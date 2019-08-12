Home » News

Elizabeth Warren will tax gun makers at 30% on firearms, 50% on ammunition

GOPUSA StaffBoston Herald Posted On 6:55 am August 12, 2019
25

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveiled a sweeping gun control policy Saturday as she joined several of her Democratic presidential rivals at an Everytown for Gun Safety forum in Iowa a week after a pair of mass shootings left 31 dead.

Warren’s plan centers on reducing the number of gun deaths — nearly 40,000 nationwide in 2017 — by 80%.

It’s an ambitious goal, one the Massachusetts senator aims to accomplish by instituting background checks for gun purchases, including online and at gun shows; creating a federal licensing system; raising the minimum purchasing age to 21; prosecuting traffickers who move guns across state and international lines; and banning assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

She would also cap firearm purchases to one per month; close the “boyfriend loophole” to protect survivors of domestic abuse; and raise taxes on gun manufacturers to 30% on firearms and 50% on ammunition, according to an online post introducing the plan.

“I will introduce it in the first 100 days and I will help repeal the filibuster so that we can actually get it passed in Congress,” Warren said in Iowa.

As with many of her policies, Warren linked tackling gun control with eradicating corruption in Washington, saying, “we’re going to keep losing this fight” until the “stranglehold of the gun industry and the NRA” is broken.

Warren was the latest Oval Office hopeful to release gun control policies following the massacres in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. She was among at least 16 candidates to participate in Everytown’s Presidential Gun Sense Forum Saturday.

U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kirsten Gillibrand urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to recall lawmakers to Washington and take up gun control legislation.

“If the American people want us to move aggressively in terms of gun safety legislation, why aren’t we doing it? Why isn’t Mitch McConnell doing what I and others have asked him?” Sanders said, adding, “Do it now.”

Several candidates spoke of the psychological trauma mass shootings have on the nation’s youth, with active shooter drills now common in schools. Some also decried how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have long been unable to study gun violence.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris reiterated her campaign pledge to take executive action on gun control should Congress fail to produce comprehensive gun safety legislation within her first 100 days as president.

She also took aim at President Trump, saying, “People say to me that Donald Trump caused those folks to be killed. Well, of course he didn’t pull the trigger, but he certainly has been tweeting out the ammunition.”

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who returned to El Paso, the community he represented in Congress, following last Saturday’s shooting, urged via video to make “red flag” laws — which allow authorities to temporarily remove firearms from those a judge deems a danger to themselves or others — a “national priority.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg discussed reassessing the Second Amendment. “No amendment is in fact absolute,” Biden said.

___

(c)2019 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 7.8/10 (4 votes cast)
Elizabeth Warren will tax gun makers at 30% on firearms, 50% on ammunition, 7.8 out of 10 based on 4 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



25 Comments

capricorn1
capricorn1
7:58 am August 12, 2019 at 7:58 am

elizabeth warren stalin is a derranged rabid communist.
and her party must be stopped.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.2/5 (9 votes cast)

    captjellico
    captjellico
    9:27 am August 12, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Agreed. The democrat party has become the enemy of the citizens of the United States, and should be treated accordingly.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    9:52 am August 12, 2019 at 9:52 am

    Be careful Pocahontas, when the socialist government money gleaned on socialist proclaimed dangerous products whose taxes are raised too high, then the taxing socialists themselves begin to protect that very so called dangerous industry which at first they claimed to be a danger to THE PEOPLE, but now protect to keep the failing financed social programs going in the illusion that socialism actually works. Usually first they get you hooked on the drugs, booze, alcohol, dangerous sex, free love that cost you your happiness, then once you are addicted, they tax the bejabbers out of it and YOU. With guns, the ghost of gun control can turn and haunt you out of office or life itself, but that still won’t stop them from gleaning that immediate gratification that eventually gets them along with everyone else. Just ask Stalin who loved red flag laws and red flag of communism. Under Socialist Hitler and Stalin when they took control of the guns millions of innocent died. In the USA we only lose a few innocent here and there because the power of government propagandist nut cases like Warren are controlled and kept in check by the guns of THE PEOPLE.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
backpacker
backpacker
8:27 am August 12, 2019 at 8:27 am

Hey Elizabeth, move to Venezuela where you belong. The Russians and Chinese, who are already in Venezuela can keep a communist like you in power. Elizabeth, you can tell everyone in Venezuela that you are an Indian! Oh, I mean a fake Indian, right Elizabeth. After all, Elizabeth, you got a job at Harvard, through affirmative action, because you put on your application, Native American, right phony head?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

ac0522
ac0522
8:31 am August 12, 2019 at 8:31 am

Dems are openly saying that if elected they will ensure that the US citizens who actually work for a living will suffer govt tyranny & political oppression via an ever increasing & repressive taxation.

Don’t know how many working people out there are paying attention to what the Dems have in store for us but I sure hope enough of us are not going to be stupid & vote for any of the vicious, bitter seditious Dem tyrants in local, state or federal elections.

The Dem Party is now a dangerous globalist anti-America political org intent on establishing a totalitarian Socialist / Marxist style govt.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

    ERIC C
    ERIC C
    8:49 am August 12, 2019 at 8:49 am

    Sadly, many regardless of their station in life will vote Dem till the end of time, cause they are libtarded! You can’t fix stupid, as they say!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
    jumpercable
    jumpercable
    9:26 am August 12, 2019 at 9:26 am

    It’s very simple if people with just a little common sense would understand, the Democrats want open borders where multitudes of murderers can just walk into this country and kill whomever they want while they take away our rights to defend ourselves. If I ever happen to be somewhere when a crazed democrat wants to start shooting, I’m going to pull another crazed democrat in front of me to use as a human shield. What else are they good for ? Short version—let killers into the country and take your guns away so you can’t protect yourself—sounds like a winner to me (not).

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)
David Boothe
David
8:55 am August 12, 2019 at 8:55 am

I have two comments:
1. AR15, AK47 and other weapons of this style have been around for decades (at least 55 years or more), why didn’t the mass shootings, of the type and propensity we see lately, happen in the last 50 years? Is it really the gun(s) or the current mindset or psychological issues of recent times that causes this behavior? Let us not forget the computer gaming that athetizes our youth to killing and incites that behavior!!

Additionally, if you are a conspiracy theorist, does it not seem strange that all of this is happening in a time where the Democrats want, demand gun control? What if, they through back channels are inciting these events to create the need?

2. Although I have heard this scenario presented before, when Nazi Germany wanted to ensure the control of the masses, they outlawed citizen ownership of weapons and confiscated all guns! This was the exact reason that the forefathers instituted the 2nd Amendment, to insure that the citizenry had the ability to turn back government tyranny and oppression! Seems to me we are heading into just that exact situation.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    rrdrrd
    rrdrrd
    9:27 am August 12, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Question: What’s the best way to divert public attention away from a politically connected billionaire pedophile whose investigation would implicate high powered people including a past President?

    Answer: Several mass shootings! Then execute him in his cell while everybody’s looking the other way.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
AJ Weberman
AJ Weberman
9:10 am August 12, 2019 at 9:10 am

She takem away paleface firesticks. Makum bad medicine for white man.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    henrytx
    henrytx
    9:50 am August 12, 2019 at 9:50 am

    Pocahontas to increase wampum on manufacturers. It will cost you more beads to defend your teepee. Next she’ll attach firewater makers because it makes braves go on warpath.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
tremors1
tremors1
9:12 am August 12, 2019 at 9:12 am

“…by instituting background checks for gun purchases, including online and at gun shows…”
I am sick and tired of the lying BS these Commucrats put out. The truth is that there is NO online or gun show loop-hole. I’ve purchased firearms at a gun show and went through a complete back ground check each time. To purchase a gun online, it MUST be shipped to a FFL (federal firearms licensed) dealer who preforms the background check before delivering the weapon.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    Steven L. Cady
    Steven L. Cady
    10:00 am August 12, 2019 at 10:00 am

    You are correct. The BS about background checks is just that, BS. We already have them.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
speedle
speedle
9:26 am August 12, 2019 at 9:26 am

I’m wondering if Pocahontas would be interested in putting the same tax on tomahawks and bows/arrows?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
9:32 am August 12, 2019 at 9:32 am

Fauxcahontas, you are an idiot. Autos kill far more people each year than guns. So tax automobile manufactures and up the gas tax about $3 a gallon, prohibit using cell phones while the motor is running, and make all kinds of other leftist rules and taxes, and see a revolt.

Under no circumstances can Liz and her fellow Dims win POTUS. We must do what we did in 2016 to assure Trump wins again…

We must pray. We must participate–volunteer, become poll watchers, campaign for, and vote~!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    fredk
    fredk
    9:42 am August 12, 2019 at 9:42 am

    I would not suggest raising taxes to any Dimwitcrat. They just might do it, and then we are even more screwed.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
    ac0522
    ac0522
    10:08 am August 12, 2019 at 10:08 am

    We must also vote out all Dems in local, state & federal offices since they are all frantically ignoring, repealing or passing new laws to give them more political power & ability to betray US citizens.

    Dems & even some Repubs are promoting another amnesty of the 20-30 million illegal aliens that govt has negligently permitted into US since last amnesty.

    I also hear Dems openly saying they will basically eliminate all current immigration laws, restrictions or qualifications, which sounds to me like they just want to prevent having to suffer citizen complaints / backlash about illegal aliens or try to justify unjustifiable amnesties in the future.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
overlord
overlord
9:34 am August 12, 2019 at 9:34 am

Boyfriend loophole? LOL. Just when you think you’ve heard it all.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

genet59
genet59
9:38 am August 12, 2019 at 9:38 am

Why are these people trying to blame guns for doing this? It’s the deranged democrats that are leading the shooters to do this. You already did the tax-raising and it seems to make it worse. Try telling the truth to Americans and quit following the obama lie. He told everybody the same things and none of it was true. The guy in El Paso did it because of open borders!!!!! The guy in Dayton did it cause he said democrats told him to do it. Beto is calling Trump a racist for this and HE is the main cause of the El Paso. He paid certain people to do that!!!!!!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

rjmstaug
rjmstaug
9:59 am August 12, 2019 at 9:59 am

This woman lied for years to game the system.
Is there any possible reason to trust anything she has to say?

It is fun however to watch her shoot herself in the foot with her mouth.

Elizabeth, you have no chance in hell of becoming the president

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Rich Knoch
Rich Knoch
10:03 am August 12, 2019 at 10:03 am

Demented-Dems evidently don’t know Iowa folks or the majority of Americans.

Their “New Green Weeny” deal will take fuel and farting animals away from farmers and take farming back to the 1700’s, make guns too expensive for those they put out of business, be responsible for the next Depression with food shortages and put ammunition and gun manufacturers out of business, PLUS, on top of that, continue their Open Borders action . . . all the time calling us Deplorables, Racist.

How more unAmerican can the party of “Evil-Dilbert-Clowns” be?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

hueycrewchief72
hueycrewchief72
10:27 am August 12, 2019 at 10:27 am

As far as I can tell, all of the 2020 democrat candidates are essentially the same and as long as Republicans, Conservatives and and Independents vote in the 2020 election, there should not be a democrat in the white house.

The “loophole” I want to see closed is regarding the filibuster. I do not like the way the filibuster is currently defined and used. I would like to see it return to the original filibuster where the Senator had to be recognized and physically hold the floor until the Senator relinquished his time. This way, we would probably see more legislation actually written into law and it makes the different sides actually talk with each other.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

jbscpo
jbscpo
10:35 am August 12, 2019 at 10:35 am

NO … she won’t! She, or any of the other idiots running, KNOWS she will first have to change or eliminate the Constitution. Unless they have complete control of The Executive, Legislative, AND the Judicial they will change NOTHING! Even if all this happened, the nation would erupt and there wouldn’t be enough military and police (willing to violate their oaths) to quell the riots.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

John B
AstroJohn
10:37 am August 12, 2019 at 10:37 am

Of course what she proposes is unconstitutional but that’s of little concern to her.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

dadzrites
dadzrites
10:51 am August 12, 2019 at 10:51 am

First, you CANNOT tax a right. Second, the U.S. Gun Control Acts (stemming from the original 1968 Gun Control Act) and all state gun control laws, emanate from the 1938 Nazi Weapons Law almost verbatim. The Nazi Weapons Law was brought back from Germany after the 1946-1947 Nuremburg War Crimes Trials by then U.S. Senator Thomas Dodd (D-Ct.) (a Democrat “deep stater”) to under mine the Second Amendment. This is ALL evidenced in the publication “GUN CONTROL-GATEWAY TO TYRANNY”, published by the Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership (JPFO) and can be purchased from their website.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply