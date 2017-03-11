ABC’s Huge Gay Propaganda Flop

They say network television is a profit-oriented business, but that’s obviously not the case when it clashes with Hollywood’s sexual politics. Last week, ABC tried to lecture America with a four-part miniseries on the radical gay left called “When We Rise,” and it tanked in ratings despite heavy promotion throughout the Academy Awards broadcast the night before the premiere.
Nightly ratings were cracking just below three million viewers. The cable network FX drew far larger numbers for its O.J. Simpson miniseries last year. The History Channel drew almost two million viewers recently for its miniseries “SIX” about Navy SEAL Team Six. Those are obscure cable channels next to ABC.
While ABC’s star-studded propaganda finale drew two million viewers on Friday, March 3, CBS drew 6.6 million for “Hawaii Five-0” and 6.8 million for “Blue Bloods.” ABC’s “Shark Tank” lead-in drew six million viewers. This was boutique viewing for the left, the latest evidence that GLAAD (formerly the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) is a dominant Tinseltown player. Its revolution must be televised, no matter how many watch.
The show’s screenwriter, Dustin Lance Black, lamely tried to claim that all the ratings weren’t in, saying: “Listen, would I like more people to watch live? Sure. I would also love to own a pet unicorn.”
The gay magazine The Advocate grumbled at gays in a story headlined “When We Fall in Ratings, We Fail Our Movement.” Writer Daniel Reynolds scolded, “If you were watching ‘Two Broke Girls’ instead of a groundbreaking depiction of our history then, well, you’re part of the problem.”
Even the liberal media felt torn about the show’s lack of appeal. “As a television drama, it often plays like a high-minded, dutiful educational video,” wrote New York Times TV critic James Poniewozik.
Openly gay Washington Post TV critic Hank Stuever was harsher, saying: “I did watch and it put me to sleep, over and over. Boring, clumsy, self-important — all the things you don’t want to be when telling the great gay American story. I know we’re SUPPOSED to watch it, but there is such a thing as gaysplaining, and I can’t imagine why ABC thought four nights of that was a good idea.”
What’s interesting about that thumbs down is Stuever chose not to review the show for the actual newspaper. This critique came in an online chat.
All that puts aside the more serious problem: The “educational” script simply lies, starting with the undying falsehood that President Ronald Reagan never lifted a finger for AIDS victims. In the second installment, one character asks, “You think any of those groups are gonna get Reagan to give a damn?” Another replies, “If I didn’t know any better, I’d say it’s a government plot.” The first man shoots back: “Yeah. I work for the government. They couldn’t pull something this intricate off. Willfully letting it spread … That’s another story.”
President Reagan’s Health and Human Services Secretary Margaret Heckler proclaimed that AIDS was her department’s “number one priority” in 1983. AIDS funding skyrocketed in the 1980s, almost doubling each year beginning in 1983 — when the media coverage first exploded — from $44 million, to $103 million, to $205 million, to $508 million, to $922 million, to $1.6 billion in 1988.
Then there’s just the corrosive hatred. On the first night, the main character Cleve Jones tells one of his lovers: “I say we just get rid of all the heterosexuals. They’re so boring.”
Can you imagine the outcry if a straight character were to say, “Let’s get rid of all the homosexuals”? This was a formula for a flop. It neither convinced nor converted anyone in the red states. They watched something more honest and less self-righteous.
L. Brent Bozell III is the president of the Media Research Center. Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Brent Bozell III and Tim Graham, and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
COPYRIGHT 2017 CREATORS.COM
ABC’s Huge Gay Propaganda Flop,
This might not seems so obvious until you think about it but it is boundaries.
The thoughts you think, the feelings you feel are all yours, no one else has control over them, but you. Same for everyone else.
It is a boundary. You are the ONLY one responsible (a word which means ability to respond) for your thoughts and feeling. No one else has the ability to respond to your thoughts and feelings to have control over them.
So rather than having the WILL to take responsibility for your own thoughts and feelings, you blame everyone else for the outcome from your behavior and then get the government to force everyone to your will.
Which is the reason you think Reagan did nothing about AIDS, to avoid seeing it was YOURSELF who did nothing to stop it
No one forced you to have unprotected anal sex with thousands of sexual partners. That was YOU
Trump’s election, despite—and likely BECAUSE OF—the frenzied efforts of the LOONY LEFT to undermine and sabotage him—is ALREADY restoring common sense to our society. The LOONY LEFT has so DISCREDITED themselves that ALL their sacred cows—including their insistence on portraying “alternative lifestyles” such as gay, transgender, etc. as “normal”—are coming into question. People have wakened to the utter BANKRUPTCY of their ideas, and the NEGATIVE effects they produce in people’s lives, and they’re no longer buying it with the same uncritical acceptance. And friends, that is not just a GOOD thing, it’s a WONDERFUL thing. Because we were tearing headlong down the road to our own destruction following the leftist LOONS who were “leading” us! A correction was not only needed, but vitally necessary, if we are not to go down the same destructive road as ancient Rome, and thank God that course correction now seems to be underway!
And P.S. because these LOONS in charge of ABC/Disney have taken it upon themselves to insert a GAY character into the beloved childhood tale of “Beauty and the Beast”, I hope their multi-multi-million dollar “live” production of that story TANKS just like this lousy TV show did. Maybe these idiots will FINALLY get the message to stop inserting LOONY LEFT preachy propaganda into EVERY “entertainment” they produce.
That character in the show thought heterosexuals were “boring?” Well, I’ve got a FLASH for you, sweetheart–us “hetersoexuals” are bored with YOU, and SICK TO DEATH of being PREACHED AT by liberal idiots and FREAKS who can’t find their butts with both hands and a flashlight in “real life.”
They do, however, seem to be able to find each others butts.
Why don’t these idiots keep their sexuality to themselves. I wonder what the left wing loons would say if we had a “heterosexual parade”? We heterosexuals would be called “homophobes” and the MSM and the SNOWFLAKES would rail against us for weeks!
Because they have to recruit.
Read lesbian writer Camille Paglia abut the “gaystapo” sometime. She got it right.
https://testifyingtotruth.wordpress.com/2013/12/24/utterly-fascist-utterly-stalinist-camille-paglia-atheist-feminist-and-lesbian-points-the-gaystapo-to-be-a-fascist-stalinist-threat-to-freedom/
Bottom line is that NO ONE gives a rat’s a$$ about watching queers prance across their TV screens.
I understand that homosexuality has always been around but the difference is in past times it was viewed as deviancy and perversion. Somethings belong in a closet.
Daniel Reynolds is, as is most that are gay cauaght up in an agenda of a obsession to drill away at everything that is NOT THEM. He is a sad man, …..I mean sad Gay man. The lesson learned by Dan and ALL disappointed with the ratings is no one cares any more. It OLD OLD OLD news that ALL are tried of. Move on in your lives and deal with it. Try to find happiness where you can. Me and many are dealing with our lives and don’t rub are issues in your face. We would not spend god knows what you spent to tell a very uncomplying story on any network. But then again it take a clueless network like ABC to bit on this ****.
it is time for the gays or non heterosexuals to have their own TV or cable station so we are not swamped by the other outlets pushing their behaviors DOWN our throats on every show televised.
The ones that are behind this type of program want to shove ther lifestyle in our faces.They are saying you will imbrace this or we will make your life a liveing hell
buck68, this is why I no longer watch network TV! EVERY show, be it drama or comedy, is full of preachy little liberal propaganda points about race, gender, and the homosexual lifestyle. EVERY show has to have a bi-racial couple with bi-racial children, a black or hispanic person that is WAY smarter (or in a superior position to) the white characters–and it’s even BETTER if that character is a WOMAN and ones she is smarter than are white men. And of course, EVERY show includes the obligatory gay character and/or couple. And ALL of this is invariably portrayed as both “normal”, AND “healthy.”
Another popular feature is to portray one of those polyglot families with an assortment of children from various marriages, interacting with several sets of “absent but involved” parents–this is always portrayed as an “ideal” family. You rarely see a “normal” family with two parents and ONE set of kids–their OWN, not the issue of multiple marriages–anymore! And if you DO see them, the parents are probably portrayed as clownish and/or EVIL religious ZEALOTS.
There is SO much of this leftist BS in EVERY show that they have become, not ONLY not entertaining, but ALMOST UNWATCHABLE. Big Brother is alive and well, watching and brainwashing the masses, and he lives in network TV programming!
I don’t care what they put on TV, as long as there is a way to keep the kids away from some of it.
I don’t give a hoot what consenting adults do or do not do in their personal lives, as long as they do not throw it in my face and insist that I “accept” it.
You live your life and let me live mine. How we live and what we do or believe is between us and our God if we choose to have one.
It is not the average GAY that drives people crazy it is the flamboyant, in your face flaming GAY that gets on your nerves.
“On the first night, the main character Cleve Jones tells one of his lovers: ‘I say we just get rid of all the heterosexuals. They’re so boring.'”
The leaders of Sodom said the same thing. “Everybody’s going to be gay or we do you violence.”
Statements taken from above story line tell it as it is:
…”The great gay American story” …”AIDS funding skyrocketed in the 1980s, almost doubling each year beginning in 1983 — when the media coverage first exploded — from $44 million, to $103 million, to $205 million, to $508 million, to $922 million, to $1.6 billion in 1988.”
All taxpayer money diverted for other needs to support the gay lifestyle : (