Actor Peter Fonda: Barron Trump should be ‘ripped’ from Melania, placed in ‘cage with pedophiles’

Actor Peter Fonda delivered a profane Twitter rant against President Trump’s immigration policies Wednesday morning, saying the president’s 12-year-old son Barron should be taken from his mother and placed in a “cage with pedophiles.”
Mr. Fonda, the younger brother of actress and liberal activist Jane Fonda, was responding to Tuesday’s joint White House press briefing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen. In a now-deleted tweet, the “Easy Rider” star said Ms. Nielson should be put in a cage naked and “whipped by passersby while being filmed.”
In subsequent tweets that have also since been deleted, Mr. Fonda said Ms. Sanders’ children should be taken away and the president’s youngest son should be stripped from first lady Melania Trump and put in a cage with pedophiles.
“We should rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles and see if his mother will stand up against the giant a—hole she is married to,” he wrote in all caps.
He also encouraged followers to dig up the names of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, “surround their homes” in protest and harass their children at school.
“We should hack the system, get the addresses of the ICE agents [Customs and Border Protection] agents and surround their homes in protest. We should find out what schools their children go to and surround the schools in protest. These agents are doing this cuz they want to do it. They like doing this,” he added. “We don’t have to take the agents kids, we only need to surround their schools and scare the s—t out of them and worry the f—k out of the agents from CBE ICE and regular border patrol agents. We need to scare the f—k out of them! Need to make their children worry now.”
Fonda makes excuses in ‘apology’ to the Trump family.
“I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television. Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far. It was wrong and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused.”
Mr. Fonda, 78, is a two-time Oscar nominated actor who most recently appeared as Buck Murphy in the 2018 comedy film “You Can’t Say No.”
The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., slammed Mr. Fonda as a “sick individual.”
Peter Fonda, like all liberals is satan / the devil. Hey Peter, what happened to the inclusiveness and diversity you liberals believe in?
Peter Fonda is a has been.
Peter Fonda should be punched in the mouth until he chokes to death on his teeth.
Gee, I want to stop the Hollywood elite from saying such vulgar stuff, but they can’t because they think they are better than the majority of Americans. They are not. They are not relative at all. Just the Communist liberal trash that seems to get into the news. They are the MINORITY.
We, the middle class are the MAJORITY.
Peter Fonda is a senile old man who been on drugs too long. I hope the secret service pays this old fool a visit
Well, he HAS done enough drugs to kill Keith Richards over the years. That stuff catches up to you. Frankly, I’m surprised he’s still alive…
Just needed attention like him and his traitor sister both sold country out and had enough balls to take the rewards , besides his brain is toast
News Flash
No money for his movie or any of the others from Hollywood.
Lots of John Wayne and Randolph Scott movies to watch.
Also who really cares about washed up old and young actors who are not Patriots.
Keep paying all those wonderful taxes in CA.
Hit the nail on the head! These brain fart individuals are not even thinking on where these illegals are to go! The flood of so called “dreamers and toddlersl” are displacing American children! Just thing about it, the basics, a classroom holds a number of children (30 to 40 ?) so the flock of toddlers and children will be seated first before legal citizens children! So where do the Americans children go, and can’t Americans have a “dream”?
Well brother like sister Hanoi Jane, Peter is nothing but a real piece of work. Hanoi Jane should of been shot/hung by the neck until dead for what she did to the American soldiers of Vietnam now veterans of Vietnam. She is one pathetic unAmerican piece of work and her brother Peter is now not much better and Peter if you don’t like the law of the land have it change which our President is trying to get Congress to do and your scumbag left wing pathetic democrats don’t want to they care less about illegal and their kids only illegal votes and more people to put into their slave nation to use and abuse. Peter you are now scum of the earth along with your democrat unAmerican elected idiots. You people are pathetic and really don’t deserve to live in this most wonderful country the USA.
This should end Peter Fonda’s career! Reprehensible! Disgusting!
Especially since he had all the facts wrong. Obama, Bush and Clinton operated in the same way. Obama’s administration had children in handcuffs back in 2014 with pictures to prove it.
What career? He hasn’t had one in years! He is as disgusting as Hanoi Jane, his sister. No
one will pay any attention to him or her any longer. He is hungry for publicity.
Thanks to Fonda for giving us such a good look into the liberal mind. He shows us just how sick liberalism really is.
What is wrong with these people with big Twitter accounts? They think of more evil to do upon people… look how their minds work…disgusting and vile plans. So, an immigrant child is more valuable than any other child? more evil will produce good to those you think you care about?
How hypocritical, how biased, how illogical, how cruel to wish evil and pain on anyone…these people are emotionally disturbed and with no ethical foundation for peace, charity or compassion. To claim they are compassionate about a situation that is full of puff and one-sided information and from that interpolate that the whole earth of conservatives should be scourged shows a very low moral aptitude….what a shame our society is so divided – let’s solve the issue kindly and with compassion – not with hate and vitriol that fans the flames of hatred!
Gruber Fonda wants to gain access to Baron as one of those pedophiles…
If this is where your mind takes you when you hear of injustices; if your solution to ‘fixing’ a problem is to torture people, to threaten law officers and their children; if you are willing to posit idea that it is alright to put a child in harms way with pedophiles (and you even put your name to it); YOU are one exceptionally sick person. YOU are infinitely more horrible than anyone who is involved in the current situation with illegal immigrant children. YOU need to see a psychologist or psychiatrist to delve into why you suggest torture and physical harm to children and adults. This is one VERY, VERY sick man and anyone who supported or said ‘yes’ to his rant is also incredibly sick.
Totally.
Peter Fonda tweets out that Barron Trump should be thrown into a cage with Paedophiles. He also says that Kirstjen Nielsen should be publicly stripped, raped and then flogged. Other Democrats are threatening to kill the children of Republican lawmakers.
For God’s sake, what is wrong with the Left in this country? How low can these people go?
I didn’t think it was possible to lower the bar any further but they continue to do so…???
It is the well guarded political and hollyweird elites who make statements like this which in turn only encourage those who are truly violent and mentally ill to commit violent acts against innocents…..like Steve Scalise and many others.
You cannot unring that bell, little Peter. You said it. Now you just enjoy your visit from the Secret Service and hopefully prosecution and jail time.
Kudos to Mrs. Trump for reporting this to the Secret Service. People like this need to be held accountable for their words and actions.
Perhaps this should get done. But, with certain other parameters. First, the cage should not be filled with pedophiles. It should be filled with hungry wild boars. Second, it is Fonda who should be put in the cage with them, not some child who is innocent of any malice. Then the video should begin, and then end with some sleepy boars who are full of lunch. Post that on youtube and see what happens.
Hanoi Peter (maybe Mexico City Peter), father of Hanoi Jane, has now proven that his stupidity was passed to his daughter. Both of them need to ostracized from American society. They are both traitors, proven by their actions, and words.
Jane’s Father was HenryFonda, and he was liberalised as well… Peter had been republican, but drank the koolaid
These leftists claim they care for the kids and women—-Lying bunch of vulgar hippocrites
And “NO” Jackass!! An apology is issued AFTER people realized just how horrible your comment was–you meant it
Another has been , worthless , ineffective {no matter what the Media portrays} ACTOR
paid for memorising words
now, maybe paid for heaping the same filth other Thespians have been uttering of late
apologise Pete?? won’t work, you rang that Bell SO Hard! what did you expect; that the rest of us live in a vacuum and don’t bother to find out the truth around us?
go hold hands with your sister
The minds of these left wing types is a hateful place.
This is not a liberal or conservative rant. These are vile rants filled with hate. NO child should ever be mistreated. I don’t care how passionate you are about something, you absolutely can not sink so low and make sickening comments about someone’s child.
Mr. Fonda needs to get his head out of celebrity ville USA and fight for America instead of his defunked party. This picture that he has in his mind was taken in 2014 under Obama’s watch. But don’t expect a liberal to learn anything. They just post hate and nonsense.
Has-been piece of trash!