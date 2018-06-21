Actor Peter Fonda: Barron Trump should be ‘ripped’ from Melania, placed in ‘cage with pedophiles’

Peter Fonda, brother of Jane, wants to throw 12 yr. old Barron Trump into cage full of pedophiles.

Actor Peter Fonda delivered a profane Twitter rant against President Trump’s immigration policies Wednesday morning, saying the president’s 12-year-old son Barron should be taken from his mother and placed in a “cage with pedophiles.”

Mr. Fonda, the younger brother of actress and liberal activist Jane Fonda, was responding to Tuesday’s joint White House press briefing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen. In a now-deleted tweet, the “Easy Rider” star said Ms. Nielson should be put in a cage naked and “whipped by passersby while being filmed.”

In subsequent tweets that have also since been deleted, Mr. Fonda said Ms. Sanders’ children should be taken away and the president’s youngest son should be stripped from first lady Melania Trump and put in a cage with pedophiles.

“We should rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles and see if his mother will stand up against the giant a—hole she is married to,” he wrote in all caps.

He also encouraged followers to dig up the names of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, “surround their homes” in protest and harass their children at school.

“We should hack the system, get the addresses of the ICE agents [Customs and Border Protection] agents and surround their homes in protest. We should find out what schools their children go to and surround the schools in protest. These agents are doing this cuz they want to do it. They like doing this,” he added. “We don’t have to take the agents kids, we only need to surround their schools and scare the s—t out of them and worry the f—k out of the agents from CBE ICE and regular border patrol agents. We need to scare the f—k out of them! Need to make their children worry now.”

Fonda makes excuses in ‘apology’ to the Trump family.

“I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television. Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far. It was wrong and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused.”

Mr. Fonda, 78, is a two-time Oscar nominated actor who most recently appeared as Buck Murphy in the 2018 comedy film “You Can’t Say No.”

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., slammed Mr. Fonda as a “sick individual.”

