendment.
Perhaps it is time for a third revolutionary war. The first was against Britain, the second was against the criminal lincoln and his war of northern aggression. Leave it to a rabble rousing illegal criminal obama to set the stage for the third. obama’s followers obviously control the district of corruption along with the clintons and even the bush people who have for the past thirty nine years been destroying the US.
4liberty, is your name a misnomer…… You need to go back and find history books written in the 1870s by people from both the North and the South before spewing your drivel….States’ rights was the main contention on both sides
usafoldsarge, The denial of states rights and the creation of the all powerful central government were the goals of lincoln. The south fought to maintain their sovereignty. When the south was defeated the constitution was virtually destroyed. It was not a civil war as the south had no intention of overthrowing the national government. All the south wanted was to be left to be the individual “republics” in which they were founded as.
In his October 1854 Peoria speech, Lincoln said:
Nearly eighty years ago we began by declaring that all men are created equal; but now from that beginning we have run down to the other declaration, that for some men to enslave others is a “sacred right of self-government”.… Our republican robe is soiled and trailed in the dust.… Let us repurify it. Let us re-adopt the Declaration of Independence, and with it, the practices, and policy, which harmonize with it.… If we do this, we shall not only have saved the Union: but we shall have saved it, as to make, and keep it, forever worthy of the saving….. End of quote.
I can find no where the right for ANY state to secede from the more perfect union, unless you want to abuse the Xth amendment, not unlike the federal government (previous democrat Congresses) have done………Even Texas can’t secede, can only divided itself………
This is why the Demonrat Commies will win. Divide and conquer. Your right about Texas not being able to secede. Conquered territory can only revolt not secede.
Sarge,
The Declaration of Independence explicitly states that governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, and the people have a right to abolish governments that are destructive to their rights.
The Declaration is what established the free and sovereign states of America (if you don’t believe me, read the Declaration; it’s right there). The Constitution was then written to detail the structure of how those states would function together.
Now, here’s an example of something that would be completely constitutional:
An amendment could be proposed and ratified by 38 states that would subjugate the other 12 states. That’s silly, you say. Yeah, except the supreme law is the Constitution, and as long as 3/4 of the states ratify an amendment, it’s legal. And we do have precedence: TO THIS DAY, the former Confederate states have to follow different laws when it comes to voting. And according to you, no secession is allowed, so 38 states can indeed subjugate the other 12, and they have no recourse against this tyranny.
Our founders stated over and over again that individual states are SOVEREIGN. In reality, the Founders viewed the Constitution as a treaty between sovereign states, not a bludgeon to subjugate people. It is a founding principle of our country that people have the right to abolish a tyrannical government. Under the American structure of government, secession has to be an option if liberty is to be preserved.
4liberty,
You said something I want to upvote 100000 times: the south wasn’t trying to overthrow the national government. It wasn’t a coup or civil war. They just wanted to leave and be left alone, which was their right.
Actually, the right to secede WAS built-in to the original Constitution, because MANY states were VERY leery of surrendering power to a central “Federal” government, and would NOT have ratified the Constitution unless they were given the right to secede from the union if the Federal government proved too tyrannical and controlling for their taste.
Lincoln did say all men are created equal. But you need to understand what he meant by that statement. It was not the blanket statement the left like to assume because Lincoln also said this:
““I will say then that I am not, nor have ever been in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races. There is a physical difference between the white and black races which I believe will forever forbid the two races living together on terms of social and political equality. And inasmuch as they cannot so live, while they do remain together there must be the position of superior and inferior, and I as much as any other men am in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race.” September 18, 1858, debate with Stephen Douglas.
In fact, the only solution Lincoln ever offered to the moral challenge of slavery was deportation of free blacks back to Africa- to their “own Soil” where they were considered “equal.”
Civil War will be imminent…American citizens voted for Trump…not the rest of the politicians trying to take Trump down.
Corruption rules in Washington. There was not one ounce of evidence to create a grand jury. The corrupt pols in Washington are out to overturn a valid American Election. This is pure tyranny & they should not get away with this. Americans, please open your eyes. Bill Koch JD Forest Hill,Maryland.
Leftists need no evidence. Just feelings.
Usafoldsarge, 4Liberty below is right: all the South wanted to do was be left alone to function as individual states as was set down in the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. In fact, their official “take” on it was that they were “A Sovereign nation being invaded by a foreign power”. And, in essence they were.
In reality, Lincoln didn’t have much choice but to invade. For some time, the Southern states were already trading goods with other countries (France and, I believe, Britain) and these goods were coming (and going) out of New Orleans. This was draining alot of commerce away from New York and Boston and the North couldn’t have that.
The biggest reason though was that the North NEEDED the South. Yes indeed. Every talks about the industrial superiority of the North and, likely, that is the big reason they won the war, but few people talk about the agrarian South. The South was the “breadbasket” of America at that time; in other words, guess who grew all the food?
Lincoln was very well aware that the South could have, literally, “starved” the North, something like what Hitler was doing with Britain in WWII by destroying all of the merchant shipping. Again, something he couldn’t let happen.
If you want to read some REAL history … that was NOT written in the 1870’s, get yourself a copy of a book called “The South was RIght!” by Donald and David Kennedy. I believe it came out in 1994. A fascinating book that gives you a look from the “losers” side, as almost all history is “written by the victors”.
That is where you will learn that the North invaded the South to “free the slaves” is pure ********. They invaded the South because they HAD to … they NEEDED them.
Not trying to be a “shill” for a book, or a “homer” for the South … I am a life long resident of Michigan. But there are two sides to every story and most of us know that “history is written by the victors”. Time to see how the OTHER side viewed the Civil War and that book is a fascinating trip through it.
I said; written by both the North and South…. With cotton being the biggest crop ever grown in the south, how did that feed the north????? Industrial north consumed less than 10 percent of the land, rest was by family farms of one sort or another. And a book written in the 1990s will be an actual and factual account without any bias? Sure it will be…. Just like there is a pot of gold for every Leprechaun at the end of every Irish rainbow………
What makes you think that books written in the 1870’s will be any less biased? In 150 years technology is the only thing that progressed. Perceptions for the most part have remained the same. Prejudice and discrimination are not as prevalent as they were and if we hadn’t elected our great Divider in Chief they would probably wouldn’t be worth mentioning. But Odumbass turned a march towards acceptance and national unity back 100 years. Differences in opinions, perceptions, lifestyles, etc. will be with us forever but, if we don’t learn to pull together all we will be in the end is pulled to pieces.
chuckyb, your last sentence rated 5 stars…. But, which side of the Bias Line (DIXIE) do you stand? Which anthem are you wanting to sing? Which flag do you want to revere? You want to accept that 1991 book as gospel, WHY?. The southern states were in violation of the Constitution that they had signed almost 80 year earlier with their treaties and trade pacts PRIOR to their seceding from the contract that they signed. They were and still are, only sovereign States in as much that one state can not enforce their laws in another state. They are not and never were sovereign NATIONS. Today, none of our states, including that cesspool of liberalism, California can secede. Reason being: a precedent was established in 1865. And even if they did, they couldn’t survive without the money from Obama’s 56 other states!!!!!!!
No Sarge, you are incorrect. The states have always been sovereign and the Founders were VERY clear on that matter. No state gives up its sovereignty by simply ratifying the Constitution. That’s simply not true; you pulled that out of thin air. Nowhere did the Founders ever even suggest such a thing.
Now, it IS true that the Civil War destroyed states’ rights and forever changed the Founders’ vision. I personally find it counterproductive to perpetuate this destruction; I prefer to try to restore our nation to the freedom envisioned by the Founders.
The Civil war was stupid and so unnecessary. Slavery was already being abolished worldwide, and abolition was only a few years away in the US as well. Using a war to accomplish the inevitable was wrong and so destructive for us all. The legacy of the Civil War? OBAMACARE! And gay marriage and everything else you can think of being imposed on us from the feds because we no longer have states’ rights.
If these VERMIN succeed in subverting the will of the people by overturning the results of the last election, I think there’ll be a lot more than “bitterness and despair.” I think there will be a CIVIL WAR, or a second Revolution, because we, the people who elected President Trump are SICK of these LYING SNAKES in Washington subverting the will of the people to enrich themselves and consolidate political power in their unscrupulous hands! I don’t think we are going to “go quietly into that good night” and let these Communist PUKES put an END to our Constitutional Republic and our liberties!
If it looks like a skunk and smells like a skunk, it must be a skunk! This whole special prosecutor has the stench of skunk about it. It was a set-up and rigged from the beginning. Usually the prosecutor is appointed if there is some proof of wrongdoing, this time it out to find wrongdoing (or fabricate it). Mueller has stacked the deck with Clinton donors, the grand jury from the city which voted for her, Rosenstein while assuring us that this is not a fishing trip alluded that this investigation my take in other factors irrelevant to the original probe, seems more like commercial trawling to catch as much as it can!
And the fact he’s flat out proved his inability to be fair and unbiased, by hiring nothing but clinton supporters, AND made his grad jury in an almost all clinton city, where jurors comes from, YET NOT ONE supposed conservative has spoken out against this, PROVES NOT ONE OF those in the GOP are worthy of calling themselves MEN (as they lack balls) or as Conservatives (as they show by their actions they are not)..
Civil War will be next.
If Trump is “true billed” and goes to trial while Democrat treasonists go free after fleecing Americans to pay for the Arab Spring then look for secession of several States that remain true to the Constitution.
Tolerance has limitations. While DC pretends the wheels of justice are working clearly both Sessions and Rosenstein abdicated the rule of law. They are in union with Satan in allowing misuse of the justice system-gone-wild.
Colonies rebelled against England when taxes were raised. Imagine their shock at letting America die from communist poisons. With no voice left a free people must stand up for their God-given rights.
Our nation is praying for a miracle in this Year of Jubilee.
The Grand Jury needs to save the Constitution and “no bill” Donald Trump.
Americans MUST vote out the Democrats in 2018. They kill efforts to run the USA when KJU plans to bomb us. Democrats hate the most wonderful nation in the world.
Then lets pray if Kim does drop a nuke, it hits NOTHING BUT liberally held cities..
I am quite sure that by now many of us are on “watch lists” for one agency or another. As a vet I know that DOJ thinks I may be a terrorist in disguise, and having posted my opinions before I am sure that others have my name as well. So here is a bit of advice for the rest of you.
Do you remember playing army as a kid? Running around the bushes and yelling “Bang Bang” or Brrrrraaaaaat” at each other? Maybe we should start to play again. Find a few friends and start a re-enactment group for a war. Equip yourselves as soldiers of that period and conduct a bit of practice drill and field training on weekends. The first Gulf War was over 20 years ago and should be as good as any. Anything since Korea would be good as well. Pick a unit and start buying “toys” to go with it. Lets all start having fun in the woods again. Plenty of sunshine, exercise and good fun.
Just do not use the word militia in any conversation.
If Trump is brought down, American democracy will take a pasting. It will be seen as a fraud. And the backlash will poison our politics to where only an attack from abroad, like 9/11, will reunite us.
No, Pat. Another 9/11 won’t bring this country together. I saw the liars in Congress stand on the steps of the Capitol and sing. Then I heard some of them blame Bush before the week was out. There is no coming together with a leftist. There is only capitulation or fight on.
I agree. And like i said in another thread, i doubt even an alien invasion will unit us as a nation.. WE are just too damn divided..
A coup against a legally sitting POTUS I would hope would be put down QUICKLY by the people and military. This reminds me of Venezuela!
And if you notice, not a SINGLE Liberals has ever spoken out to condemn what’s happening down there…