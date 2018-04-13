Ace Hardware Reverses Course, Resumes Advertising on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News Show

Ace Hardware has reversed its decision to stop advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show, exactly one week after it announced it would part ways with the Fox News host.
In an email to TheWrap, a spokeswoman for the company apologized for having “incomplete information” when it announced it would cease advertising on “The Ingraham Angle.”
“The information we had at the time of the initial request was incomplete and we apologize for that.
We purchase time slots that target our audience on over 30 cable networks and news programs including Fox News, CNBC, CNN, and MSNBC. Advertising on any network or show, is in no way an endorsement from Ace of the content contained or spoken within that program. We appreciate the different points of view from our customers, and believe people should be treated with respect and civility. At this time, we have not altered our current media schedule; however, we regularly review our media strategy.”
Whatever that means.
So Ace Hardware tends to leap before it looks. That says a lot about the company leadership.
That’s why they’re not number one.
No it says that they have character. My Ace store is fantastic. I was about to pay them a visit and
explain that I was very displeased with their rash decision.
And this switch back seems to show they have no problem flipping and flopping with their decisions.
They’re still not getting my patronage back.
They’re still not getting my patronage back. Not after that knee-jerk PC reaction to a kid’s tweet.
Sorry for double post. Site wouldn’t let me edit my own reply???
I always liked Ace Hardware.
Ace Hardware probably got major backlash from Conservatives. Why else would they have done a 180?
With the # of stores that shutdown iirc 2 yrs back, imo they certainly couldn’t afford to have lost that many customers..
It is hard to see why any business who believes in free markets would align themselves with an individual who calls for the suppression of another’s right to free speech and also advocates to have his rights restricted because he does not think he can be responsible around a gun, and everyone else is nothing more than totalitarian and serves as proof as to why the 2nd amendment exists, so tyrants do not gain power and force everyone to their will, just as he is doing.
David Hogg is a threat to liberty itself
Any advertiser that pulls ads based on political stance has a major problem with customers. Pulling an advertisement from shows that portray violence, criminal activity, etc., I can understand and would agree, but because some snowflake is upset over a political position or a personal conflict is not a good reason to hurt your bottom line.
I agree ‘SunshineKido’.
That makes me wonder. HAS anyone ever seen an ad be pulled FROM ANY show cause of the violence, portrayal of criminals etc?? OR have they only ever been pulled cause of opposing political views?
Okay.., we all make ‘mistakes’. ‘He that has no sin can cast the first stone’. Although I do not agree with the verbiage in this retraction statement, I believe in second chances
(Except for felons. Sorry liberals) .
lol, I’m sure it was more than just me who let ACE have it good!
Okay, so if you let Ace know you were displeased with their decision, that’s great, I fully support that. Now, do us all a favor (meaning those of us who believe in conservatism) and let them know you appreciate their reconsideration.
I can assure you it will go a long way in helping our cause. Thanks in advance. For the record, I didn’t let them know I was displeased, (but I have let other companies know in the past.) Now I will let Ace know that I appreciate their decision.
I’m more interested in helping our cause than holding a grudge. I believe that letting them know their reconsideration is appreciated is a good move for our side.
I can only speak for myself, but that seems like a pretty reasonable position.
In the same spirit, if you have a Bank of America account, go there during a busy time of day, make a $500 withdrawal and make sure to point out, loudly, that you want the funds to buy an AR 15 and join the NRA. (a little shopping and you should have enough $$ to do both and buy lunch). If possible, get the media involved. Amazing what a little hissy fit can do!
I’d LOVE to see someone do just that, and see what the reactions would be from the BoA staff..
I don’t have a problem with your suggestion at all. I’m all in favor of civil protest, especially if someone has a direct fiduciary relationship with a company such as BAC.
By all means, make sure they are aware of how you feel. If they don’t change their policy, then I would sure be changing banks.
[For the record, I have no business dealings with BAC]
I use Ace regularly so am glad they recanted. But I just want to put it out there that Bank of America will no longer issue loans to companies that sell or manufacture guns, ammunition of gun products. Anyone got an account with Bank of America!
Many of those who did, seem to already be on the “DUMP them” bandwagon..
I suspect that now they are being BOYCOTTED by outraged Conservatives, and that nasty little LOON Hoggwash has dropped out of the daily news cycle and moved on to other lunacies, most of these sponsors will quietly return.
There’s an Ace Hardware within walking distance which I will continue to use. Good store 🙂