A sign for Democrats: Trump’s popularity peaks in Iowa amid impeachment probe
President Trump is more popular than ever among Republicans in Iowa, and a strong majority of GOP voters believe House Democrats’ impeachment effort will make it easier for Mr. Trump to win reelection next year, according to a new poll.
The Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll found that Mr. Trump’s overall job approval rating is up four percentage points from March, to 85%. The percentage of those who say they will definitely vote to reelect Mr. Trump is up 9 points, to 76%.
Of those polled, 60% said the impeachment inquiry will make it easier for Mr. Trump to win next year, and 25% said it would make it harder for him. Nearly three out of four Republicans, 72%, said Mr. Trump did not use his office improperly to gain political advantage against a 2020 opponent, while 14% said he did, and 13% weren’t sure.
Registered Republican voters also are very confident about Mr. Trump’s ability to defeat each of the top four Democratic candidates next year. In a potential matchup with Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, 62% saying they are “almost certain” that Mr. Trump would win.
Against Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, 59% said Mr. Trump would win, while 58% said the same about Mr. Trump’s chances against former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg fared slightly better, with 56% saying they are certain the president would defeat him.
The Register said that in a show of Iowa Republicans’ deep support for the president, 41% of these registered Republicans feel more allegiance to Mr. Trump than to the Republican Party. Forty-three percent said they feel more allegiance to the party, and 16% were unsure.
The poll conducted Nov. 8-13 also suggests that Mr. Trump’s tariff war with China hasn’t hurt his standing in Iowa. Seventy-five percent said they approved of Mr. Trump’s handling of trade with China, but 53% said they approve of his ethanol policies.
© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Trump’s popularity will increase everywhere, even in the Democrat controlled areas, This impeachment kangaroo circus just shows how dishonest, unethical and damaging the disgraceful Liberal Democrats are to our country.
But this desperate futile attempt to discredit our President Donald Trump a year before the 2020 election, just show how desperate the disgusting Democrats are in their attempt to be your dictator/master.