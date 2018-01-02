Abedin Forwarded State Passwords To Yahoo Before It Was Hacked By Foreign Agents

Huma Abedin forwarded sensitive State Department emails, including passwords to government systems, to her personal Yahoo email account before every single Yahoo account was hacked, a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis of emails released as part of a lawsuit brought by Judicial Watch shows.

Abedin, the top aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, used her insecure personal email provider to conduct sensitive work. This guarantees that an account with high-level correspondence in Clinton’s State Department was impacted by one or more of a series of breaches — at least one of which was perpetrated by a “state-sponsored actor.”

Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

The U.S. later charged Russian intelligence agent Igor Sushchin with hacking 500 million Yahoo email accounts.

Read more at the Daily Caller

You Might Like







VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 7.0/10 (4 votes cast)