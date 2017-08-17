A sorry mess at Fox News

NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News Channel anchor whose reaction to President Donald Trump’s comments on Charlottesville spread widely says she feels threatened but not deterred after a flood of angry responses from viewers to her words.
Kat Timpf, of the show “The Fox News Specialists,” said that she’s blocked part of her Twitter feed and stopped looking at emails. A day earlier, Timpf called Trump’s news conference disgusting and said “I have too much eye makeup on to cry right now.”
Raw feelings were close to the surface on news networks Wednesday but particularly at Fox, the favorite news network for Trump and his supporters, after the president said there was “blame on both sides” for violence at a weekend rally in Virginia organized by white nationalists. Tears flowed on the air, by CNN’s Kate Bolduan as she watched a memorial service for a woman killed Saturday, by Fox’s Melissa Francis as she argued on “Outnumbered” and by two guests on a “Fox & Friends segment.
Timpf’s reaction to Trump was even replayed hours later by Rachel Maddow on MSNBC. That left her vulnerable to attack by Trump supporters, who seem to take particular affront when the president is criticized on Fox. Both Timpf and Eboni K. Williams, a co-host who blistered Trump in a commentary on Monday’s show, inspired Twitter hashtags calling for their firing.
Wrote one critic on Twitter: “I thought I was watching MSNBC.” Another suggested, “get rid of the snowflakes. Your (sic) turning into another liberal news channel.” Some messages were unprintably vile; Timpf retweeted one.
Timpf, in an interview, said she was particularly chilled by one tweet that called her “a disgrace to the white race.”
“I’ve gotten some positive things, but the negativity I’ve gotten is incredibly disturbing,” she said. “I’ve seen enough to know just how disturbing the climate is right now. I’m fully aware of it and don’t need any more bringing me down on a personal level.”
She said that “it doesn’t seem like it’s too difficult to do the right thing and respond by saying ‘Nazis are bad.’ I can’t believe that my stance is a controversial stance, or something you need to even take a stand on at all these days. It’s really upsetting.”
Timpf said she didn’t care if she’d lost some support from Fox viewers.
“There’s nothing in my head that has me even considering approaching things in any other way than I have approached it,” she said.
Earlier on Wednesday, a “Fox & Friends” segment anchored by Abby Huntsman ended with both guests in tears. Billed as a debate on removing Confederate monuments between Johns Hopkins University professor Wendy Osefo and Republican consultant Gianno Caldwell, the participants instead turned their attention to condemning Trump.
“This has become very troubling,” said Caldwell, who said he couldn’t sleep the night before. “For anyone to come on any network and defend what President Trump did and said at the press conference yesterday is completely lost and (has) the potential to be morally bankrupt.”
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith said his show had tried without success Wednesday to book Republicans who would defend Trump.
“Let’s be honest, Republicans often don’t really mind coming on Fox News Channel,” Smith said. But he said that Republican leaders who had condemned the president spoke in generalities while not using Trump’s name.
Francis lost her composure on Fox’s midday show while discussing with Juan Williams the idea of whether Trump was assigning equivalency to both sides of the Charlottesville protest.
“I feel like there is nothing any of us can say right now without being judged,” she said.
Let’s not forget this from Charles Krauthammer.
It doesn’t matter if it’s Fox News or what (maybe they are trying to sweep up CNN droppings), there may be too much inbreeding of media types. I have been very disappointed with the quality of Fox’s young replacements of the old guard. It may be that the media is now “just broken.”
This is what the road to war looks like.
The two boys running Fox are liberals and one has a Democrat wife. Fox is going downhill, especially with people like Shepard Smith.
After Billy was fired; I stopped watching Fox. The new look on Fox is horrible.
Time for O’Reilly, Van Susterin, Bolling, Napolitano and Hannity to form their own channel. I can’t watch Shepard Smith or this blond bimbo any more. Fox looks more like Cnn every day. I’m done.
The only shows worth watching on Fox News anymore are Tucker Carlson and Hannity.
I’ve been watching One America News during the day. It’s available nationally on DirecTV, channel 347, or on DirecTV Now for those who stream TV.
Additionally they list page of affiliates.
http://www.oann.com/wheretowatch/
It’s not as slick as Fox or the other networks but the news is good and generally unbiased. They do have a couple of opinion/talk shows in the evening.
What sane Republican would defend Trump on Shep’s show? Have to turn off Fox when he comes on. BTW, Black Jack Pershing did deal with Muslim terrorists.
We definitely need to revisit Black Jack Pershing’s formula for dealing with Muslims.
The Associated Press article is misleading with regard to Melissa Francis. She was not responding to Juan Williams. She was responding to Marie Harf, the bimbo who was part of the Obama State Department, after Marie liberal loon made a smart remark. Secondly, Fox News has deteriorated, with bimbos like Kat Timpf, who is a total airhead. Another airhead is Gillean Turner, who was formerly a National Security Adviser to Bush II and Obama. How anyone like Kat Timpf and that airhead Marie Harf can be put on Fox News is a disgrace. Stick with Stuart Varney on the Fox Business Channel, Lou Dobbs, Hannity and Tucker. Fox has been gutted without O’Reilly, Eric Bolling and Charles Payne being fired.
Fox’s shift to the left since the Arabs bought part of it continues and these new people are as pathetic as those of all the other library stations.
She was disgusted with people’s reaction to her view point!!??? To stupid to know that most Americans are disgusted with it being ok to rewrite our history. The first thing dictators or radical muslims do when they take over a country is rip down their statues. IS ANYBODY listening???
One America News for me. Fox News left me…like the Democrat Party did decades ago…
there was ABSOLUTELY nothing wrong with what President Trump said.. he condemned the hate and the violence on ALL sides… He is absolutely correct.. I’m so sick of the media, the loony left, the demented democrats and rinos attacking him.. They will not be happy until they destroy this country completely… Their lies and hate are fueling the flames of hate and violence across this country… tearing it apart… ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!
Well…
Trump did make a mistake when he blamed the alt-left. It’s not the “alt-left”. It’s the “ctrl-left”. Here’s a keyboard.
LINK
See how the keys are laid out? On the Right you have some “alt” people. But on the Left it’s constantly about the “ctrl”.
They want to control the way we think.
They want to control what we say.
They want to control what we own.
They want to control how we act.
They want to control what we drive.
They want to control how we pray.
They want to control how we die.
They even want to control what our words mean to them, so they can claim the high ground and be offended by what we “really meant” even though we never said such things.
I gave up watching their crap some time ago.
I have completely given up on FOX. It’s gone the way of the rest of them short of one or two shows that I’m sure will soon be thrown under the bus as well. I won’t go back.
I used to have a lot of respect for Dr. Krauthammer. No more.
He’s a never-Trumper who has such a high opinion of himself he never admits he’s wrong. The ship of state is going down, listing heavily to the Left and needs all conservative hands on deck to right her. Krauthammer instead is prissing around taking potshots at the captain for being “rude” while desperately trying to save the ship.
Someone like Krauthammer who is unaware that it’s a fight for survival instead of just another election cycle is someone bereft of common sense.
In defense of Timpf, not that she might desire any, she is simply young and dumb, as we all were once. Having watched her responses on several ‘shows,’ it is easy to assess that she is no supporter of president Trump, certainly did not vote for him to be president. That makes her susceptible to her current reaction to the president’s comments on the events in Charlottesville. The same reaction as that of all the opposers of anything Trump, in assigning ‘intent’ to, or simply misstating, his words in order to justify their “dislike,” and denigrate the president of our country. Most are correct, Trump could have come out, breathing fire, foaming at the mouth, smoke emanating from his nostrils and ears, swinging the sword of Damocles at the head of David Duke, holding Duke’s bloody severed head aloft, and these ‘whacks’ would still be saying “but he did not kill the Grand Dragon of the KKK!” ANYBODY (non)thinking president Trump was not correct in assigning dual responsibility for the Charlottesville melee, along with designating that whack car driving ‘killer’ as a murderer, are, as Spock might say “illogical!” What was truly ‘illogical’ was that Governor and Mayor allowing two “VIOLENT” factions to occupy the same space….they both should be recalled!
The vitriolic ‘hatred’ of all things Trump is out of control. It would be comedic, if it were not this sad! People have such ‘tunnel vision’ over anything president Trump does, the country is ‘missing’ far more important issues than even two violent entities being brought together. That whack, Neo whatever, radically killed a young woman in Charlottesville, amazingly, nobody else died. By comparison, 9 are dead and 30 others are wounded, after being shot, in Chicago over that same weekend! Anybody, outside of those families, even know their names? One city in America, yet ALL we hear is the constant prattle and rattle of ANYTHING that might denigrate president Trump!