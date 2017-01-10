About time!

From the thumbnail I thought this was Joe Biden, having shut down all the anti-Trump nonsense at the final vote tally. That was the single most honorable thing I’ve seen a liberal do in over a year. Way to go, Joe.
That was the real story.
If the libs were smart (yeah right) they would have run Biden instead of Hillary. He’s ditzy but people don’t see him as being pure evil like Hillary is. He would have had a better chance.
But then if the libs were smart they wouldn’t have ejected Joe Lieberman from the Party either.
