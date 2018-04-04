After Blasting Ingraham, Geraldo Rediscovers First Amendment

Geraldo Rivera said Tuesday that the advertiser boycott against Fox News host Laura Ingraham, launched by Parkland student activist David Hogg, is “an attack” on the First Amendment and must be stopped.
“These political boycotts need to stop. They are an attack on the 1st Amendment & an infringement of free speech,” Mr. Rivera tweeted to his 210,000 followers.
His tweet comes after he initially blasted Ms. Ingraham to The Wrap, saying her criticism of Mr. Hogg was “indefensible” and questioned whether her career would survive the boycott.
The uproar started when Ms. Ingraham mocked the 17-year-old Hogg, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and leader of the anti-gun #NeverAgain movement, for not getting into a number of colleges to which he had applied. Mr. Hogg responded by launching a boycott against Ms. Ingraham, instructing his 732,000 Twitter followers to pressure her sponsors into pulling advertising from her Fox News program.
Eighteen companies obliged, prompting a public apology from Ms. Ingraham. Mr. Hogg refused to accept the apology, and Ms. Ingraham temporarily went off the air for what she and Fox News described as a preplanned spring break vacation. She is set to return to her show Monday.
“What she did was terrible,” Mr. Rivera told The Wrap on Monday at a launch party for his latest book, “The Geraldo Show,” at New York City’s Del Frisco’s restaurant. “What she said was just indefensible.”
“I don’t know” about Ms. Ingraham’s fate at the network, he said. “It’s not going to be an easy road.”
Fox News said Tuesday that Mr. Rivera was alone in his assessment of Ms. Ingraham.
“Geraldo is out of the loop on this issue and speaks for no one but himself,” a network spokesperson told The Wrap.
To his credit, Mr. Rivera also told The Wrap that he thinks the boycott is a “really low blow.”
“I detest secondary boycotts. I think they’re anti-democratic. They are a threat to the First Amendment,” he said. “They give the power to the ad department over the editorial department in news organizations.
“It’s censorship of the worst kind,” he added. “To destroy her career and destroy her show by using economic clout, the intimidation of advertisers, I think is really low blow.”
In his tweet Tuesday, Mr. Rivera said he’s glad that Ms. Ingraham would be returning to her program.
“Media missed my point, while I disagree with Laura Ingraham @IngrahamAngle on this issue, I’m glad she apologized & I’m even happier that she will be back on Monday,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, Fox News Co-president Jack Abernethy said the network is sticking by Ms. Ingraham.
“We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” he told The Los Angeles Times. “We look forward to having Laura Ingraham back hosting her program next Monday when she returns from spring vacation with her children.”
What a complete knucklehead…now he is worried about people infringing on the 1st amendment rights of people but he seemed to forget that years ago when that Nazi donkey on his show shot his foul mouth off and Geraldo fought him…which is it Geraldo?…can anyone, even vile Nazis, spout off or can’t they if you don’t agree with what they are saying?…make up your mind…
THIS is what happens when INGRAHAM , HANNNITY AND OTHERS GIVE PUBLICITY TO people like HOGG ALMOST EVERYDAY… HOGG HAD HIS 15 MINUTES STOP giving him
MORE TIME…AS FOR RIVERA I TUNE OUT FOX WHEN HE IS ON he COMES OFF AS A MIDDLE OF THE ROAD GUY BUT I THINK HE IS A big time lefty.
The poor kid was well groomed by perhaps his parents and now like a good leftist he cries FIRE! Many of them support BDS as well.
The target is NOT gun but the FIRST amendment.
So true. The REAL test of the 1st Amendment is when you permit people you hate or disagree with to speak their mind. If you only permit people to speak when they agree with you, then it’s not freedom of speech.
And if there are free speech “zones”, meaning sometimes you have free speech and sometimes you don’t, then you don’t have free speech.
I’ve often said the whole purpose of free speech is to defend that which we HATE to hear, but HAVE to allow..
Geraldo Flip Flop Rivera. Always looking for a headline, so Geraldo bashes Laura Ingraham. This is why, when Geraldo is on the Fox News Channel, I flip to the Fox Business channel. Who wants to listen to this airhead go on a diatribe, because he loves to hear himself talk.
David Hogg has violated Laura Ingrahams first Amendments rights and the rights of her viewership. Hogg needs to be IMMEDIATELY Arrested!
As much as I detest what Hogg did to Laura, he did not violate her 1st Amendment rights, at least as far as the Constitution is concerned. Only the “government” is prohibited from abridging one’s 1st Amendment rights so he has not committed a crime.
Not true! According to the actual wording of the 1st Amendment, only “Congress” is prohibited from violating 1st Amendment rights, But the Supreme Court invented the unconstitutional doctrine of “incorporation,” which says the specific prohibition on Congress, and Congress alone, also applies to the states and to entities within the states.
A clear example is the forcing of a Catholic institution to violate Catholic belief and provide sex-related benefits to individuals on the grounds that in refusing to do so, the institution (not “Congress”) is violating the intended recipient’s 1st Amendment rights.
The Left has changed the actual text of the Constitution into meaningless scribble, its meaning changing with every political whim.
Hogg is a little piss ant Communist.
I am almost in total agreement with Laura in issues of politics and life in general. I did not hear the statement that she made about the young man but heard about it later. In this case I believe that Laura made a mistake when in attempting to Characterize the student by saying he failed entry in a number of colleges. It was not relevant in my opinion. However it is my belief that Laura saw the error and is truly sorry for making the statement. I have no reason not to believe the sincerity of her apology. I trust her and wish her well in her career. Cudos to Laura and a happy return to her show.
Alphonse DiGiovanni MD FACS
He had to say his apology because he is on a book tour. It all comes down to $$$
I still don’t understand what terrible sin Laura committed. What is “indefensible”? This “kid” took it upon himself to enter the adult world and attack the integrity of half the population and accuse the NRA of murder. Where does it say that a 17 yo miscreant gets a free shot using the media to defame others? It’s crazy logic as far as I am concerned.
absolutely correct…..
Agreed, but it is all about profits with these cowardly companies.
Also, he was the one whining about not getting in. She just said that’s life, stop whining, and having a 4.1 GPA is not bad.
Wonder how many of young Mr. Hog’s 700K followers are actually consumers that spend money with these advertisers. I, for one, will not be spending my hard earned money on their products.
Does anyone know the names of those advertisers/products that are boycotting Laura? I would like to do some boycotting of my own. Geraldo is a real jerk, as well as Juan Williams, Richard
Fowler, and several liberal women who are brought on just for the sake of Fox’s “fair and balanced,” policy, I suppose. Anyway, I flip the channel when I see them. I can sure do the same for the products that are boycotting people like Laura.
HOGG Boy is driven by fame and as long as we talk about the little “Brown Shirt” the longer he will hang around in the bushes and suck up O2 that’s needed elsewhere.
Gealdo speaks out of both sides of his mouth on every issue. He has no back bone or opinion. He just wants to keep “working” as long as he can. He annoys me in every interview. All that comes out of his mouth is bs. He won’t say who he voted for as president. Now he criticizes Laura to satisfy his lefty fans but retracts by claiming it Laura’s first amendment right to say it. Whatever Geraldo…….. you say nothing.
Geraldo eating crow. What else is new?
Lefties are insidious. They constantly work to deprive you of your rights and liberties for their own personal power. The Constitution is irrelevant as far as they are concerned.
There are few things more pitiable than an old Liberal desperate for relevancy and clearly nostalgic for once-upon-a-time machismo.
We all know that the smartest we’ll ever be is the day we graduate high school. We have all the answers to all the world’s problems and we know all the proper people to blame for the inequities of life.
Years later you can look back and see that on graduation day you really knew nothing of real value and were probably a know-it- all snot like Hogg.
Geraldo AND Hogg are in the same business: Lies. Whores for attention and money. Neither worth their weight in minerals. Both worthless for alligator food. Best to just ignore them, and maybe they’ll just blow away.
Jerry Cohen has always been a phony liberal and remains so though he thinks he fools those that know all about him. A real crud, pompous, abyss of a person, who is totally ill mannered ( I experienced it first hand many years ago when he was at ABC. I wish Fox would release him to CNN where he belongs. He always has a pre-face before he hits somebody, remember he got a shot to his big nose, those were the good old days. If you don’t know who Jerry Cohen is by now your young, Geraldo Riviera I think Cohen was his fathers name and back when Net Works had to come up with some minorities he changed his name to his mothers last name and Jerry became Spanish, he started out as a phony. I don’t blame him for being a liberal phony being half Jewish and half Hispanic. The Guy is really annoying.
I still do not understand why she apologized. David Hogg had stated the facts about not being accepted by the colleges himself. Why in the world would he be insulted by anyone repeating what he had already said? If Mr. Hogg ( he is considered an adult) is so thin skinned then he should bow out of the lime light. When you go public you must expect to have barbs coming your way. If you act like a little cry baby, then expect to be treated like one. If that is the case, he should get out of the public eye, and go crawl into his safe place and curl up with his little blankie.
As far as Geraldo is concerned, he lost all credibility with his Al Capon vault fiasco years ago. I have not paid much if any attention to what he does or says since then.
You are 100% on the mark. This little Hogg is told what to say, by others, and his earbud says it all. His college education has been paid for, probably by Soros and friends. So,he attacks the people of this nation and then has a pity party when someone reports a truth about him. His reaction to what Laura said is just plain infantile. ” You hypocrite! First remove the beam out of your own eye, and then you can see clearly to remove the speck out of your brother’s eye.” Matthew 7:5
What Miss Ingraham said was the TRUTH and Hogg is a spoiled brat who got what he could not handle that being the TRUTH. He was the TWIT who whined about not getting into 4 schools not Miss Ingraham. No one knew or CARED about it till he went on line whining about it. I can understand why they rejected him. He knows NOTHING about America or the CONSTITUTION so him not being accepted is COMPLETELY UNDERSTANDABLE. No College worth anything wants to be known as the Alma Mater of a FOOL.
With “Republicans” like Geraldo, there is no need for Democrats.
732,000 fools out there must be like pearls to the swine.
Can’t stand Geraldo. He tries to please both sides by constantly changing his opinion. The old guy can’t keep his facts straight and should retire.
Geraldo is the same as Juan Williams who both forgot they were released by the liberal America hating media for speaking out & yet while Williams is still a flaming liberal Geraldo pretends not to be & yet they are no different. Geraldo keeps saying how he loves Trump but not all his policies, if I was Trump I would watch my back because Geraldo will stab him in the back w/o batting an eye! I hate it when they give him time to speak. He states that his wife hates Trump, guess what deep down so does he & therefore a real ***!!
I think President Trump knows what a little backstabber Geraldo/Jerry is. That why at the finale of Celebrity Apprentice, Geraldo was “FIRED”. He was so sure he was going to win, and it was a blow to his ego…you could see it on his face when those 2 famous words were spoken to him. To this day he tries to stick it to our President any time he gets a chance and thinks nobody is looking or listening. FOX needs to cut him loose…he is annoying as hell.
It’s the usual Rivera, emotions first then some thinking if we’re lucky. Kudos to FOX NEWS for not succumbing to slimeball tactics such as the arrogant pissant Mr.Hogg has already learned quite well. The bottom line in this sea of well spoken yet vapid and presumptuous ‘leadership’ is that what goes around comes around. And this lad will cook his own crazed goose…soon.
With tongue firmly in cheek I would propose a law that forbids speaking or writing the two words “First Amendment” until that speaker or writer can prove that he or she CAN AND HAS READ THAT AMENDMENT. Having read it myself, my testimony is that … ONLY THE US CONGRESS CAN VIOLATE, OR “BREAK”, THAT PART OF OUR LAWS! It begins with the words “Congress shall not…”. Please tell your friends….
