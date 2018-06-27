‘Abolish ICE’ Zealots Occupy Fantasy Island

“No ban. No wall. No borders at all.”
That is the radical rallying cry of the Democratic Socialists of America. Waving desecrated U.S. flags, grubby fists and ratty anarchy banners, DSA’s professional protesters are targeting Trump administration officials, threatening immigration enforcement agents, and blockading detention facilities and processing centers nationwide.
On a similar note, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., proudly marched in a parade last week with a T-shirt emblazoned with “Yo No Creo En Fronteras” — Spanish for “I don’t believe in borders.”
These are abjectly unserious people, operating in bad faith, who pose a serious threat to our nation’s well-being.
In New York, DSA rabble-rousers took over a loading dock used to transport immigrants at an ICE processing center on Varick Street. Genius move. Now, detainees whose bond hearings were canceled because of the protest disruptions face another six or more extra weeks in detention.
In Portland, Oregon, DSA operatives shut down a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office after preventing workers from exiting the building.
In Detroit, organizers disrupted ordinary processing and appointments at a downtown ICE field office and plan to camp out there 24 hours a day until the end of the month. “Our short-term goal is to shut down operations at this particular center,” ringleader Robert Jay explained.
“Our long-term goal is to abolish ICE entirely.”
This reckless, simpleton sentiment doesn’t belong to the fringe of the American left. It is the center. Across the country, supposedly mainstream Democrats, activist groups and entertainers are pushing to “Abolish ICE.” To be clear, if the hashtag didn’t clue you in: They don’t just want to reform or reduce the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, which was created by merging existing immigration entities after the 9/11 attacks to better coordinate enforcement against alien lawbreakers inside the country.
They want it gone. Zapped. Poof.
An informational flyer lists the agenda of the ICE breakers:
“A moratorium on deportations.
“End all forms of immigration detention.
“Reimagine Border Patrol as a humanitarian force that rescues migrants, rather than destroying their water supplies to hasten their deaths.”
It seems these hysterical extremists were too busy stalking Republicans at restaurants and blocking roadways to notice the Border Patrol agents in Arizona who rescued 57 illegal immigrants, men, women and children (as young as 1), abandoned by smugglers in 108 degree heat in the Tucson sector this weekend. Or the Border Patrol agents in Texas who rescued a pregnant immigrant woman who nearly drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande River illegally.
If the Kumbaya leaders of the Abolish ICE campaign were limited to ragtag millenials demanding the whole world operate like an Oberlin College co-op or Fantasy Island, it would be easy to dismiss. But their ranks are spreading:
Organizers of the Women’s March, endorsed by celebrities, journalists and Democrats, announced this week that the “call to #AbolishICE is a call to eliminate the agency that has been terrorizing immigrant communities for 15 years. Women from all backgrounds must take up @conmijente’s call to #FreeOurFuture.”
Mijente, a Latino activist group leading the Abolish ICE movement, proudly displays on its Twitter home page a huge “Chinga La Migra” banner. (Translation: “F—- the Border Patrol.”)
Endorsing the movement, The Nation magazine dubbed ICE a “mass-deportation strike force is incompatible with democracy and human rights.”
Reps. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., Jim McGovern, D- Mass., Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and nearly 20 Democratic congressional candidates have all called for eliminating ICE. Boston-area Democratic congressional candidate Ayanna Pressley wants to defund ICE because it’s an “existential threat” to “immigrant communities.”
And New York actress-turned-Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon declared that “ICE is a terrorist organization.”
Silly Cindy is campaigning to destroy ICE’s entire 20,000-person workforce, which handles not only enforcement and removal operations, but also homeland security investigations combating criminal organizations illegally exploiting our travel, trade, financial and immigration systems. That includes international smugglers of women and children, drugs, weapons and cash.
So, how exactly do these ICE-melters propose to deal with criminal alien fugitives, such as the estimated 300,000 deportation absconders who’ve been ordered by immigration judges to leave the country?
How about the 40 percent of illegal aliens, from the pool of between 11 million and 30 million immigration law-breakers, who overstayed their visas and are on the loose doing heaven knows what?
And when will these noble 21st-century abolitionists be stepping up to open their homes to the members of the ICE Most Wanted list, which includes illegal aliens wanted for murder, aggravated homicide, narcotics and human trafficking, and membership in terrorist organizations?
I don’t just question their patriotism. I question their sanity.
When will the federal government start taking these people at their word and treating them accordingly. It is imperative that they are all arrested, charged, put on trial, convicted, and imprisoned. Right now, the inmates are running the asylum.
Jeff Sessions, where the hell are you?
I’ll tell you where he is, RJAARC. Hiding under his desk, whispering, “I’m recused. This has NOTHING to do with me!” Useless, timid, COWARDLY little MOUSE that he is!
IF calling for the abolishment of ICE< and the fully opening of our borders, does not count as sedition, then what the hell does?
I really wonder if these progressive/socialist idiots really believe all the dribble they’re espousing; or, if it’s just another over-the-top Saul Alinsky-thing to change the baseline of the national discussion?
On NPR this morning, I heard a 26 year old Progressive/Socialist Democrat primary winner for a NY congressional seat, with a memorized pitch on how “…ICE is an ill-conceived child of the 9/11 bombing and that ICE maintains rendition ‘black-sites’ where it holds detainees so that it can conduct human-rights violations with impunity….”
Of course NPR didn’t ask her to support her allegations with any facts–baseless accusations seemed acceptable. I’m guessing the show’s producers were likely hoping this narrative will catch on with its more deranged anti-Trump audience members.
Illegal Immigrant Collusion
What has been a driving force of the media for the the last two years? Russian Collusion They can’t get over it. They and all the Democrats want to keep investigating to find one Russian who had one conversation where they will say they wanted Trump to be President rather than Hillary Clinton. The 20 plus million spent on the investigation will be worth it.
What have we had now from the Democrats? We have had OPEN Illegal Immigrant Collusion that shows no sign of stopping. All the Democrat Presidential hopefuls are running to the border to make sure illegals are treated fairly and in most cases allowed to enter the country. Why should they be allowed to enter the country? They say they want a better life. What will they do with this ‘better’ life? They will vote and send money back to their families in countries who have also colluded with the Democrats to make our border an Open Border. Where is this money coming from in the beginning and later on to support them? It is coming from the Federal Government to house, feed, prosecute and get them on assistance in whatever state they move to.
Many people know the details of what illegals do when they get into this country. The Democrats are involved with illegal immigrant collusion. The cost of this collusion by the Democrats is in the billions.
Mitch, we’ve had illegal INVADER collusion for decades.. A LOT longer than we’ve had this whole Russian Collusion malarkey..
“I really wonder if these progressive/socialist idiots really believe all the dribble they’re espousing; or, if it’s just another over-the-top Saul Alinsky-thing to change the baseline of the national discussion?”
The answer is two-fold, Doug V: It is actually BOTH–depending on where they are in the “useful idiot” hierarchy, and the Leftist LOONS leading this FOOLS’ PARADE.
MOST of the “useful idiots” don’t have a CLUE that they are being manipulated and USED by the power-mad Globalist SCUM to erase our borders and DESTROY this country, and our liberties along with it! The “leaders” CERTAINLY know EXACTLY what they are doing, and they are following Alinsky’s damned book chapter and verse!
Reminds me of that UNFORGETTABLE scene in the live-animal movie version of “Animal Farm.” Where the sheep were listening to the PIGS–who were “more equal than the OTHER animals” expounding the VIRTURES of their totalitarian ambitions. The sheep were gazing up in RAPT devotion, chanting, “Free and e-e-e-e-e-qual. Free and e-e-e-e-e-qual.
GOD help us all.
With how many of them are college brats, i DO FEEL they believe this drivel, lock stock and two smoking barrels.. BECAUSE they’ve been indoctrinated to believe it since kindergarden..
Liberals continue with this BS and are sealing their demise. The Democrats are digging their graves and with absolutely no help from us and they don’t even see it. The rhetoric they spew is mind blowing and WAY OUT THERE. There is no rhyme or reason and common logic and sense does not exist anywhere. Morals? There are none anymore and the extent of their intolerance is now being seen as outright call for violence. Sad sad ignorant liberals. WE THE PEOPLE see it and so do your own constituents and none of us are pleased and quite frankly embarrassed of your lack of loyalty to your country.
When any country has a group of people determined to undermine that countries constitution, those groups are traitors and enemies of the country. The Democratic Socialists of America is no different, they are traitors and enemies of this country and should be treated as such. The Liberal Democrats have become a secret, or not so secret enemy of our country. Not all Democrats but the Liberal Democrats are destructive and dangerous. You will know them by the fruits of their actions.
I agree. ITS HIGH time we started bringing BACK, the charge of TREASON against these scumbags..
pheobster103, in the Dark Ages, there were several instances of “mass insanity” that occurred in Europe where chaos reigned and deranged citizens rampaged through the streets kiling each OTHER and anybody ELSE that got in their path.
The insanity was said to have been caused by some kind of bacteria that grew in the grain they used to make the bread that was the staple of most diets then.
Something similar is happening in our country TODAY, only it’s not a grain bacteria causing it. It is RELENTLESS indoctrination and PROPAGANDIZING of the indoctrinated masses by the conniving GLOBALIST/COMMUCRATS and their media propaganda shills, combined with the EQUALLY RELENTLESS indoctrination of our nation’s kids in the Leftist LOON-controlled public school SHEEP FACTORIES and the institutions of “higher learning.”
“We, the people” may prevail for awhile, but if the Leftist LOONS continue to control the education system in this country, and continue “graduating” MILLIONS of brain-dead indoctrinated LIB-BOTS, we will simply be OVERWHELMED by the sheer numbers of “useful idiots” the CONNIVING COMMUNISTS have built to accomplish their purpose.
Which is why we need to abolish the Dept of indoctrination, OUTLAW/shutdown all teacher unions, SHIFT schooling control back down to the state level, and FIRE EVERYONE of these libtard scumbag teachers who are DOING the indoctrination.
Because if we DON’T, the left will eventually win no MATTER what, because US on the right, will just die out from old age, while those on the left will keep being swelled by generation, after generation of brain drained mindless zombies..
One of the disadvantages of living in a southern, mostly conservative state, like Tennessee….especially my part of the state in east Tennessee… is that these communists know better than to try something like that here.
I wish they would come to the Knoxville area and try this. I’m 60 years old, but I would be glad to have a little “conversation” with these anti-American P.s O. S.
However, I suspect they know that there would be many others, like myself, who would also be willing to do the same, so they stay in their little safe spaces where they know they won’t meet too much resistance…at least for now.
Don’t get to comfortable with that thought. Not only CA, but VA also is gone. Several other states have changing demographics that, in the not too distant future, they will join in resembling 3d world countries.
Yup. Michigan is almost there, so too is Massechussets, PA (all because of philly), and Minessota..
Arrest this communist trash and let them rot in jail!
Better yet, EXILE THEM From the US. And if we could, STRIP THEM OF their US citizenship..
ICE and ALL the border patrol officers are LEOs … and as Law Enforcement agents they have the absolute right AND the authority to stop these law-breaking sons-of-b!tches! How dare they allow that rabble to “take over” a facility? It is way past time for them to break out the PR-24s and beat those obstructionist scumbags to the ground, and once they have beaten down to the horizontal position and immobile, cuff ’em and drag their worthless ***** to jail. The so-called, DSA (from the top down) need to be arrested for the slimy, filthy traitors they are … especially those in the congress!
Last i checked, ICE and other govt facilities were CONSIDERED FEDERAL property. Thus are NOT open (or shouldn’t be) to the general public. SO START arresting all these scumbags for Trespassing at the MINIMUM..
LIsten all you true American patriots! Please STOP being sad and offended and START being armed and enraged! And if our law enforcemant people are too timed and weak to stop those DSA S.O.B.s then all real Americans will have to do it! It is highly unlikely that these cowards will try any of that kind of crap in places like northern Arizona, but people, where ever you live, you should ALL be prepared to not just “push back,” but beat back! I am going to wear a bright red Trump MAGA hat every time I go to a gas station to fill up. I will have a cigar lighter with me … and I just hope a bunch of these Trump hating harassers try to converge on me while I’m filling my tank. Restaurants too! I will experiment and see what kind of damage a steak knife and a fork can do to a crowd of cowardly thugs harassing me (or anyone else) while I’m trying to have supper! I mean it! American citizens cannot allow this kind of crap to continue. Stop them!
Very true. THE MORE of us who stand up to RESIST these bullies and thugs, the QUICKER they will learn the message..
“No ban. No wall. No borders at all.” And, it may already be too late. Several states have joined CA and VA in having their demographics changed. Last report had the border patrol rounding up 1,000(!) illegals EVERY DAY. They say that only 1 in 5 (many estimate only 1-10) are caught! If that is not an invasion, D-Day never happened. One thousand out of five thousand or even ten thousand, every day?? Look out your windows, they will be camping in your yard, tomorrow! The compliant media and talking heads continue to “low ball” the numbers of illegal aliens already here as 11-12 million – at the “low” guesstimate of 4,000 running over that wall less border EVERY DAY, is 1,460,000 per year, that has been going on for at least 20 years – NOW realize the TRUE number FEW, if any, are reporting: 29,200,000 PLUS already here – those are ILLEGALS, and not counted in with the LEGAL immigrants!! By 2050, the projected Latina population in America is 29% – our Black population, by comparison, is stagnated at 13% by that same time frame. Anybody checked CA lately? Becoming a cesspool of urinating, defecating and sleeping in the streets by the “undocumented.” Coming to a state near you!
THat is why we NEED THAT WALL..
“Our long-term goal is to abolish ICE entirely.”
This is one of those “be careful what you wish for” moments! These Leftist-indoctrinated LOONS have NO IDEA what they are wishing for, and by the time they GET IT, it will be TOO LATE to fix it. These FOOLS are throwing away their freedom with BOTH HANDS and wishing for an “open borders” totalitarian Communist/Globalist “paradise” that will be the BIGGEST NIGHTMARE this world has ever seen, and these “useful idiots” who are helping to usher it in will NOT escape from it UNSCATHED. The really SAD part of that is,–just like when they elected that TOXIC SOCIOPATH, Obama to be President–they took the REST of us hostage and forced US to go along for the ride.
Actually, i DO THINK they know exactly what they are wishing for. BUT THEY Are too brainwashed into the libtard agenda, to ever question it.
Michelle Malkin is so right on every single time.
The DSA is full of a bunch of anti-American brain dead punks. Look at the UK and Europe and see how well those “open borders” worked out for them.