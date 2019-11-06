ABC buries Jeffrey Epstein story? Media spin election results against President Trump

Elizabeth Warren gets attacked for being too far left?? Elections in Virginia and Kentucky have the media and Democrats all spun up, and an ABC News reporter goes off on her network for burying the Jeffrey Epstein story. All that and more on today’s show!

An ABC new reporter was caught on a hot mic where she blasted ABC News for sitting on her Jeffrey Epstein story for THREE years! Following the release of the video, ABC has issued a statement saying they a definitely not trying to cover things up. Hmmmmm….

The election results from Tuesday night are being spun by the leftwing media to be some kind of “bad day” for President Trump. In reality, the election results show that Virginia is becoming more lost, but other states are standing strong. President Trump nearly carried a very unpopular governor across the finish line.

Finally, you know things are bad when leftwing media like the New York Times and Washington Post are criticizing Elizabeth Warren for being too far left.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

