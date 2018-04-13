Ace Hardware Reverses Course, Resumes Advertising on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News Show

Ace Hardware has reversed its decision to stop advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show, exactly one week after it announced it would part ways with the Fox News host.

In an email to TheWrap, a spokeswoman for the company apologized for having “incomplete information” when it announced it would cease advertising on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“The information we had at the time of the initial request was incomplete and we apologize for that. We purchase time slots that target our audience on over 30 cable networks and news programs including Fox News, CNBC, CNN, and MSNBC. Advertising on any network or show, is in no way an endorsement from Ace of the content contained or spoken within that program. We appreciate the different points of view from our customers, and believe people should be treated with respect and civility. At this time, we have not altered our current media schedule; however, we regularly review our media strategy.”

Whatever that means.

