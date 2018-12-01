Actress Anne Hathaway: My country gassed children!

Actress Anne Hathaway penned an emotional post this week slamming the U.S. government for using tear gas at the U.S.-Mexico border as a “monstrous use of force” against migrants.
“My country gassed children,” the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram. “There are no words for my horror.”
Her post Tuesday included a now-famous photo by Reuters photojournalist Kim Kyung-Hoon that showed single migrant mother Maria Lila Meza Castro and her two daughters trying to escape tear gas used by U.S. border patrol agents against a group of migrants who tried to illegally cross the border over the weekend.
Ms. Hathaway said the government’s actions deserved public “condemnation, shame, and rage.”
“To those who will immediately speak of ‘doing it the right way’, who will ‘blame the parents for putting the children in this position’, or say ‘they were storming the wall’, and ‘they were throwing rocks’: the only human response to this monstrous use of force against LEGAL asylum seekers- against children- is condemnation, shame, and rage,” she wrote on Instagram.
Ms. Hathaway also shamed Americans who continued to support President Trump.
“For those that still believe in voting for the man who recommended using lethal force on families fleeing violence and persecution: this is the policy you like?” she wrote.
hollywood empty heads spouting their democrap talking points seem to be unaware they are actually helping the president. The more they cry, the better the rest of feel. And, after all, “feelings” are all that count, right?
Why do we continue to give ink to people who have absolutely no understanding of truth or how the world actually operates? I couldn’t care less who this person is, nor what her opinion is. Stop giving these people free space in your minds. Discount them. Pray that God would help them find truth and thank Him for those with His peace and wisdom. The only reason these people are so incensed is that Trump won and their little snowflake hearts can’t stand it.
She’s only worried about the children gassed under the Trump administration, right? The ones gassed under Obama didn’t really notice anything. That was the kinder and gentler, ‘yes, we can’ tear gas.
But I am sure she still supports the American hating O! My advice: Once you become aware of how things are, before spouting off against a president or political party you have been brainwashed to hate, do some real, let me stress again, real, research on the political party and the ex president you think can do no wrong. I for one am very tired of this trend to place all the countries woes on the people who voted for President Trump. Stop it! You claim to be tolerant and believe in free speech, then back up your words with action, as in agree to disagree and stop crying, shouting and finger-pointing when someone doesn’t share your POV. The real division in this country was started and is kept active by the Liberal elites and media, their words and ideals are shoved into every inch of the net, filtered into the apparent empty minds of liberal followers and then anger and more finger-pointing happens, followed by a mob mentality that has no trouble hurting others because they disagree, all because of hatred of anything you disagree with. Wise up, you folks are part of the problem. Stop. While Hollywood and others say very stupid things so they can feel better, those same very stupid opinions cause great harm and division.
Well, WHY wasn’t your hair standing on end, when Obama did the same thing???? Hypocrisy!!!!!
My question is. Why did/does the Washington Times, and GOPUSA give Miz Hathaway and her ilk, kith, and kin a vehicle to spout their inane drivel..