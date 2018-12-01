Actress Anne Hathaway: My country gassed children!

Actress Anne Hathaway penned an emotional post this week slamming the U.S. government for using tear gas at the U.S.-Mexico border as a “monstrous use of force” against migrants.

“My country gassed children,” the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram. “There are no words for my horror.”

Her post Tuesday included a now-famous photo by Reuters photojournalist Kim Kyung-Hoon that showed single migrant mother Maria Lila Meza Castro and her two daughters trying to escape tear gas used by U.S. border patrol agents against a group of migrants who tried to illegally cross the border over the weekend.

Ms. Hathaway said the government’s actions deserved public “condemnation, shame, and rage.”

“To those who will immediately speak of ‘doing it the right way’, who will ‘blame the parents for putting the children in this position’, or say ‘they were storming the wall’, and ‘they were throwing rocks’: the only human response to this monstrous use of force against LEGAL asylum seekers- against children- is condemnation, shame, and rage,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ms. Hathaway also shamed Americans who continued to support President Trump.

“For those that still believe in voting for the man who recommended using lethal force on families fleeing violence and persecution: this is the policy you like?” she wrote.

