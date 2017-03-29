A skewed view of women’s rights at U.N.

A couple of American women received a cold reception at the most recent United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

Meeting in New York City, the sessions are often dominated by supporters of abortion and special rights for homosexuals, which predictably included representatives from the Obama administration the past eight years.

The two women appointed by the Trump administration-led State Department are Lisa Correnti of C-FAM and Grace Melton of The Heritage Foundation, both conservative supporters of life and the traditional family.

And the Left is not happy about seeing their names.

“Trump sends hate group leader to U.N. women’s commission, echoing George W. Bush,” complained left-wing website Slate.com.

“Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to U.N. women’s conference,” reads the headline of the Washington Blade, a pro-homosexual newspaper.

“The world witnessed the United States returning to the pro-life fold after years of abortion advocacy from the Obama administration yesterday during the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women,” C-FAM announced in on its website on the first day of the Status of Women meeting.

Gwen Landholt of Real Women of Canada says the left-wing ideologues believe they’re entitled to express their opinions.

“And anyone else who dares to object to what they’re saying, they just pelt them with unsavory adjectives like they’re hateful, they’re bigots, they’re homophobic,” she says.

But Landholt stresses that in a democratic society, there should be vigorous debate on both sides of a contested issue. Both sides are expected to be heard and one side shouldn’t silence the other.

“In other words, they’re trying to establish a system of totalitarianism in which only they will be allowed to speak,” warns Landholt. “That’s why they’re so offended that these two pro-life, pro-family women daring to be in the delegation … just may contradict their beliefs.”

OneNewsNow reported in a March 24 story that the Trump administration has announced drastic cuts to U.S. funding to the United Nations.