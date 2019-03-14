Home » News

AFL-CIO shreds Green New Deal: AOC’s plan could cause ‘immediate harm to millions’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:50 am March 14, 2019
22

Big labor has come out swinging against the Green New Deal, with the AFL-CIO claiming the sweeping energy and economic reforms proposed by Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could cause “immediate harm to millions” of union workers.

The largest federation of unions in the country sent a letter to Mr. Markey and Ms. Ocasio-Cortez last week, saying the Green New Deal resolution makes promises that are “not achievable or realistic.”

“We welcome the call for labor rights and dialogue with labor, but the Green New Deal resolution is far too short on specific solutions that speak to the jobs of our members and the critical sections of our economy,” reads the March 8 letter, which was signed by 10 national labor unions on the AFL-CIO’s Energy Committee.

“We will not accept proposals that could cause immediate harm to millions of our members and their families. We will not stand by and allow threats to our members’ jobs and their families’ standard of living go unanswered,” they wrote. “We are ready to discuss these issues in a responsible way, for we all recognize that doing nothing is not an option.”

Republican Sen. John Barrasso tweeted the letter on Monday, writing, “I agree with the AFL-CIO.”

Mr. Markey fired back with a tweet slamming the GOP’s record on climate change.

“We will continue to work and partner w/ @AFLCIO, who is right to say that ‘doing nothing is not an option.’ But until Republicans say that climate change is real, caused by humans, and demands action now, the only people they are in agreement with are Big Oil and the Koch brothers,” the senator wrote.

The Green New Deal, a non-binding resolution that has earned the support of every 2020 Democratic candidate, seeks to transition the country completely off fossil fuels within 10 years. The plan, which would require a major economic overhaul, is projected to cost tens of trillions of dollars.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka told reporters on Capitol Hill last week that labor was not consulted before the plan was released last month.

“Look, we need to address the environment. We need to do it quickly,” he said, The Washington Post reported. “But we need to do it in a way that doesn’t put these communities behind, and leave segments of the economy behind. So we’ll be working to make sure that we do two things: that by fixing one thing we don’t create a problem somewhere else.”

baitfish
baitfish
8:51 am March 14, 2019 at 8:51 am

You know you are a really stupid democrap when your comrades in arms, the communist labor unions, come out against you.

    Lewis Hartman
    hardheaded
    10:41 am March 14, 2019 at 10:41 am

    Talk about stepping in it, Her future in Politics looks like it will be very short.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:18 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    True, but in this case, the union is just looking out for its OWN, as this GND would hit them financially…
    HOWEVER THAT SAID< they are right for once, to go against it!

Ringmaster1
Ringmaster1
9:51 am March 14, 2019 at 9:51 am

It’s becoming obvious that this dingbat is being fed talking points by her handlers and when she is asked to elaborate she turns into a blathering idiot.

    Outdrzman
    Outdrzman
    4:16 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Which begs the question… who is “Handling” a US House Representative?

    Prolly the Russians!!! (sarcasm)

PaulMc1003
PaulMc1003
9:54 am March 14, 2019 at 9:54 am

This Green New deal is craziness. Why isn’t any other country named in it. If the US only makes up less than 20% of the carbon footprint won’t we be waisting our time and moneyt? Not to mention killing our global superiority. China will be thrilled with these libtards. They must read these articles laughing their ***** off.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:19 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    Brain dead morons like her, CARE NOT what the rest of the world is doing.. “We must do our part”, even if all we do is erased by every other nations INCREASING their polution…

jpb64usanet
jpb64usanet
10:36 am March 14, 2019 at 10:36 am

Ocasio, Omar. ORourke, Democrats keep on talking nonsense. Campaign for Trump 2020.

genemz
genemz
11:01 am March 14, 2019 at 11:01 am

Her thinking is why marijuana should never have been legalized.

CABoyFromTX
CABoyFromTX
12:18 pm March 14, 2019 at 12:18 pm

I have an idea. If this stupid green new deal is such a good idea, let’s let NY do a prototype and see how it goes. If New York can make it work, without taking federal funds, then we can revisit. Of course, it won’t work. Maybe AOC can read Atlas Shrugged and see how that turned out. Excellent book, by the way, even those it is a bit verbose. LOL

    4drphil
    4drphil
    1:18 pm March 14, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    “Maybe AOC can read. . .” ?? Are you kidding me?

      MAG911
      MAG911
      2:26 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:26 pm

      She DEFINITELY CAN’T do math! That is one unequivocal fact.

      MAG911
      MAG911
      2:26 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:26 pm

      She DEFINITELY CAN’T do math or understand science! That is one unequivocal fact.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:20 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Hows about make it, NY, CA and WA.. See how it goes..

Wilddog
Wilddog
12:28 pm March 14, 2019 at 12:28 pm

The Unions final grew a pair of testicles! For years they vote democrap while letting the democraps trash and put out of business union jobs. I guess AOC’s mindless crap has finally pushed the unions over the edge. Coal Miners-Union, Oil Drillers and refinery workers-Union, Railroads that transport coal, oil, and agricultural products-Union. And since the dumb female dog said “We don’t need farmers. We have grocery stores.” Chemical fertilizer producers-Union, Pickup truck manufacturers-Union, Farm Equipment manufacturers-Union, and there are still some truck companies-Union, food manufacturing companies-Union. Hey Union leadership, IT’S ABOUT TIME!!!!!

    4drphil
    4drphil
    1:19 pm March 14, 2019 at 1:19 pm

    Forget the unions . . .it’s climate change and only 12 years we should worry about.

4drphil
4drphil
1:13 pm March 14, 2019 at 1:13 pm

Climate change is like real people and like we know it is true or whatever. Just look up “Medieval warm period” using like, your search engine or whatever. That period was from 900-1200 AD was definitely like, warmer than today or whatever because it was caused by like, all the fossil fuels and whatever used by the Vikings to like, power their long boats. When the Vikings like, died out or whatever, they stopped burning fossil fuel or raising like cattle and stuff, which reduced atmospheric CO2 and stopped climate change or whatever, so the climate cooled off, leading to the “Little Ice Age” and causing ice like on Delaware river because the climate changed stopped so when Washington like, crossed the river to like, get on the other side or whatever which is the fault of the British banks or whatever because they financed the racist like American Revolution. (cont below)

4drphil
4drphil
1:14 pm March 14, 2019 at 1:14 pm

So climate change is the fault of like the Wall Street banks that helped like pay for the Vikings long boat or whatever so the banks should help pay for like the California trains so people like won’t have to fly to get to like, places like Viet Nan or whatever to talk to Kim whoever or maybe that West guy who tells her what to say. We know this is true people so we only have like, twelve years or whatever until like the world ends. So we have to step up people and like just pay for it. Just pay for it because we like know this is true or whatever because nine % or seven % of scientists said so and like maybe more. . .

    MAG911
    MAG911
    2:29 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    O M G that is like hysterical!

      ltuser
      ltuser
      4:22 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:22 pm

      Like, it totally was.. Don’t chaknow..

Outdrzman
Outdrzman
4:18 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:18 pm

First Greenpeace calls AOC a Twit, and now, the AFL-CIO slams her.

Watching the left kick it’s own @$$ is quickly becoming my new favorite professional sport

grinder
grinder
7:13 pm March 14, 2019 at 7:13 pm

China isn’t going to stop in 10 years, Russia isn’t going to stop in 10 years. All this new green deal will do is hurt America and Americans and put China in the driver’s seat both economically and militarily.

