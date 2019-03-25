Abortion ends potential greatness before it has a chance to flourish

Ed Markey ended his letter to Mary with “Sincerely,” which only got her more riled up.

Its boilerplate content couldn’t have conveyed more indifference if its salutation had begun “Dear Occupant.”

Mary is a 55-year-old Hyde Park mother, an articulate lady of grace and dignity driven by righteous indignation to fire off a letter to our junior U.S. senator, seeking his intervention in the abortion crowd’s latest assault on common decency.

Not content with endorsing the evil of late-term abortions, the group now advocates the termination of living babies who somehow survive the abortion process.

Keep them momentarily warm, then kill them!

“Only a woman and her doctor should be involved in making such decisions,” Markey advised Mary. “Thanks for reaching out to me.”

Have you ever wondered what potential might have existed in terminated babies?

As Americans we grew up believing each was endowed by his or her Creator — not the ACLU — with certain unalienable rights, including the right to life. Remember?

What’s happened to us?

Markey’s not the first politician to rationalize that there are votes to be won by looking the other way.

At one time unplanned babies of unmarried parents were called illegitimate, an unconscionable slur. Their parents’ conduct might have been illegitimate, but those babies’ humanity was quite legitimate.

Consider what some went on to become.

Leonardo da Vinci was illegitimate. So was Frederick Douglass, the fiery abolitionist.

Richard Wagner, the German composer who revolutionized operas? He was illegitimate. So was Jesse Jackson.

William the Conqueror, King of England? He was illegitimate. So was Marilyn Monroe.

Jenny Lind, The Swedish Nightingale, one of the most celebrated sopranos ever? She was illegitimate. So was Sarah Bernhardt, the legendary French actress.

Alexander Hamilton, the first U.S. secretary of the treasury and one of George Washington’s closest advisers? He, too, was illegitimate.

Had it been their misfortune to emerge from their mothers’ wombs in today’s America, however, it’s possible none would have embarked upon a “pursuit of happiness,” not if their arrivals had been deemed inconvenient.

James Smithson, a gifted English chemist, was devastated to learn he was ineligible for nobility because he was illegitimate. So his will included instructions “to found an establishment for the increase and diffusion of knowledge among men,” specifying it should be built in America.

Today it’s known as the Smithsonian Institute.

Imagine, he was mad at England for shunning him because of the circumstances of his birth; how could he have known today’s America might be more inclined to execute him?

What, indeed, is happening to us?

___

(c)2019 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)