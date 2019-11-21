Home » News

ACLU says, ‘Men who get their periods are men. Men who get pregnant and give birth are men’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am November 21, 2019
5

The American Civil Liberties Union celebrated International Men’s Day by proclaiming its support for “men who get their periods” and men “who get pregnant and give birth.”

The iconic civil-liberties organization used the awareness event, which takes place annually on Nov. 19, to wade into transgender issues and the redefinition of what a “man” is.

“Men who get their periods are men,” ACLU’s official Twitter account told over 1.7 million followers Tuesday. “Men who get pregnant and give birth are men. Trans and non-binary men belong. #InternationalMensDay”

Men who menstruate and gave birth do so because they have uteruses and are biological women.

But Lambda Legal, tweeting similarly Tuesday, offered a different definition of “man.”

” Qualities that make someone ‘a real man’: 1. Identifying as a man. 2. See above. 3. See above. 4. See above,” the LGBTQ-rights group explained.

Forbes contributor Stephen Frost wrote Tuesday while explaining the event’s rationale that “Men, like women, are diverse.”

“Whilst an overriding stereotype of the buccaneering cowboy may persist in some minds, most of us can see from a cursory glance of social media that we now run the full gamut — from super alpha to super beta and all levels in between and around,” he wrote.

Mr. Frost added that “gender fluidity challenges more and more the very notion of binary gender divisions and what a ‘man’ is supposed to be.”

Reaction to the ACLU’s tweet, however, was overwhelmingly negative.

Some reactions include:

“Reality isn’t a thing anymore it seems.” “The fact that ANYONE will read this nonsense and still give you money is baffling.” “I get not trans shaming or whatever it’s called, and we should definitely love and accept all people, but this is really silly. It’s possible to love our trans friends and not pretend reality isn’t reality.” “I remember the good ol’ [sic] days, when the ACLU was about free speech & civil rights.”

IMD was started in 1999 by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh from Trinidad and Tobago; his birthday was chosen as the celebratory date, UK Independent reported.

There’s no one way to be a man. Men who get their periods are men. Men who get pregnant and give birth are men. Trans and non-binary men belong.#InternationalMensDay
— ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2019

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

5 Comments

minaka
minaka
7:35 am November 21, 2019 at 7:35 am

So by ACLU fractured “logic” if someone identifies as Napoleon, an extra-terrestrial, a potted plant or a dog, they ARE the second coming of Napoleon, a Martian, a ficus or a furry pet instead of mentally disordered in need of treatment. Reportedly there was a big monetary prize for the first man to get pregnant. Do women who think they’re men qualify?

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:14 am November 21, 2019 at 8:14 am

A man is an adult male human.
Like most other male mammals, a man’s genome typically inherits an X chromosome from his mother and a Y chromosome from his father. The male fetus produces larger amounts of androgens and smaller amounts of estrogens than a female fetus. This difference in the relative amounts of these sex steroids is largely responsible for the physiological differences that distinguish men from women.

But one must remember that deranged Liberal Democrats make up whatever they WANT to believe. Facts, Truth, Reality, History are all irrelevant to a deranged Liberal Democrat if they don’t WANT to believe them.

After all tinkerbell barack obama said anyone can be whatever they relate to and gave them legal rights to be a potted plant if they relate to a potted plant.

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:30 am November 21, 2019 at 8:30 am

OUR COUNTRY IS ON A RUNAWAY TRAIN TO HELL!

baitfish
baitfish
8:47 am November 21, 2019 at 8:47 am

I identify as a billionaire. I will now go out and spend my fortune before reality slaps me in the face, and my creditors find me.

poop
poop
8:59 am November 21, 2019 at 8:59 am

So, from all of this so-called logic, I can assume that the next time I go to a theme park, or movie or any place that sells differently priced tickets for kids, adults, or seniors that I can claim that I am a trans-age-er or whatever the term is and depending upon my mood of the day I can buy the ticket as a child or as a senior and get the discount?

I mean, even though biologically I am 47 years young, I certainly do not identify as a 47-year-old but on some days I identify as a small child and act accordingly. (proof? ask my ex-wife) and then there are other days I can identify as an old man that can barely get off the couch… perhaps that is just me being lazy, not sure.

But it seems that much of this trans stuff is just a state of mind. At the end of the day, you cannot change what you are. Males are not born with eggs and Females cannot produce sperm. Even though I may be able to wear a poopy diaper and suck on a pacifier, that will never truely make me younger, and my chances of getting into a “children 2 and under free” park are… zero. sigh..

