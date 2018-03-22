“ACLU: Shield illegal immigrants from deportation by not enforcing low-level crimes”

Civil rights groups said Wednesday that sanctuary city policies aren’t enough to thwart President Trump and called on state and local governments to stop enforcing what they deemed low-level crimes in order to keep immigrants off the Trump administration’s radar altogether.
A report for the Century Foundation, a liberal think tank, and the Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union says that even in places where localities have refused to cooperate with deportation efforts, illegal immigrants are spotted by federal authorities when they show up in databases after arrests.
The answer, the groups said, is for local police to stop arresting immigrants — particularly those who are also racial, religious or sexual minorities — with crimes such as drug offenses, driving without a license, larceny and trespassing.
“In Trump’s America, immigrants have ample reason to fear that any interaction with the criminal legal system will result in the initiation of deportation proceedings against them,” the report said.
Another option is to reduce criminal penalties so legal immigrants convicted of offenses don’t rise to the level of being targets for deportation, the advocates said.
Denver has already done just that by cutting the sentences for some offenses to a maximum of 364 days rather than a full year. That change of a single day drops those offenders lower on the federal deportation priority list.
Prosecutors and judges have also cooperated in some cases, allowing immigrants to plead to lesser crimes in order to make them less likely targets for deportation.
The state’s attorney in Baltimore has a policy encouraging prosecutorial discretion to help immigrants avoid deportation. Brooklyn’s district attorney has a similar policy and brought in immigration lawyers to help prosecutors understand the decisions they were making and how they would appear to deportation officers.
Jessica Vaughan, policy studies director at the Center for Immigration Studies, called the effort absurd. She said it would create a more lenient set of rules for illegal immigrants, effectively discriminating against citizens.
“This is opening a new front in the open borders advocacy war on immigration enforcement. It’s outrageous and dangerous,” she said.
She also warned of other consequences.
In Washington state, a policy signed this year by Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, barred authorities from making inquiries to state databases using Social Security numbers — a move meant to protect illegal immigrants. But KOMONews.com reported this week that police say they can’t even run numbers from traffic stops, meaning “dangerous criminals” who give false identities could go free.
One police official told KOMONews that not using Social Security numbers could also harm firearms purchase background checks because those numbers sometimes flag barred buyers when name checks don’t.
The battle between immigrant rights groups and federal immigration agencies has raged for years. The Obama administration perfected a system in which fingerprints taken during local police bookings were sent to the FBI, which shared information with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, paving the way for more deportations.
Mr. Trump’s get-tough approach has put a finer point on the feud, particularly after he demanded better cooperation in holding illegal immigrants for deportation.
A number of states and localities politically opposed to the Trump administration seized on that issue, vowing obstruction as a way of underscoring a broader distaste for the president.
More than 400 counties adopted more lenient sanctuary policies last year, according to a study in January by the Immigrant Legal Resource Center.
California led the way by enacting three laws to thwart deportation efforts by federal immigration authorities.
The report Wednesday by the ACLU and Century Foundation called on states and localities to go beyond immigration. It said the best way to obstruct Mr. Trump and to protect vulnerable communities is to stop pursuing so many crimes.
The report in particular attacked the “broken windows” approach to policing, which argues that enforcing laws against small crimes prevents bigger crimes from occurring. The policy has been credited with major public safety gains, though civil rights advocates say it also has disproportionately landed minorities in the criminal justice system.
The report warned localities to limit cooperation in intelligence-gathering or joint missions with federal authorities, including anti-gang and anti-terrorism task forces.
Those task forces are used to unfairly target minorities, the Century Foundation report argued.
Even policing tools such as license plate readers, surveillance cameras and cellphone trackers can be harnessed to create a glut of data that “has left the door open to federal agents rummaging around in the private comings and goings of residents of cities and towns across the country,” the report says.
Localities are urged to put controls on the information they gather and how it can be accessed by federal agencies.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Calling (havent-)A-CLU a “civil rights organisation” is an oxymoron — it’s never even had the civility of my 3-years-old nephew (in full-blown tantrum-mode) nor has it ever represented the rights of any Americans!
Yet more insanity from the ANTI_American commie lovers union…
I wonder, would they be so equally ‘inspired’ to ask for AMERICAN Citizens to get so shielded? NO.
“Prosecutorial discretion” is a phrase that should strike fear in us all.
They don’t call it the American Criminal Liberties Union for nothing. Words do not exits which can adequately describe how corrupt and depraved these putrid communist monsters really are.
Seriously?….so I guess if the crime isn’t “too bad”, then the law shouldn’t be enforced because people who aren’t supposed to be here to begin with might be deported? How disgusting.
This is open treason against this nation in my book and should be dealt with as such.
Yet more proof liberals CARE NOT ABOUT following the law…
The main function of any government is to protect its citizens.
Now we’re purposely NOT protecting our citizens and instead protecting the illegal invaders.
Mexico is waging a stealth war against the USA, and there is no lack of traitors on the Left who will give aid and comfort to the enemy, but especially to the detriment of our own citizens.
We’ve been working so hard trying to prevent Obama’s plan to start another Civil War from working, but the Libs are working through the night to make sure it happens.
Don’t let them take your guns. The day after you let them have your guns, the war will start.
Soo, now it will be up to citizens to shoot these criminals. Don’t you just love the criminal demoRats. They will do anything to hurt honest citizens. Stop voting for demoRats!
“Judge says presidency doesn’t make Trump immune to defamation lawsuit:
‘No one is above the law’”
Hummm…..
“ACLU: Shield illegal immigrants from deportation by not enforcing low-level crimes”
“The answer, the groups said, is for local police to stop arresting immigrants — particularly those who are also racial, religious or sexual minorities — with crimes such as drug offenses, driving without a license, larceny and trespassing.”
1. Being in our country illegally = OK.
2. Selling illegal drugs = OK
3. Driving without a license or insurance = OK
4. Larceny, robbing, shoplifting, stealing = OK
5. Trespassing, squatting/living in your garage = OK
Now just let ANY U.S. citizen attempt to commit these crimes!
GO STRAIGHT TO JAIL!
You forgot murder.
scruffy all very good points but you left out murder and manslaughter.
thanks for your service.
according to these morons, the demented democRATS, the loony liberals.. the laws are only meant for citizens to obey. the illegal aliens are being held above our laws and above the citizens… these morons care more about taking care of the illegals than they do about the welfare and safety of the American citizens.. the morons have totally destroyed the meaning and value of being a citizen
Don’t forget “democrat governors illegally ignoring FEDERAL immigration law, weaponizing police in their districts to attack law abiding citizens..
This is yet another example of why it is so important for the justice dept. to begin arresting mayors, governors, etc. who are refusing to enforce our laws. Now, mr. sessions……….
I’d go so far as to SHUTDOWN THE ACLU itself, for effectively encouraging law breaking.
So now in the COMMUNIST la la lands of liberals there are two protected classes of people their rulers and illegals, the rest of the hard workin poor and middle class are still subject to their laws while the illegals will be free to rob rape and plunder all in the name of social justice so they cant be deported for the same crimes you will be incarcerated for …its Omerice 2.0
More proof the liberals are wanting anarchy.
The ACLU was founded by communists. The ACLU also supports showing children being raped on the internet and then letting the child molester go. So in essence, the ACLU is a criminal organization as they are an accessory to child molestation. With regard to the lawlessness going on in these sanctuary cities and states, Jeff Sessions is a do nothing Attorney General. Sessions should be sending Federal Marshals in to arrest the politicians and police officials who shelter the illegal aliens. This will never happen, as Sessions is incompetent.
What I am getting from this is the ACLU wants to create a new “CLASS” of residents where some laws do not apply. One problem with that position is we have spent many years getting all people in the US to be EQUAL in the eyes of the law. The next problem that position is that if we do not enforce the laws of this country, why even have them in the first place. It is not logical for a citizen to be arrested for doing the same thing as a visitor to this country. If that visitor is violating our immigration laws, then those immigration laws should also apply to the situation.
It already seems laws don’t apply to illegal invaders. The ACLU is just wanting that codified in writing.
Of course, this is seditious talk. Isn’t the Anti Civil Law Unit (ACLU) getting federal (MY TAX) money? I don’t want to fund them any more. Who’s with me?
I’m 100% with you
I just sent this article to the white house and to Jeff Sessions
So basically you only sent it to the White House.
It certainly sounds like sedition..
Oh, this is just great. Don’t arrest criminals because the crime wasn’t bad. So what if they broke into your house and stole your stuff? Why punish the criminals for that?
Oh, wait – breaking into your country and stealing your benefits is not the same thing, is it? Stupid leftist loons! Yes it is the same thing.
Next they will want to make it CRIMINAL to deny benefits, or to STOP illegal invaders from doing what ever they want.. Gawd, times like this i really wish an alien invasion would show up, and decimate the libtard population…
But yet they’re going after Trump because he might have associated with a stripper 10 years ago.
Rich guys hanging out with strippers? I never heard of such a thing. Impeach him NOW!
Idiot libtards…
I’M SO SICK OF THE POLITICIANS AND PEOPLE LIKE THESE LOONY ACLU IDIOTS… I’M SICK OF THE ILLEGAL ALIENS BEING HELD ABOVE OUR LAWS!!! WHEN IS SOMEONE GOING TO WAKE UP AND PUT A STOP TO THIS INSANITY!!!???
this is appalling and it is destroying this country….
The real question is when are the people going to wake up and I have come to believe that they will not — at least not in great enough numbers, soon enough to save the country.
Conservative voters have stood by watching society disintegrate, failing to teach their own children morality or to stop their local schools from teaching socialism and communism. Conservatives have continued to send RINOs to DC to collaborate with Democrats until there probably isn’t a way to overcome it anymore.
The older generations (maybe 50 and over) are the only ones that stand up for America’s founding principles. There are a few conservatives scattered through the younger generations but not nearly enough.
The millennials are rightly named the Tide Pod generation. They have been indoctrinated by their schools instead of being educated. They are the closest thing to Hitler youth that America has ever seen.
I agree snowy. MORE and more, it NOT JUST our politicans to blame, but the CONSERVATIVES in this country, who are either too scared to speak up, or too lazy to speak out and protest..
Ituser, Why do you call them Conservatives? They are not really anything at all. They are squishy, not solid in any belief. They disgust me.
So, prosecutorial discretion is legit when looking the other way on illegal immigrants, but it’s not legit when a judge refuses to marry two people of the same sex. In the first instance, the judge is a hero, in the second he gets thrown off the bench. Golly gee, Beaver, before you know it, the illegal immigrants will be on the bench issuing warrants for the arrest of legal American citizens.
It certainly seems more and more, being a CITIZEN of this nation is getting to be a curse, rather than a privilege..
ACLU is organized crime in much the same way as the mafia. Jail the top officers of ACLA (the godfathers) then continue to attest their successors (street thugs) until the whole lot are facing a concrete wall deep in some federal prison for the next 10-20 years.
That they SAY they want is justice but what they really want is the absolute destruction of the Constitution and of America itself…a brutal totalitarian communist dictatorship.
It is time to rename this organizatizion the Anti-American Civil Liberties Union. They long ago outlived their usefulness to real Americans.
Hey, it’s real name for quite awhile has been Atrocious Commie Litigation Union…the last word showed their usefulness (nil) from getgo.
A crime is a crime no matter how small and for the ACLU to cover such crimes up is criminal on their part. This and every other group that knowenly take part in this action need to be held accountable and prosecuted. These groups claim to be for the people but they put the law abiding and legal citizens at risk everday.
Where was the ACLU when Barack Obama deported more illegal aliens than all the other Presidents combined? Not a peep out of them for eight years.
Can the attorneys of the ACLU be disbarred for such advocacy? Let’s make it happen!
If anything i say anyone who’s a bloody member of it, should be permanently stripped of their US Citizenship and EXPELLED from the country!
A really great idea…”diversity-based” statues. “Prosecution of the following list of crimes shall on be conducted when the suspect is a white-male with non-US citizenship.”
As states are Constitutionally prohibited from selective prosecution; the only workable way to do as the ACLU suggests would be to repeal “low-level crimes;” legalizing petty-theft, fraud, essentially any crime that the statue doesn’t include jail-time as a possible punishment.
I wonder if our tax-loving Democrats have considered that the list on new non-criminal crimes would necessarily include tax evasion?
The wild-west at its most lawless would look tame in comparison…just make sure individual acts of theft & larceny are valued at <$2,500.
Not a well thought-out proposal.
This is just more proof that the aclu is just an anti-American, criminal gang, owned by liberals !
Sounds treasonous to me.