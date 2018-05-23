A sinkhole outside the White House press briefing room seems appropriate

That sinking feeling at the White House may actually be the ground.

A patch of grass-covered earth has given way near the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, according to National Park Service officials, who learned of the crumbling ground Sunday.

Voice of America reporter Steve Herman said Tuesday he has been watching the hole growing “larger by the day.”

This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day. pic.twitter.com/BsFUtxFqpB — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 22, 2018

NPS spokeswoman Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles expressed assurances that sinkholes are common in the nation’s capital, especially after a deluge of rain. The region collected half a foot of rain in the week leading up to the collapse, according to meteorologists.

“We do not believe it poses any risk to the White House or is representative of a larger problem,” Anzelmo-Sarles said.

But experts are being brought in to keep an eye on the crevasse, she said.

Grounds keepers roped off the hole and later, it was covered up by a slab of what appeared to be plywood painted green, according to photos.

The Trump administration is no stranger to sinkholes.

Exactly one year earlier, a similarly small sinkhole opened for business outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The four-foot-wide hole swallowed a chunk of Southern Boulevard, the road in front of the Palm Beach mansion.

___

(c)2018 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]