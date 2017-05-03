A Thinking Mom’s Message for Jimmy Kimmel

I feel your pain. But please use your brain.
On Monday, late-night TV comedian Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue about his newborn son. His baby was born with a congenital heart defect that required emergency open-heart surgery.
Millions of American parents, myself included, have walked in Kimmel’s shoes. We’ve experienced the terrifying roller coaster of emotions — panic, helplessness, anger, anxiety, relief, grief and unconditional love — that comes with raising chronically ill kids.
But Kimmel didn’t use his high-profile platform to educate the public about coping with rare diseases. Or to champion the nation’s best and brightest pediatric specialists and medical innovators. The Tinseltown celebrity turned his personal plight into a political weapon, which his liberal friends were all too happy to wield. Top Democrats tweeted their praise for Kimmel’s advocacy of expanded government health care regulations:
“Well said, Jimmy,” Barack Obama gushed.
“Thanks @jimmykimmel for sharing your story & reminding us what’s at stake w/health care,” Hillary Clinton effused.
The Huffington Post piled on: “Jimmy Kimmel’s Humanity Underscores Heartlessness Of GOP’s Approach To The Poor.”
I don’t need lectures from Huffington Post and Hollywood elites about having a heart. Neither do the rest of America’s parents, whatever their political affiliations, who know what it’s like to stay up night after endless night with suffering children, wondering whether they would ever be able to breathe normally again or see the light of the next day.
Kimmel doesn’t need more maudlin Twitter suck-uppery. He needs a healthy fact-check.
“Before 2014,” he claimed, “if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there was a good chance you’d never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition, you were born with a pre-existing condition.”
This is false. If parents had health insurance, the child would have been covered under the parents’ policy whether or not the child had a health problem.
Kimmel continued: “And if your parents didn’t have medical insurance, you might not live long enough to even get denied because of a pre-existing condition.”
The term “pre-existing condition” is used to describe uninsured chronically ill people who apply for insurance coverage, not for a child in need of immediate care. Moreover, in the U.S., virtually all hospitals are legally obligated to provide emergency treatment to every patient who urgently requires emergency medical care regardless of the patient’s insurance status. This would include a newborn with an urgent heart condition. This requirement does not apply only to patients who enter an emergency room. It applies to all patients who set foot on a hospital’s property.
Kimmel then dramatically asserted: “If your baby is going to die, and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make.”
I repeat: It does not matter if you are rich are poor or if you are uninsured. If your baby is in the hospital, he or she will receive emergency care no matter what.
“This isn’t football,” Kimmel implored. “There are no teams. We are the team, it’s the United States. Don’t let their partisan squabbles divide us on something every decent person wants.”
Kimmel implies that opposition to Obamacare-style insurance mandates is both un-American and indecent. Had he been less hysterical, he would have acknowledged that different health care systems have pros and cons — and decent Americans can have legitimate differences of opinion on such matters.
In the land of make-believe, it would be wonderful if everyone had free access to the same high-quality care Kimmel and his family did at Cedars-Sinai and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
In the real world, Obamacare plans have severely curtailed the number of doctors and hospitals that customers can use. Command-and-control regulations on guaranteed issue, community rating and pre-existing conditions favored by Kimmel and company are driving up costs for everyone. Limited access to specialists and long waits have become the increasing norm — just like that other model of government-run health care, the Veterans Affairs system, where the despicable practice of “death by queuing” spiked under Obama.
Moving toward a nationalized health system might play well with an emotion-driven late-night comedy audience. But sober observers know it would mean undermining America’s superior access to cutting-edge diagnosis, innovative treatment, top specialists and surgeons, technology, and drugs.
Compassion without clear thinking is just a waste of Kleenex.
Thank you! That was well written and spot on!
Excellent commentary as always Michelle. Jimmy Kimmel is a joke and Barack congratulating Jimmy Kimmel is a disgrace. I just went on Medicare last year and I just had a physical. My doctor told me that physicals are no longer covered under Medicare ( I do not have a medicare advantage plan, I am strictly on Medicare with a Medigap policy), because of Obama. All the Doctor can do is a very brief physical, with limited blood tests. Plus, as I have stated in the past, I saw Doctors testify before Congress on C -Span and heath care and drugs that were covered under the patients old policies are no longer covered under Obamacare. Even referral’s under some circumstances are not covered. Also, if a doctor has to do many tests, the doctor is considered an under performing Doctor and he is given a bad review and hence this effects his salary. God Bless you always, Michelle. You are a true patriot and you are the best!
No, backpacker, kimmel isn’t a joke…… He is a blind tragedy. I regret that his son was born with such a serious problem. But he has no idea what it is like to be a $30,000 a year income family who had some semblance of affordable health until obama dropped his obamacare blivet on us. He would serve humanity better if he would shut that claptrap of his tighter than a drumhead.
Colbert and kimmel twins born of different mothers- presumably human
And last i checked, Kimmel could EASILY afford to pay out of pocket for his new son’s treatments.. UNLIKE Joe schmoe average who even WITH insurance can still go bankrupt cause of the price of the medical bills..
So why doesn’t he whine to someone who gives a spit. Cause i don’t!
As an old USAF Sarge myself I have to agree with you kimmel isn’t a joke. The problem is that all these big money liberal a**holes think the rest of us are too stupid to see what is happening with health care. I can’t afford it but now I have to help my Mom and Dad (both in their 80’s) pay bills because their Medicare supplement is ridiculously expensive. Odumbo’s original goal was to kill private insurance altogether and have the government takeover. However when Congress got involved all any of them could see were dollar signs and getting richer by fleecing the taxpaying public out of their money. Next election we need to clean House and Senate of liberal trash and money grubbing establishment RINO’s.
Chucky. IMO we need to clean ALL out of government, not just rinos and dems.. JUST START a fresh. new faces who are not already entrenched in the pig trough. NEW rules to govern them (such as NO pay rises that they vote themselves, NO making a law that they then exempt themselves from, and TERM LIMITS)..