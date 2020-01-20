Home » News

Adam Schiff decries Alan Dershowitz’s ‘absurdist’ Trump legal defense

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:50 am January 20, 2020
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In a preview of the Senate impeachment trial, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff tangled Sunday with constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Trump’s legal team, calling his anti-impeachment argument “absurdist.”

Mr. Dershowitz said he would argue on the Senate floor that even if everything House Democrats allege about President Trump is true, abuse of power does not constitute an impeachable offense, prompting pushback from Mr. Schiff.

“In fact, in the House made exactly the opposite argument, that abuse of power is at the center of what the framers intended an impeachable offense to be,” said Mr. Schiff on ABC’s “This Week.” “The logic of that absurdist position that’s being now adopted by the president is he could give away the state of Alaska, he could withhold execution of sanctions on Russia for interfering in the last election, to induce or coerce Russia to interfere in the next one.”

Mr. Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, countered in a separate interview by citing the argument made by then-Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Curtis during the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson in 1868.

“[Curtis] argued, very successfully, winning the case, that you needed proof of an actual crime,” said Mr. Dershowitz. “It needn’t be a statutory crime, but it has to be criminal behavior, criminal in nature. And the allegations in the Johnson case were much akin to the allegations here — abusive conduct, obstructive conduct — and that lost.”

He added, “So I am making an argument much like the argument made by the great Justice Curtis. And to call them absurdist is to, you know, insult one of the greatest jurists in American history.”

The Senate impeachment trial begins Tuesday on two articles of impeachment passed by the House stemming from Mr. Trump’s July 25 phone call urging Ukraine to investigate possible corruption involving former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Mr. Dershowitz said that he has a “limited role in the case,” acting as of counsel on the constitutional basis for impeachment and that he has no role in the “strategic decisions about witnesses or fact.”

“The argument is a strong one. The Senate should hear it. I’m privileged to be able to make it,” he said.

.@GStephanopoulos: “Is it your position that President Trump should not be impeached even if all the evidence and arguments laid out by the House are accepted as fact?” Alan Dershowitz: “That’s right.” https://t.co/cqiFPziHtO pic.twitter.com/r4HZwCF149
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 19, 2020

4 Comments

AzRep
AzRep
1:54 pm January 20, 2020 at 1:54 pm

“The Senate impeachment trial begins Tuesday on two articles of impeachment passed by the House stemming from Mr. Trump’s July 25 phone call urging Ukraine to investigate possible corruption involving former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter Biden.”

It appears to be impeachable for the above situation you would have to be a Republican,
Democrats are exempt and it’s business as usual. Sleepy Joe and his Dem cronies made that scenario perfectly clear…..

Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Harrison Peters
Harrison Peters
2:21 pm January 20, 2020 at 2:21 pm

Does anyone think that Adam Schiff really knew the word and definition of “absurdist”, or did someone teach it to him before he went on the talking head shows Sunday?

Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

fredk
fredk
2:26 pm January 20, 2020 at 2:26 pm

This claim is coming from a fool whose absurd articles of impeachment do not address any crime. Shiffhead has nothing to stand on. Obstruction of Congress is part of the president’s job, and there is no evidence of abuse of power. There is use of power to do his job. Shiffhead, his cronies, and demented co-conspirators are suffering from TDS, and can not use their brain (if they have one) to see anything but hate for President Trump. I pity them for their shortsightedness, and they will pay a price for their irrational contempt for the president. If there is anything that is a phobia, it is Trumpophobia, a totally irrational fear of President Trump, owned by the leftists.

Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Steve Zawoyski
Eagle525
2:47 pm January 20, 2020 at 2:47 pm

Democrats know well what constitutes”Abuse of Power” for they are skilled practitioners and always escape accountability by blaming Republicans and Trump for their sins.

Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

