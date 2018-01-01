Variety of new laws take effect for 2018

Those who record or live-stream attacks will face tougher penalties in California, dry cleaners in Illinois will think twice before charging women more than men and New York will launch “the nation’s strongest” paid family leave program as the calendar flips to 2018.
A new year means new laws taking effect in states across the country, as policymakers grapple with the latest hot topics in their districts.
In some cases, such as opioids addiction or hiking the minimum wage, states are moving to act on issues where Congress is still figuring out what to do at the federal level.
North Carolina is enacting a law that prevents doctors from prescribing more than five days’ worth of pain pills for things like broken bones, or seven days’ worth after minor surgery, meaning patients would need approval for refills beyond that. Michigan has a similar law that will take effect July 1.
Eighteen states and 20 cities are set to enact minimum wage increases in 2018.
New York, one of those launching a wage hike, is also launching a major family leave program. It allows eligible workers to take up to eight weeks off and still receive half of their pay while bonding with a newborn or adopted child, taking care of a seriously sick family member or addressing obligations resulting from the military deployment of a family member.
“Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, New York State will begin the strongest and most comprehensive paid family leave policy in the nation,” said Don Kaplan, a spokesman for Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Workers will pay into the paid leave system through a payroll tax.
Weekly payments will be capped at about $650 in 2018 — half the state average weekly wage — though benefits will rise to 12 weeks of leave at 67 percent of pay by 2021.
In Illinois, dry cleaners, hair salons and tailors in Illinois will have to provide a price list to customers upon request. The idea is to make pricing more transparent so that service providers are discouraged from charging women more than men.
State senator and bill sponsor Melinda Bush pushed for the measure earlier this year, saying that “too often, women are charged more than men for the same services, while at the same time being paid less for doing the same job. This is unacceptable.”
Also in Illinois, car dealerships that fail to remove flashy decals and paper work from vehicles before they’re driven off the lot would face fines. State Sen. Cristina Castro pushed for the new law after a 22-year-old was struck and killed by a driver whose vision was obstructed during a test drive.
Lawmakers reacting to stark news stories is a common source of new laws. California, for example, will now allow judges to impose stiffer penalties on anyone who was involved in a violent crime and “willfully recorded a video” of the attack in progress.
Jordan’s Law was proposed after a high-profile incident in which a teenager walking out of a Wendy’s in the San Fernando Valley was sucker-punched in late 2016 by another teen he’d never met, leaving him with a fractured skull. Another teen taped the attack and posted it on Snapchat, a messaging app.
State lawmakers said they’re worried about the rising number of attacks in which people appear to be motivated by the ability to share footage of their actions on Facebook Live or other forms of media.
In Michigan, lawmakers responded to the clash of cultures by allowing parents who make their daughters undergo genital mutilation to be stripped of their parental rights.
Earlier this year, the Justice Department accused a doctor of performing mutilation procedures on at least two young girls at a medical clinic in Livonia, Michigan.
The case is believed to be the first in which prosecutors have charged someone with performing female genital mutilation under a federal statute adopted in 1996 banning the practice in the U.S.
The practice involves the total or partial removal of external female genitalia for non-medical reasons — often motivated by cultural, religious or social beliefs about what is considered appropriate sexual behavior.
The World Health Organization recognizes such procedures as a human rights violation.
Some of the laws like going after the Muslims that practice genital mutilation are good laws, however other laws, like forcing dry cleaners to charge the same for cleaning certain items that require more work is ludicrous!
“It allows eligible workers to take up to eight weeks off and still receive half of their pay while bonding with a newborn or adopted child”
This all sounds wonderful and generous but the State isn’t paying it. Companies are being forced to pay for women who aren’t at their desk. The most likely result? Companies will hire fewer women of childbirthing age. Oh, you’re past menopause? Welcome aboard! Yeah, we’ll need those reports from your doctor to confirm you’re barren and… yes that. Thank you and you’re hired.
The State won’t compensate the companies for doing this either. If it was truly the State fixing the problem it would subsidize the law that it mandated on others to fulfill. We call this an “Unfunded Mandate”. UF’s like this add up and make it prohibitively expensive to employ workers in the USA. It’s a major reason for companies to outsource to China.
But since Dems only care about destroying America’s manufacturing base, they’re OK with that. Look at every one of their actions and try telling me I’m wrong.
Also, Dems oppose in principle the idea of paying the companies for lost work due to a woman (or man) taking 2 months of maternity leave. That would be “corporate welfare”.
They’re fine with regular family-destroying Welfare, but they oppose corporate welfare.
“too often, women are charged more than men for the same services, while at the same time being paid less for doing the same job”
The wage gap is a myth, based on comparing apples and oranges. Want proof? There’s a woman who outranks me at work. She gets paid more than me. Therefore, myth. If anything it means men get paid less, based on this one and only case of anecdotal evidence. And you can’t break it down into specifics about who does what, how much experience they have, etc. or the entire wage gap myth disintegrates. Have a nice day.
Women being charged more than men. Both men and women will haggle over price. Normally if the man can’t get it for the price he likes he walks away. The woman grudgingly whips out the credit card.
When I bought my wife’s car I took her to the dealer and had her test-drive it. She loved it. I real quick hustled her out of there. I came back to haggle with the guy. He didn’t want to play ball at first. I came home without the car and told my wife I was still haggling. She screamed at me, “You’re going to screw around and someone else will get MY car!”
I told her that statement was the precise reason I got her out of there so fast.
A couple days later he came down to the price I wanted. She got her car.
Men know what they want and how much they want to spend. Women are more easily tricked into buying stuff they don’t need.
“Women are more easily tricked into buying stuff they don’t need”
I’ll go into more detail about this. Go to any department store. Yesterday I was at Kohl’s. Come in the front door and what do you see? Women stuff. Every department store is like this.
Guy wants a belt? It’s on the far side of the store in that corner. He will walk past all the other guy stuff, get that one belt, buy it, and leave. Problem solved. Guy stuff is almost always hard to find. That’s why they have those big signs hanging from the ceiling. Guys are actually really good with directions. We have to use such skills all the time. All of life is like this.
Women stuff is right in your face when you enter the door. It’s laid out to entice women to look around that next corner and see if maybe there’s some nice shoes or a cute purse. Her current purse if fine, but a new one might be cuter. It’s all right there at her fingertips. And then after the 100% markup, it’s placed on the 50% off rack as if it’s a deal. She comes home with $1000 worth of stuff she didn’t need and may never wear. She says, “Look honey. I saved so much money today!”
Women and men shop differently. It’s hard to squeeze money out of men like that. Women will gladly pay it if you use all the tricks.
Has any Lib considered that if women refused to pay more than men, the price would drop? No? That’s because Libs never can understand how money works. They’ve never had a real job and work for the money so how could they understand how money works?
Interesting series of comments on women. It seems at least one of you chose very poorly when you married.
It’s nice when a spouse is smart and respected for it. Sometimes both spouses are responsible, both generally make good decisions, both sometimes mess up, that’s life and it’s a good life. There isn’t very much of that gender based meanness in some marriages.
I think TV and Hollywood have led us into the woman hating or man hating talk. It goes both ways. Sometimes it’s funny, sometimes not. It’s kind of sad when one spouse really believes all the stereotypes.
In other news, some laws are really stupid and people having to obey it will determine that.