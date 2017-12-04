ABC suspends Brian Ross for fake story on Michael Flynn

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News on Saturday suspended investigative reporter Brian Ross for four weeks without pay for his erroneous report on Michael Flynn, which it called a “serious error.”
Ross, citing an unnamed confidant of Flynn, the former national security adviser, had reported Friday that then-candidate Donald Trump had directed Flynn to make contact with the Russians. That would have been an explosive development in the ongoing investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the election. But hours later, Ross clarified his report on the evening news, saying that his source now said Trump had done so not as a candidate, but as president-elect. At that point, he said, Trump had asked Flynn to contact the Russians about issues including working together to fight ISIS.
ABC was widely criticized for merely clarifying and not correcting the report. It issued a correction later in the evening.
“We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday,” the network said in a statement Saturday. “The reporting conveyed by Brian Ross during the special report had not been fully vetted through our editorial standards process. As a result of our continued reporting over the next several hours ultimately we determined the information was wrong and we corrected the mistake on air and online.
“It is vital we get the story right and retain the trust we have built with our audience — these are our core principles. We fell far short of that yesterday. Effective immediately, Brian Ross will be suspended for four weeks without pay.”
The news brought swift reaction from Trump, who tweeted: “Congratulations to @ABC News for suspending Brian Ross for his horrendously inaccurate and dishonest report on the Russia, Russia, Russia Witch Hunt. More Networks and “papers” should do the same with their Fake News!”
As for Ross, who is ABC’s chief investigative correspondent, he tweeted: “My job is to hold people accountable and that’s why I agree with being held accountable myself.”
Ross, 69, joined the network in 1994. He has won a slew of journalism awards, including, according to his ABC bio, six George Polk awards, six Peabody awards and two Emmys, among others.
He also, though, has drawn criticism for previous errors. In just one example, ABC had to apologize in 2012 when Ross reported on “Good Morning America” that James Holmes, the suspect in the movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado, might be connected to the tea party, based on a name listed on a web page. It turned out to be a different “Jim Holmes.” Ross was criticized for politicizing the story with the error.
Journalism analyst Roy Peter Clark, a senior scholar at the Poynter Institute, a non-profit journalism school based in Florida, noted that while reporting errors are always serious, the current media climate — in which the president is accusing mainstream outlets of purveying “fake news” — renders the stakes even higher.
“There has been a significant change in the political culture in the last two years,” Clark said. “That change has had many consequences for the practice of journalism. When the president of the United States refers to the press collectively as an enemy of the people, the people who support that view will interpret certain acts of journalism as being evidence that the president is correct.”
“The problem,” Clark added, “is that a mistake like this, even though it’s ultimately corrected, and the reporter punished for it, feeds into a narrative that is now poisonous. When there is a clear mistake, it can be translated by folks who are attacking the press as bias. I think it’s very important for journalists in this political culture to be more aggressive, and more cautious at the same time.”
Strong, Successful, Reliable REAL corporate executives do NOT suspend lying cheating employees who demean the integrity of the company,,,,they FINE and they FIRE THEM. Enter Flynn, Comey, and Popadopalous. Thank God we elected a real corporate executive as President who knows how to take out the trash, and maintain the success and integrity of the newly redeemed American government organization. The non-transparent world of politics is becoming the media minted American Bizzaro world, where Superman’s Bizzaro alter ego is presented to the public by the media as the real thing, creating a dark alternate political universe unlike anything of the real world that the voting public has to exist within. ABC rag-sheet publications has been turned into a comic book and needs to clean house.
I agree. He lied on AIR, totally ruining the networks credibility. YET merely being accused of sexual harassment with NO PROOF is grounds for immediate termination. Strange.
Brian Fake News Ross! Based on Ross’ Fake News report, the stock market plummeted over 300 points. Like Trump stated in a tweet, people that lost money in the market, should sue ABC. Ross in the past associating someone who murdered people in a movie theater, with the tea party. What a disgrace these liberal journalists are! You are a typical liberal, namely a liar, who makes things up to suit your political bias!
Meanwhile, Clark says: “The problem,” Clark added, “is that a mistake like this, even though it’s ultimately corrected, and the reporter punished for it, feeds into a narrative that is now poisonous. When there is a clear mistake, it can be translated by folks who are attacking the press as bias. I think it’s very important for journalists in this political culture to be more aggressive, and more cautious at the same time.”
So the damage is done. The people working out at the gym or the airport where the sound is turned down, only see the captions where it said Trump colluded with the Russians through Flynn and that’s now stuck in their heads, NOT the retraction. That’s like newspapers who report a lie on page one and bury the retraction on page 33.
The Associated Press actually quote a journalism analyst from a journalism school turning out more indoctrinated snowflakes. That like asking Karl Marx to point out all the problems with Communism.
Hey Clark, there is no “journalism” left in this Country and anyone who is honest will tell you that…this Ross has been caught twice now (that we know of) trying to make the Trumpster and the Tea Party look bad…suspended?..what about firing his lazy, communist, left wing ***!…now that would resonate…..
But ABC is a demotard propaganda mouth piece, they wouldn’t ever hold one of their own to account for lying on air.
Now had Ross been a pro trump person who had lied say about clinton or comey, you can BET he would be pink slipped within the hour after it was even HINTED at that he lied..
And after the suspension for fake news reporting they will give him a raise to go out and report more fake news.
“…serious error…”, “…not fully vetted…”, “…retain the trust we have built…”, “…editorial standards process…”, all, and more, statements by ABC that are, on their face, ironic and hypocritical. ABC and Ross are blatantly Lefty-Loonies who despise the POTUS, do all they can to undermine, minimize, and demonize him, those on the Right, and the Americans who voted for them. The political partisanship, the clear and open prejudice, the Leftist slant, the willingness to air lies, distortion, and propaganda, while hoping the public buys it, on the part of ABC and the other MM “news” divisions, is a profound betrayal of the almost sacred role the Fifth Estate was to play in our Constitutional Republic, as well as in every nation that establishes and honors freedom for its citizens. All the media are practically immune from legal discipline, so if they are ever to regain believability and our trust, they must reform themselves, something that is currently and wholly absent from their obvious anti-American agenda.
Thank you, Mr. Clark. However, the news stations that are, for the most part, an extension of the democratic party, still fail to be objective and report 90% on news that falsely accuse the president without having any reliable, verifiable sources and then report it before verifying it’s truth. The word here that needs to be resurrected is “OBJECTIVITY.” In addition, why do they not report all the positive things happening since Trump’s election, like the growing economy which is higher than it has been in almost ten years and the lower employment rate as well as the soaring stock market. Why don’t they report on the destructive democratic party and their false narrative that the DACA children are being sent back because of Trump when their destiny is resting upon the shoulders of the democrats. If the News Media (NBC,CBS,CNN,MSNBC and sometimes FOX) want to gain the respect of the American people, they need to stop their destructive behavior and report the news and leave the opinions at home. They have many commentary shows that can express their opinions in any fashion they wish. News should be objective, with no show of favoritism to either party.
ABC mention trust in their condemnation of Ross. What trust? Anyone with a modicum of discernment does not trust the mainstream media. That went down the toilet a long time ago.
Especially with how they lavished praise on Hillary and lambasted trump during the election. HOW ANYONE can claim any of them are respected anymore is yet MORE proof liberals have lost touch with reality..