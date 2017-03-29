A skewed view of women’s rights at U.N.

A couple of American women received a cold reception at the most recent United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.
Meeting in New York City, the sessions are often dominated by supporters of abortion and special rights for homosexuals, which predictably included representatives from the Obama administration the past eight years.
The two women appointed by the Trump administration-led State Department are Lisa Correnti of C-FAM and Grace Melton of The Heritage Foundation, both conservative supporters of life and the traditional family.
And the Left is not happy about seeing their names.
“Trump sends hate group leader to U.N. women’s commission, echoing George W. Bush,” complained left-wing website Slate.com.
“Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to U.N. women’s conference,” reads the headline of the Washington Blade, a pro-homosexual newspaper.
“The world witnessed the United States returning to the pro-life fold after years of abortion advocacy from the Obama administration yesterday during the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women,” C-FAM announced in on its website on the first day of the Status of Women meeting.
Gwen Landholt of Real Women of Canada says the left-wing ideologues believe they’re entitled to express their opinions.
“And anyone else who dares to object to what they’re saying, they just pelt them with unsavory adjectives like they’re hateful, they’re bigots, they’re homophobic,” she says.
But Landholt stresses that in a democratic society, there should be vigorous debate on both sides of a contested issue. Both sides are expected to be heard and one side shouldn’t silence the other.
“In other words, they’re trying to establish a system of totalitarianism in which only they will be allowed to speak,” warns Landholt. “That’s why they’re so offended that these two pro-life, pro-family women daring to be in the delegation … just may contradict their beliefs.”
OneNewsNow reported in a March 24 story that the Trump administration has announced drastic cuts to U.S. funding to the United Nations.
Get the US out of the UN, and the UN out of the US. Why we allow this America hating organization to remain on our soil is beyond me.
I completely agree baitfish. ASAP.
The UN looks upon the US as a piggy-bank, and little more. The UN was founded as a diplomatic forum for airing and diffusing international differences to avoid future wars.
Unfortunately, the UN’s focus for many years has been to transform itself from an international forum into a global governing body. That wouldn’t be bad–except for the fact that most of the UN key players and member-states view graft, self-enrichment, and corruption as primary rationale for “public-service”–more so like war-lords, despots, and petty 3rd-world dictators, than arbiter for peace.
As the UN’s goals, ideals, and ambitions have long-since devolved from its original objectives intended at its founding; we’ve come to a point where the US and UN differences are now irreconcilable. We should withdraw both our financial support & participation; emphasizing that the US would like to support an international forum–but the UN continued attempt to establish itself as a world governing body; has eliminated from such an impartial capacity by its conflicted interests.
Any chance that the Tower of Babel results could be duplicated in NYC?