ACLU ‘stands with’ anti-Israel Sharia advocate Linda Sarsour

The American Civil Liberties Union is doubling down on its endorsement of a radical anti-Israel, pro-Sharia law advocate who recently called for a “Jihad” against President Donald Trump.

Last August, the ACLU published a piece by Ali Gharib, a far-left anti-Israel blogger, which praised Linda Sarsour, portraying her as a latter-day civil right activist.

The article was largely ignored until Sarsour publicly declared “Jihad” against President Trump at an Islamic Society of North America convention.

“I hope, that when we stand up to those who oppress our communities, that Allah accepts from us that as a form of Jihad, that we are struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad in the Middle East or on the other side of the world, but here in the United States of America,” Sarsour said.



In the days following her comments at the Islamic Society convention, the ACLU’s 2016 profile of Sarsour drew attention on social media, with critics questioning the organization’s support for Sarsour given her comments vis-à-vis the president, as well as past statements attacking Zionism and the Jewish state, and her vitriolic comments aimed at female critics of Sharia law.

Sarsour once praised Arab stone-throwers in Judea and Samaria, calling their attacks “The definition of courage”. She also expressed her disgust for Zionism, calling it “creepy”, and dismissed anti-Semitism, saying it doesn’t “exactly compare” with Islamophobia.

In 2011, Sarsour mused about sexually mutilating Sharia law critics Brigitte Gabriel and Ayaan Hirsi Ali, saying they “don’t deserve to be women” in tweet she later erased.

This April, Sarsour drew further criticism after she shared the stage with Rasmea Odeh, the terrorist bomber responsible for the murder of two Jews in a 1970 supermarket bombing. During the April 2nd event in Chicago with Odeh, Sarsour praised the terrorist, saying she was “honored and privileged to be here in this space, and honored to be on this stage with Rasmea.”

Nevertheless, on Tuesday the ACLU said it would continue to “stand with” Sarsour.

Responding to a pro-Hillary Clinton Twitter user with the handle “ViveLaResistance” who said she could not donate to the ACLU due to their support for Sarsour, the ACLU responded writing: “Sorry to lose your donation but we still stand with Linda Sarsour. #IStandWithLinda”.

“She fights for civil rights and civil liberties,” the ACLU continued, linking to their 2016 profile of Sarsour.

