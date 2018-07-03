CNN’s Acosta slams Fox News as ‘state-supported media,’ Trump’s ‘MAGAphone’

CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday slammed Fox News as “state-supported media” that serves as a mouthpiece for the Trump administration.
Speaking to CNN’s “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter, Mr. Acosta fired back at criticism from Fox News pundits who accused him of attention-seeking for regularly shouting questions at President Trump during inopportune moments. Mr. Acosta said conservatives pick on him because they no longer have Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
“The president and Fox News, they don’t have Barack Obama around anymore,” Mr. Acosta, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, said. “They don’t have Hillary Clinton. Although they go after her a lot. They replaced Obama and Hillary. They need somebody to attack. I think that we’ve sort of filled that role.
“There are folks on the conservative side, I refer to them affectionately as the ‘MAGAphone.’ They by and large just echo what the president wants to hear and what he wants to say. We see that a lot happening over on Fox News,” he added.
Mr. Acosta made headlines last week after he shouted at the president asking if he would stop labeling the media the “enemy of the people” in light of the Capital Gazette newspaper shooting. Conservative commentators have blasted the tactic as grandstanding.
“Listen, if they want to send me to hell, I’ll still be shouting at the devil,” Mr. Acosta said Sunday. “We have a job to do. I’ve said this times before and I’ll say it again. They can kick us out of the briefing room, they can kick us out of the White House. We’re still going to do our jobs. And my attitude is that we fill a necessary role in our democracy. The rest of the world is watching us.”
Mr. Acosta warned that the relationship between Fox News and the White House is altering the American idea of a free press.
“We have what I would consider to be a system of state-supported media,” he said. “You have a White House, a president that lends so much support to one individual news network which gives them beneficial coverage, that it has changed the nature of what we view as being our system of delivering the news in this country.”
Just think what would happen if they told the Truth and just the Facts.
Hell will freeze over before these loons do that!
He needs to look in the mirror. Him and his liberal media friends have been the talking points and push for the progressive liberals for many many years now. That includes for all Democrats and especially the criminal Obama administration. The conservatives have finally gotten someone to get behind now in Trump and liberals can not stand it because they are slowly loosing their supporters on the left that are finally waking up to the bias in the mainstream media. They see the media doing everything in their power to take down the right and Christians. Any one that subjectively looks at the media reporting can see that Fox News is much closer to neutral unbiased reporting then all the other main stream media. Yes everyone agrees that fox news generally is supportive of the Trump administration but their reporting is much closer to unbiased reporting then the main stream media has been in over twenty years. In the last five years or so the mainstream media has been so biased that if that was the only place one would get the news they would have no idea what was really happening in the world !!!
Spell much?
Racecar:
Somewhere, Acosta, acting again like a petulant, spoiled, brat, has taken the idea that the White House briefings are really “The Jim Acosta Show”.
He is only one of a group. Not the big “Kahuna” he thinks he is. His bad manners not only show his personal lack of breeding, but also his employers lack of control.
I’m very surprised he’s still a member of the press corps. I would have thrown him out long before this !
So would I have. Heck, a good 40% of the idiots in there, i’d remove press credentials from had i the power..
Racecar, That’s why for years people here, have been calling them the propaganda wing of the DNC, NOT the main stream media!
He needs to look in the mirror. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS were all state supported media under Obama
And they, especially costa, have been severely against President Trump even before he was elected, in nazi fashioned lock step with the democrats.
What a wuss this jerk is.
Hence why Sanders and the white house need to grow a pair and KICK HIM THE HELL OUT..
Oh this is so sad that Obama could not finish destroying America after his two terms but he gave it his best shot with support from George Soros,but the good news is he replaced Jimmy Carter as the worst President ever.
Acosta represents Pravda, the DNC outlet.
Alinsky tactic: always accuse your opponents of doing what you do.
Acosta did exactly that.
First of all, newsman, we’re not a democracy. You can keep saying it – not going to make it true.
“You have a White House, a president that lends so much support to one individual news network which gives them beneficial coverage, that it has changed the nature of what we view as being our system of delivering the news in this country.”
And your “system of delivering news” is to have CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, etc. lying to us every single day? No thanks, had enough of your bs for a lifetime.
Damn, they love slipping that term “Democracy” in. Good catch.
That imo is because, they feel they’ve enough useful idiots, being manufactured in the indoctrination centers formerly known as schools, that they WILL eventually have a majority. AND in a true democracy that’s all that counts..
I agree with Conservative in Hawaii. I mean, Good Lord. Has this idiot Acosta not heard the phrase “pot calling the kettle black”? He and his ilk don’t really need to attend the briefing at the White House anyway, since they make up their own “facts” as a rule. I actually used to watch CNN before ‘08. After that the MSM was just a foot race to see who could kiss the community organizer in chiefs *** first and most often. They are the gold standard for BS in the media now.
Conservative in Hawaii: I wholly agree with your position. I’m just wondering, given Hawaii’s notable “far-left” position (geographic pun intended), and your conservative views, how come you’ve managed not to have your neighbors vote you off the island years ago.
Hawaii typically makes both Seattle and San Francisco look conservative by comparison.
Maybe because they can’t vote him off the island (like in Survivor!)
Doug V – as you might surmise, my geographic (and state’s political) position has been mentioned to me a couple of times.
I was raised in Vermont, another bastion of left-ward think, so I’ve encountered similar issues before. And, being a Yankees fan, amid all the Red Sox heartbreak, has shown me a path to living amongst the “challenged”.
I would have to challenge you on your assertion re: Seattle and, especially, SF. Because it’s a bit harder to sneak into Hawaii than it is California, we don’t have the sanctuary city, or crime issues, associated with those places. But, of course, being that it is dominated by liberals, we are starting to be inundated by the homeless. In their incessant need to “appear” to please everyone, democrats end up just kicking the can down the road rather than solving problems. In the 39+ years that I have been here, under near total democrat control (we once had a Republican governor when the libs must have been at a peak of their self-loathing), it’s laughable to me that they can’t solve the most basic issues. You (should) know you need a change when you can’t get things done even with no (okay, token) opposition.
But, on a brighter note, other than our elected officials, the people are very nice and accommodating to my diverse ideas. And the winters are a tad milder than I encountered in my youth.
This fool doesn’t realize we see him as Obama and Clinton, a fake! He lies and slants stories to support his agenda. He believes in failed policies and making America last. The only way he can make headlines is to shout and be obnoxious, he has no content of value. Conservatives are not allowed a voice or an opinion on a channel and we can’t be reported on fairly or the station is “state supported” media, like CNN is not! What a moron this man is. We girls had a term for him in high school “Loser” w/ a capital “L”.
“You have a White House, a president that lends so much support to one individual news network which gives them beneficial coverage, that it has changed the nature of what we view as being our system of delivering the news in this country.”
As opposed to Barack Obama who received beneficial coverage from all other networks, while Fox was systematically attacked for not falling into line (see James Rosen).
Acosta is a blabbering fool and anyone paying attention sees his bafoonery as a smear on the butt of the press.
And didn’t obama try to BAR Fox news for a little bit?? I forget.
After a brief spike in viewership after the 2016 election, CNN has returned to the cellar
No wonder Acosta hates Fox News so much – Fox’s ratings outstrip CNN and MSNBC combined. The Food Network now has a bigger audience than CNN
I’ll take Guy Fiere over Jim Acosta anytime
The truth is, CNN’s international viewership is wat keeps the network afloat – it’s US operation is a loss leader. If CNN didn’t have a monopoly at the airports, they would really be irrelevant
OMG the media has for over 40 years not abided by their 1st amendment dictum to report the news & be a watchdog for the people & instead they give their opinions and are an arm of the liberal America hating socialist left! Acosta is delusional & a true ***!
CNN lost their state sponsor on January 20, 2017.
Democrats destroyed evidence, yet again, got caught, and pretend to be outraged.
Acosta is upset.
Life is good.
Acosta’s daffynition of “state-supported media” — media not part of DNC-propaganda-ministry (which Commie Numpties Network epitomises)!
Heck, i think the commie lovers network, is the head of that propaganda ministry!
Fake news CNN has joined the bottom ranks of MSNBC as a very poorly rated Democrat paid for propaganda machine that holds very little merit of trustworthiness.
CNN should have its license permanently revoked for spreading intentional misinformation to the pubic and should be sued out of business for slander.
I honestly believe CNN’s REPLACED msnbc at the bottom!
That claim by Costa is rich. For how long have the big three networks been an arm of the Democratic Party (ie Deep State)? Look at the vast numbers of people working for these networks who at one time were part of the Democratic Party. Costa is delusional.
The Leftist media and the Commucrat Party are an INCESTUOUS ball of snakes, stephenjg. Have you seen the list of people in the “mainstream” media–including MANY network execs who decide what is and is NOT news–who are either married or related to high officials in the DNC? It’s an eye-opener, for sure, and certainly explains why the majority of media are TOTALLY in the tank for the Commucrats are little more than DNC-provided SCRIPT-readers! They’re ALL one big happy, INCESTUOUS family!
News Flash, Jim it is not APRIL FOOLS DAY , except for YOU.
I thought this was Independence Day Week where we fly our FLAGS and give thanks to God for our Founders and Our PATRIOTS that are in far off lands keeping us safe.
The reason FOX is our most watched Television is because we get the whole story with all perspectives. Who watches you ? , you are a embarrassment to America with you cry baby rants and screams in the WH Press Room. Does your MAMA know what you do for a living???
woftam, he told his mamma that he played piano in a brothel, because he didn’t want her to know he was REALLY a propaganda SHILL for the anti-American COMMUNIST News Network!
FNC Ratings = Top
CNN Ratings = Bottom
Acosta = Boo-hoo
IIRC Fox’s ratings have beaten out CNN for LONG BEFORE Trump ever even considered to run for office..
The communist liberal media can not stand it that there is an outlet which allows another side of the story to be told.
If Accostyou thinks Fox is a conservative megaphone for Trump, then he has never listened to Shepard Smith’s so-called news segment, or Neil Cavuto’s, or heard Juan Williams on The Five. He has apparently never seen Jorge Ramos or a host of other liberals on Fox which are given opportunities on a daily basis to give their positions.
Now, I don’t watch CNN, so perhaps they have real conservatives on their programs on a regular basis, as does Fox…but somehow I doubt it.
Liberal morons (I know, I repeat myself) make up lies so fast I can’t keep up with them. And this bum at CNN has the gall to put down Fox? Oh yeah Acosta, as mentioned by others here, we are NOT a democracy. Idjit.
If Acosta’s brain was as big as his ego, he would be a force to be reckoned with. But that is hardly the case. Acosta wants to make the news about Acosta as much as possible. By his antics, Acosta is really saying, “Look at ME–the great CNN NEWS reporter. If you won’t LOOK at me and give me the attention I deserve, I’ll jump up and down and scream irrelevant questions at inappropriate times to keep those cameras focused on me, me, ME!”
And when he isn’t doing the above, he is making up or REPEATING unverified, SCURRILOUS LIES and rumors about Pres. Trump, his family, or his staff as “news”–whatever he can FIND that might reflect negatively on our President, which is the ONLY “message”–other than how great HE is–that Acosta cares to convey.
It’s honestly surprising he can actually keep his head aloft, with the size of his ego..
From the article above: “They by and large just echo what the president wants to hear and what he wants to say. We see that a lot happening over on Fox News,” he added. “We have what I would consider to be a system of state-supported media,” he said. Hey Jim Acosta, you and your Clinton News Network aka The Communist News Network said nothing during the Obama the communist Presidency, with regard to Benghazi, the IRS scandal, the VA scandal, Fast and Furious, spying on reporters like James Rosen at Fox and Sharyl Atkisson (going into their computers, e-mails etc), spying on Congress including DemoRATS, weaponizing the DOJ, the FBI, the State Department and the IRS. Jim, you and your network said nothing about Hillary and her e-mail server, how she and her cohorts destroyed evidence. Jim, you and your network said nothing about Uranium One. So I have come to the conclusion, that you and your Network, Jim are “state run” aka run by communists!
Well, backpacker, that’s because if they had dared question The Great Eared One about those things, he would have tried to ban THEM from the White House Press Briefing Room the SAME way he tried to ban FOX, and cut FOX out of the information loop, and slammed and mocked FOX for reporting the TRUTH every chance he got. And this ACOSTA–showboating, narcissistic little pretty boy that he is–has the GALL to try to smear FOX by accusing them of being “state-sponsored media,” when CNN did nothing but hump Obama’s leg like besotted dogs ALL the time he was in the White House? CNN is and HAS been the PRAVDA of the Loony Left for DECADES, and because of their blatant leftist bias, are virtually USELESS as a source of actual news. Any story they can’t spin or lie about to favor the Left, they simply ignore and don’t report at all!
Jim Acosta a lowly Hispanic reporter hasn’t gotten what he was after “Recognition” and Fox gave it to him reporting on his stupid antics. This bum is with the worst network ever CNN and when he gets fired he’ll never get a job again with another Network, even MSNBC. The guy is basically a jerk, just pulling his junk everyday. He is done, over, cooked, say adios Jimmez.
I wish so much that his credentials would be removed from the White House press corps. He would never let the truth stand in his way. CNN is famous for inventing news anyway, so he really doesn’t need to be in the White House anyway. Lies are easy for them to do. CNN is not fake news, it’s Lying News…
There’s times i just wish someone had the power, to not only remove their press credentials to the white house, but YANK them period from all those on CNN and MSNBC.. EVEN their FCC license to air!
Wikileaks PROVED it was CNN and the Main Stream Media who were actually colluding with the DNC ….. Where’s his criticism of that ??? Oh ya …..
Fox was there long before Trump ran and became president.
Yes, and they were kicking CNN’S sorry, Leftist propaganda-shill FANNY in the ratings long before Trump ran and became President, too! I guess this narcissistic little LOONY TOON forgot that part! CNN’s ratings CONTINUE to slide toward the basement because all they do is lie and spew Commucrat propaganda 24/7, and most people now understand they are USELESS as an actual source of NEWS.
Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter – now there is an echo chamber of distortion, bias and lies!
Both have a massive echo chamber between their ears…
This egomaniacal little Leftist LOON needs to sit down and SHUT UP. This is definitely a pot and kettle situation–with this useless PROPAGANDA HACK who does nothing but read propaganda scripts provided by the DNC and make up LIES aobut Pres. Trump 24/7. Where were his cries of “state-sponsored news” when CNN was Obama’s go-to media because they fawned all over him like the useless leftist sycpohants they are, and reported whatever LIES HE TOLD as “news?”
Acosta is just butt-hurt because Pres. Trump and his staff interfere with his efforts to make the news all about Acosta.
ACOSTA has his little panties in a TERRIBLE wad because Pres. Trump and his staff don’t recognize his greatness. He has the GALL to accuse FOX of being the MAGAphone? that’s only because in HIS little world, MAGA stands for “Make Acosta Great Again!”
Acosta: “Listen, if they want to send me to hell, I’ll still be shouting at the devil,” Mr. Acosta said Sunday. “We have a job to do. I’ve said this times before and I’ll say it again. They can kick us out of the briefing room, they can kick us out of the White House. We’re still going to do our jobs. And my attitude is that we fill a necessary role in our democracy. The rest of the world is watching us.”
Well, if THAT isn’t the most virtue-signaling, self-serving, STEAMING PILE of BS I’ve ever heard! If he and other “news reporters” on CNN were doing their “jobs”, FOX NEWS probably never would have got off the ground. But they became and REMAIN the NUMBER ONE cable news network because they report NEWS instead of reading COMMUNIST propaganda, and making up lies about Conservatives, Christians, and any President who is not a Leftist LOON. So their COMMENTATORS support Pres. Trump. So WHAT? They just report the TRUTH about what he is doing and trying to do, which is more than I can say for the LIARS and Propaganda SHILLS at CNN!
What Acosta doesn’t get is, he is NOT supposed to be a “commentator.” If he wants to BE a commentator, then he should get himself a political commentary show and do THAT. Shep Smith on FOX is gulty of this too, but even HE is more truthful in reporting news than ACOSTA and CNN! What ACOSTA does is interject his OWN opinions and political bias (not to mention his CONSTANT self-aggrandizement!), and try to pass that off as “news.” In doing so, twists and distorts everything he reports, making him virtually USELESS as a source of actual news.
And what exactly IS his job? BEING THE shill for the commucrats?
When did the so called ”forth estate” get to become the forth arm of our government? I’ve heard more than one “reporter” say recently their job is to hold government officials accountable for their actions. Reporter, journalists, analysts, critics, judge; the craft seems to have morphed from just reporting to their readers what has happened into judging those who set it in motion, and doing it with a bias they sy doesn’t exist. Reporting like law enforcement should be straight forward and……..honest!