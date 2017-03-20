‘Affirmative right to immigrate’ made up by U.S. courts

In their nationwide rebellion against President Donald Trump, federal judges are setting out to create an “affirmative right to immigrate” to the United States” – a right, they contend, that is bestowed to every person on the face of the planet.
Conservative Review Senior Editor Daniel Horowitz is concerned that the same American judiciary that blocked the new commander-in-chief’s immigration executive orders is now threatening to overthrow the most fundamental aspect of American sovereignty.
“Even President Trump’s original orders were grounded in precedent and statute,” Horowitz told WND. “But these federal judges who have issued a halt to President Trump’s new executive orders have gone even farther. Not only did they simply refuse to address the legislation that gives Trump the authority to issue these orders, they started creating new rights out of thin air – which gives practically everyone in the world a future affirmative right to immigrate to the United States. Obviously, that means the end of the United States – in any meaningful sense.”
This judicial overreach is reportedly in addition to a number of other reckless actions from America’s courts.
“The courts aren’t just stripping the president of his authority to stop national security threats … they aren’t just endangering Americans … they aren’t just basing their rulings on pure ideology instead of the law … the American judiciary is [now] creating an ‘affirmative right to immigrate,” WND reported.
Dishonorable insurrection
Judges across the U.S. are banding together in defiance to the commander-in-chief’s efforts to secure America’s borders and protect its citizens.
“Last Friday, Judge William Connelly of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin issued a temporary restraining order against President Trump’s ban on some travel from terror-producing nations,” the WND report recounteed. “On Wednesday, a judge in Hawaii placed a temporary restraining order on President Trump’s executive order. The next morning, another federal judge in Maryland joined in the political strategy. At a rally in Nashville Wednesday night, President Trump slammed the block as ‘an unprecedented judicial overreach.’”
Horowitz – who authored of Stolen Sovereignty: How to Stop Unelected Judges from Transforming America – finds it difficult to not side with Trump regarding the immigration debate and believes that the president could even be understating the need for the protective order.
“The reasoning that was used in these cases doesn’t just undermine statute, precedent and law – it essentially repudiates the concepts of citizenship and sovereignty altogether!” Horowitz exclaimed. “For example, in the case in Wisconsin, the judge blocked the order because an asylee living in America feared the ban might prevent his wife and daughter from coming to America at some point in the future. But if the order doesn’t apply to those already approved for asylum, from where does his supposed fear derive?”
America beware!
The immigration expert also warned about the dire consequences of the judges moving forward with their politically correct insurrection that could prove hazardous to U.S. citizens.
“Of course, there’s also something way more important at stake – a court can’t just demand any alien in the world be admitted to the United States,” Horowitz continued. “Yet the court is not only claiming this power, but it is granting standing to someone who hasn’t even suffered any consequences from the proposed ban. There’s no ‘injury-in-fact’ in legal parlance. The only way this makes sense is if the court is saying everyone in the world is suffering from the loss of some newly created legal right to come to this country.”
The irrational nature behind the reasoning of U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson’s ruling in the Aloha State was then pointed out by Horowitz, who quoted the Hawaiian’s explanation for challenging the president.
“[President Trump’s executive order was issued with a purpose to disfavor a particular religion.,” Watson insisted.
This claim was argued as false after examining the text of Trump’s immigration executive order.
“But the text of the ban did not refer to any particular religion, and instead was a temporary restriction on all immigration for certain terror-linked countries,” WND stated. “However, both Watson and U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang in Maryland reached outside the evidence of the dispute itself and used campaign statements from President Trump and his advisers to say the executive order was an attempt at the ‘Muslim ban’ promised during the campaign and, therefore, could not be allowed.”
A fiery adversary of Trump, David Frum, even conceded that the concerted effort to derail the newly sworn-in president’s travel ban is staging an attempt to radically rewrite the existing immigration law of the U.S.
“By barring foreign Muslims, the opinion argues, the Trump administration has signaled disfavor of domestic Muslims as well, thereby violating their First Amendment rights to religious equality,” Frum commented on Watson’s ruling. “Not only that! Watson’s opinion further contends that this argument is so convincing that it is ‘highly likely’ to prevail on the ultimate merits – and for that reason, that he is justified in issuing immediately a temporary restraining order against Trump’s ban. This double argument is bold, to put it mildly. What it does, in effect, is globalize the First Amendment, and possibly other amendments, too, provided only that a fellow adherent of that religion live inside the United States.”
Usurping the commander-in-chief and Congress?
Horowitz says that Watson’s take on the matter basically declares that the president – and even Congress – are essentially prohibited from imposing any limitation on immigration, due to their recently declared “global freedom of religion” … a newly proposed precedent that would ultimately establish a new law of the land.
“The claim being made by Judge Watson is breathtaking,” the conservative critic stressed. “Essentially, he is saying that domestic Muslims are being harmed because President Trump is imposing a temporary travel ban on a predominantly Muslim country – even when the ban itself does not identify Muslims specifically. What’s more, liberal states are claiming ‘injury’ because of the travel ban. As I’ve written before, it’s equivalent to a state suing the president because it doesn’t like his foreign policy or if a state felt that the military deployments are hurting and disrupting the lives of residents of their states.”
He also maintains that the recent court decisions pose an existential challenge to not only Trump’s authority as commander-in-chief – as well as Congress’s as a lawmaking body – but to the foundational principals that have governed America for centuries.
“This is it – if conservatives do not push back on this, the courts will essentially mandate unlimited immigration from the entire world,” Horowitz warned. “It means that the most fundamental areas of public policy and the existence of American sovereignty will have been essentially given away to judges.”
Taking stolen power back
The acclaimed author suggested that Congress should take several actions in order to regain its authority over immigration from the renegade federal judges, as outlined below.
“[The actions] include passing a concurrent resolution disapproving the court’s decision and affirming the power of Congress and the executive over immigration, using a defunding rider to reintroduce the president’s immigration order in a budget bill, drawing up articles of impeachment against the judges, eliminating the ability of lower courts to issue injunctions or restraining orders outside their jurisdictions, and breaking up the notoriously Left-wing Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals,” WND described Horowitz’s plan.
Horowitz emphasized that the most critical step Congress should take is to strip away any power of the courts to adjudicate any lawsuit that demands the entry of foreign nationals into the U.S. that goes against the will of other branches.
“We shouldn’t have to do any of these things, but the situation has gone too far,” he impressed. “We are now essentially being governed by unelected, radically Left-wing judges unmoored by statute or precedent who are simply dictating law to the rest of the country based on their ideology.”
He summed up his argument by restating what the law of the land was established to do in America.
“The Constitution works as a system of checks and balances,” Horowitz concluded. “It is time for the legislature and the president to check these judicial supremacists. Otherwise, we won’t just lose our constitutional system – we lose the country itself.”
Anarchist liberals. These communists need to be brought down. Plain and simple, this TRASH does not believe in the Constitution.
The problem is that most people aren’t willing to do anything beyond making a scathing post on some message board. This is why the liberals have been so effective at infiltrating every level of government–no one is willing to do what is necessary to oppose them.
Too true Capt… Too many of us on the right are just content to whine, rant and vent on message boards, cause we are too busy working otherwise, to spend days upon days protesting in the streets to get anything else done.. We are too comfy in our lives, to jeopardize that by either losing our work, or getting arrested, to do what is truly needed..
FDR defied the courts, maybe this is something President Trump should do. Carry thru with his ban and force Congress and the Supreme Court to take sides. Which brings up another point, if Congress passed a bill backing up President Trump’s EO would the judges still find it unconstitutional? Maybe we need Congress to test that scenario.
Don’t remember exactly when, but the bill has already been passed, and used by many presidents, including BO…
The legislating judges need to be impeached AND removed from the bench.
Barely, that maybe the only answer as not enough of us voted to eliminate some of the idiots entrenched in both houses. These judges need to quote the source of their power to over ride anything and be prohibited from providing a solution to the problem. But until some one in the senate starts impeachment proceedings, nothing will change
oldsarge, BOTH times the IDIOT judges said they made their rulings based on remarks President Trump made during the campaign–which they “interpreted” as ipso facto proof that these orders are designed to discriminate against Muslims.
First of all, that is a RIDICULOUS basis for a judicial ruling! Where in LAW does it say a judge may strike down a Presidential order because he didn’t like something the President said when he was campaigning for office?
This is why the Congress needs to stop effing around and CONFIRM Neal Gorsuch so President Trump can appeal to the Supreme Court and put a STOP to these Obama appointee judges SABOTAGING everything he tries to do, with NO LEGAL JUSTIFICATION WHATEVER for doing so! Even if it WAS a “Muslim Ban”, the PRESIDENT has the LEGAL authority to make that call, which is more than you can say for these Obama-appointed MORONS in the 9th Circuit Court!
[But until some one in the senate starts impeachment proceedings, nothing will change]
Prob with that sarge, is we STILL HAVE the same spineless bunch of wimps in office as we had when Obozo was in charge, and as they kept proving they have no balls to impeach HIM for what he did, i seriously doubt a single one has any balls to impeach these judges..
We should arrest and jail these judges for sedition and treason in their attempt to overthrow our commander in Chief and the United States. We should keep them in jail without bail while they await trial. This will thwart there attempt at their plan B to implement their “New Word Order”.
Sorry to disagree but impeachment and jail is an inadequate remedy. Tar and feathers followed with death by pitchfork or hanging would be more appropriate.
With these people the only rule is there are no rules…anarchy, until they take control as communists, then every thing is controlled. Finally the globalist agenda is on display for everyone to see. That’s what this is all about… the Democrat globalist vs the mostly Republican nationalists, the rights of non-citizens are superior to those of citizens. It’s been in play all along just under the surface but now it’s pretty much out in the open
Last I checked, the president still has control of the executive branch, which enforces existing law. Trump could move forward with his EO, and implement it with the departments at his disposal, and just ignore these illegal activist judges.
Matt, in MY opinion, that is exactly what President Trump should do–but only AFTER Neal Gorsuch is seated on the Supreme Court! Once we have a Conservative majority on the Supreme Court, he can IGNORE these globalist FOOLS with IMPUNITY, because you know DAMNED well they are not going to run crying to the Supreme Court, when they have NO LEGAL BASIS WHATEVER for their rulings and would be quickly overturned. So what are they going to do about it, besides cry to the propaganda shills in the media, whom nobody listens to anyhow.
It is going to be an uphill battle to save our country from these globalist VERMIN, because they’ve done such a GOOD job of brainwashing school kids to think like they do, and of course the liberals who are incapable of independent thought , being the “useful idiots” they are, and THEY will march in LOCKSTEP with whatever anti-American, anti-liberty Communist BS their “masters” put out. And then there is George Soros bankrolling the opposition, providing “rent-a-rioters” to create anarchy, and rent-a-thugs to physically attack anybody who dares to disagree with them, in CLASSIC Nazi brownshirt fashion! (I’m sure this is SOROS’ Nazi background and leanings coming to the fore!) So it’s time to take the gloves off and fight JUST as dirty as they do, which means using EVERY iota of power and influence at our disposal! Otherwise, they will win, and we will all become SLAVES of the globalist collective.
“but only AFTER Neal Gorsuch is seated on the Supreme Court!”
Actually think that if he was smart he would recuse himself
If the understanding of law is so badly broken it only depends upon who has the most votes we have already lost the very reason we appeal to the law, and can only result in violence, and can guarantee the left will not see it any other way
Trump needs to ignore the order and place his fate in the hands of Congress, then it is two against one, either Congress will side with the court and Trump will be removed from Office, or Congress will side with Trump and judges will be removed
Putting this on the shoulders of one man who is one among many we might as well give him a loaded gun to put to his head
The President is the ONLY person for the Executive branch and has ALL the POWER of that branch
[Trump needs to ignore the order and place his fate in the hands of Congress, then it is two against one, either Congress will side with the court and Trump will be removed from Office, or Congress will side with Trump and judges will be removed]
Seeing how we have 48 dems, and at least 5 RINOS if not 10, i say doing that would GIVE THE LIBERALS what they want, a 2 to 1 block to stop Trump in his tracks… And this it would be brain dead to go that route..
This is what happens when the idea of “rights” changes from those “endowed by [people’s] Creator” (see Declaration of Independence) to those granted — or not — by the State, which can retract them at any time.
Time to impeach some judges. Too bad it will never happen.
“This is it – if conservatives do not push back on this, the courts will essentially mandate unlimited immigration from the entire world,”
What I find amazing is conservatives claim to understand what liberals are saying, know it is wrong but still obey them anyway
NO ONE HAS A OBLIGATION TO OBEY AN ILLEGAL ORDER
In fact, we have a DUTY to NOT
Have you ever noticed a pattern over the last forty years?
Conservatives have this innate need to obey
WITHOUT QUESTION
Why do WE do that?
I believe it is because we do not know the difference between the rule of law and the rule of men
There is ONLY one course of action, Trump NEEDS to do his job
Order employees to implement his order or to resign or be fired
Then Congress can either impeach him or the judges
As it is, obeying what is an ILLEGAL court order shows him to be WEAK and makes him unfit for the job!
He is not doing me any good not doing his job to protect the nation from foreign threats.
Can whine and cry about how wrong the judges are but going along with it is just saying you agree
AMEN, nothing disgusts me more than Spineless, gutless RHINOS “CONSERVATIVES that to often Vote and agree with the Communist Democrats!!! OH, we must be nice to the Dems, maybe they like US to!!!!
[NO ONE HAS A OBLIGATION TO OBEY AN ILLEGAL ORDER
In fact, we have a DUTY to NOT]
Exactly Jota. WE ARE required by law to ignore illegal orders. AND THIS IS why me and other’s think Trump needs to tell these three judges, to Go sit and swivel, as he ignores their ILLEGAL rulings…
The EO is based on black and white LAW stating it is the decision of the President and only the President. The courts have no standing in this matter, it is actually Congress and only Congress that can enact a new law in this matter. Shred the TRO from the court and carry out the EO as written.
“Shred the TRO from the court and carry out the EO as written.”
EXACTLY
All he needs to say is it is not a valid order of the court and it cannot be recognized without doing harm which would violate the very reason we have laws.
Obeying it just makes him a party to the crime
First, Trump should ignore these Kangaroo Kourt bozos. Second, he should plop a few hundred thousand mooslime refugees right smack in the middle of their gated communities.
A long time ago, a President, it might have been TR, miffed at a ruling by the court stated, “They made the ruling, let them enforce it!”, or words to that effect. The third branch of government has spun out of control and unlike the other branches are appointed rather than elected so WE THE PEOPLE are subject to their whims .
Well, we WOULDN’T be subject to their whims, if the other two SEPARATE, BUT EQUAL branches of our government would do their effing JOBS and EXERCISE the powers granted to them by the Constitution! There is NOTHING in the Constitution that says the entire damned Federal government has to roll over and SUBMIT to out-of-control COMMUNIST JUDGES.
Congress needs to pass a bill UPHOLDING President Trump’s LEGAL order, and start IMPEACHMENT proceedings against these damned judges. Enough is ENOUGH. DO YOUR DAMNED JOBS! You have the POWER to FIX this, and it’s HIGH TIME you used it!
And they need to invoke the nuclear option or WHATEVER IT TAKES to get Neal Gorsuch confirmed and seated on the Supreme Court, after which President Trump needs to announce that since this is an ILLEGAL order that has NO LEGAL BASIS WHATEVER behind it, he is IGNORING IT, and his travel restrictions will be put into effect IMMEDIATELY, and DARE those activist SOBs to appeal it to the Supreme Court if they don’t like it, which with a Conservative majority on the court they will NOT, because they know DAMNED well their order, which lacks ANY LEGAL BASIS whatever, would be overturned.
And that’s the problem Teabag. It seems as if Congress has almost all but abdicated all its responsibilities to the courts OR to the presidency.
There is zero right under the constitution to immigrate or to illegally invade U.S. sovereign borders on the U.S. taxpayer’s lives, jobs, bankrupt dime & electoral future.
A coup d’etat. Obama’s un-elected judicial outlaws & dictators have usurped the constitution and the legislative & executive branches of government to effectively seized power.
Trump & Sessions need to get their Supreme Court nominee confirmed and fill over 100 court vacancies (with strict constructionists) without delay because until that job is done the Trump agenda will be obstructed non stop.
Trump’s 90 day “travel ban” is inadequate. Under that travel ban foreign aliens who have VISAS, are legal residents or who served in the military are allowed re-entry.–i.e., The 9-11-01 terrorists, Fort Hood killer, Boston Bombers, Burka Christmas mass executioner, etc would be allowed a free pass back into the United States. Given that U.S. intelligence agencies confirm that Muslim “refugees” (mostly fighting age men) are impossible to vet a 90 day ban to “figure things out” from terrorist enclaves without data bases won’t change that reality. Ditto many “Allah Akbar” Muslim Jihadists are second generation because the root problem is Islam’s indoctrinated, condoned & tolerated Sharia/Wahabbism extremist ideology inconsistent with Western laws & cultural identity.
ardis, the other two SEPARATE, BUT EQUAL branches of government are only “co-opted” as long as they CHOOSE to be. They have the POWER to defy these damned outlaw judges, and they need to do so, because those judges are issuing orders that have NO legal basis whatever, and NOBODY is obligated to “obey” those Communist/globalist SOBs who are trying to sell us out to the globalist collective.
In fact, in my opinion, the OTHER two branches have a SACRED OBLIGATION to refuse to obey these UNLAWFUL orders from OUTLAW judges!
Close Immigration compleately for a few years until the dimwits in Washington can figure out how to run this Department and the PRESIDENT had time to clean out the SEWAGE!!! Other Presidents have done the same including LINDON BAINES JOHNSON!!! After he opened the FLOOD GATES to the Vietnamese and other ASIAN Country’s followed by the HISPANICS he quickly closed the Door to EUROPEANS! Europeans have FOUNDED AMERICA , build America and gave us a great CULTURE and CONSTITUTION!!!
We have fought WARS to liberate other NATIONS from TYRANY and gave them FOOD, MEDICINE and and anything else they needed. It is time we look out for our own CITIZENS!
When are liberals going to crack open a book (or a pocket) Constitution and learn that THE JUDICIAL BRANCH DOES NOT HAVE THE POWER TO CREATE LAWS. Seriously, how hard a concept is this?! Of course, they won’t actually ever look it up–much like the idiotic claim that separation of Church and State is part of the 1st Amendment–because God forbid, it might mean the little snowflakes are dead. Freaking. Wrong. I am so tired of us not calling these people out of their unConstitutional bullcrap. The more we enable them, the more they’re going to take!
The President and Vice President must replace these Liberal appointed officials.
Do it the way the liberals will hate. Start up extreme vetting for every person entering the United States … period. No discrimination there!
AMEN!!!!!
Better yet, just HALT all immigration PERIOD. ISSUE NO MORE visas, doesn’t matter to whom. CANCL ALL visas issued that are not in the hands of people ALREADY in the USA. Do not accept any new refugee or asylum claims for a 3 year period…
It is page 1, line 1 in the Socialist playbook to undermine western democracies by overwhelming the existing population with immigrants with no stake in the country. It is time to stop pretending that we can work with these people. They are guilty of sedition. This is an attempt at a coup d’etat, not just against the president, but against the entire country. Enemy combatants do not deserve due process, which is what these judges have declared themselves to be. By attempting to thwart the execution of an action supported by valid law, they have committed an act of Seditious Conspiracy, 18 U.S. Code 2384.
These are the same idiot judges who would gladly stand in the way of every other right you would claim to have, such as your right to defend yourself from these terrorists trying to get in. One “right” cannot be an infringement on another. This is what we get for allowing lawyers to become judges.
I certainly wouldn’t be shocked to see these 3 same judges rull that OUR rights are no longer existent.. As they have been given to every damn other person on the planet who is NOT a US citizen..
good time to reinterpret the term ‘hanging judges’. hang ’em high!
The illogic of Derrick K Watson’s contention is palpable. Not only that it stinks.
These judges should lose their citizenship and be removed from the USA.
Impeachment of rogue Judges who violate their oaths of office by subverting both the Constitution and various Statutes, their trial, and if convicted, their imprisonment begins *when*?
Never accountable, never punished, why would they change their behavior?
The Congress needs to stop effing around and confirm Neal Gorsuch so President Trump can take this to the Supreme Court and put a STOP to this Obama-appointed activist judge LUNACY!
There IS no “right to immigrate”. If there WAS such a right, what point would it be to have borders, if we are “compelled” to let everybody in? Of course that is the OBJECTIVE of these damned globalist VERMIN–to erase our borders, one way or another and strip us of our national sovereignty! Liberal idiot judges need to stop “inventing” rights that are not in the Constitution and were NEVER intended to be!
[ Of course that is the OBJECTIVE of these damned globalist VERMIN–to erase our borders, one way or another and strip us of our national sovereignty!]
And for decades they have been working TOWARDS that end, but with Trump’s election, they were halted in their tracks. WHICH IS WHY they are using the courts to fight him tooth and claw…
President Trump should but can not ignore these pompous ***es because there are too many RINOs in the house and senate. They would not back him up and all credibility with the non affiliated voters would be lost. He would never be able to accomplish anything after that.
“They would not back him up and all credibility with the non affiliated voters would be lost. He would never be able to accomplish anything after that.”
Can tell you for a fact, If he lets this stand they own him and he is lost to us
Ignore the court, let the chips fall where they may
Jota, with as many of his cabinet appointments have STILL NOT BEEN confirmed, how can YOU still hold faith that they wlill support trump??
With 48 of them being pure dimbocraks, and at least 5 if not 10 being RINOS, imo they are doing ALL THEY CAN to stall ANY OF HIS campaign promises.. WHICH IS WHy he has had to go the route of issuing executive orders.. CAUSE IF HE relied on Congress it would be the end of the century before a damn thing got done imo…
this is just the tip oh the OBAMA shadow gov’t
This gives new meaning to the word Stupidity! These “educated” judges should be mandated to take new IQ tests because they have lost their way